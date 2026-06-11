Bonnie Blue’s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn’t Catch

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Bonnie Blue‘s controversial baby shower has taken an unexpected turn after two guests shared new details about what truly happened behind the scenes.

Their accounts offered a closer look at the event, which had already generated headlines weeks earlier when the adult content creator revealed plans to combine a traditional baby shower with activities that left an interviewer visibly uncomfortable.

While much of the attention initially focused on Blue’s public comments, attendees are now describing the atmosphere on the day, how the event was organized, and what took place off camera.

Bonnie Blue’s baby shower guests revealed the event was far more organized than many people expected

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Two attendees, adult creators Tommy Lee and Owain Laing, recently spoke to Us Weekly about their experience at the event.

According to Lee, the atmosphere throughout the day was positive despite the controversy.

“It was all high spirit,” he said. “Everyone was happy.”

Laing shared a similar view, describing the gathering as unusual but surprisingly structured.

“I really enjoyed it. I thought it was gonna be just absolutely f***ing bonkers,” he said. “But it was just very organized chaos, like it was really well organized down to the paperwork, down to everything.”

Bonnie Blue’s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn’t Catch

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: njr667

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: SuryaSankar90

According to Laing, guests had to complete consent forms and provide STI test results before attending.

“We need to see your ID. We need to obviously prove who you are,” he explained.

Laing estimated that more than 100 people attended the event.

When asked whether he would take part in another Blue event, he did not hesitate.

“Hell yeah, I get along well with her,” he said.

Lee also spoke about Blue’s condition during the gathering, saying she appeared healthy and upbeat.

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: bonnieblueheir

“She was really, really good,” he said. “She seemed really healthy, happy.”

According to Lee, Blue told him she felt financially secure.

“She’s kind of got the mindset, she’s made a lot of money — a hell of a lot of money out of it. … She goes, ‘I’ve got enough money to kind of make up for the mistakes if anything happens.’”

The attendant revealed that Blue kept getting tired due to her pregnancy

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: bonnieb_preggo

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: PissedOffMandaP

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: 8nine10NFT

According to attendees, the event combined traditional baby shower elements with the controversial activities Blue has become infamous for.

Lee recalled several games organized for guests, including “diaper pong” and a challenge in which guests placed a napkin on a teddy bear while blindfolded.

At the same time, some attendees reportedly entered private rooms where intimate activities took place.

Blue had insisted that the event would include food, games, and more traditional baby shower activities alongside adult content.

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: owainlaing/Instagram

According to Lee, the gathering lasted between five and six hours.

“She kept getting tired because she’s pregnant,” he said.

“Just because she was very tired — people sleeping with her, that was very extremely limited to who slept with her. Then she’d get tired, so she needed a break, having snacks, and then she’d be ready to go.”

Lee also revealed that he was paid a “high amount” to attend the event, although he did not disclose a specific figure.

Bonnie Blue’s baby shower plans previously left an interviewer visibly uncomfortable

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: owainlaing/TikTok

Before guests began sharing behind-the-scenes details, the event had already drawn criticism for how Blue described it publicly.

As reported by Bored Panda, the adult content creator told presenter Shelagh Fogarty during a My appearance on Leading Britain’s Conversation that she wanted to turn her baby shower into what she described as a “go*den sh*wer.”

Blue said she intended to turn her baby shower into a different type of “shower” during the interview.

When Fogarty asked her to clarify what she meant, Blue replied, “It is exactly what you think it is.”

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: Michael21859730

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: CharleyXRP

The presenter immediately admitted that the conversation was making her uncomfortable.

Blue nevertheless insisted the event would go ahead because it was her decision.

“Again, my body, this is what I’m choosing,” she said.

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: shaisprint/bonnieblue

She also explained that she believed pregnancy was attractive to some people and wanted “to make the most” of the experience.

“It’ll be partly wholesome,” she said at the time, explaining that there would be food, games, and traditional baby shower activities alongside what she described as “other fluids.”

“All those men are just as disturbed as she is,” wrote one netizen

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: HonestXAmerican

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: TechmanConway

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: Juniper_H4

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: BrigitteOhNo

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: altechdev

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: AndreaStef8034

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

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Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: Kehtography_

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: FreespeechShell

Bonnie Blue&#8217;s Baby Shower Takes Another Unexpected Turn As Guests Reveal What Cameras Didn&#8217;t Catch

Image credits: nottoday_kate

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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