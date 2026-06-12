After Guests Revealed What Went On At Bonnie Blue’s Baby Shower, Drama Deepens As 3 Men Could Be The Father

In February 2026, British adult content creator Bonnie Blue, 26, whose real name is Tia Billinger, revealed on her platforms that she was pregnant.
The announcement came weeks after she claimed that she had slept with 400 men in an unprotected “breeding” mission held at Lord Davenport’s mansion in London on February 7, 2026.
Three men who participated in the February event believe they might be the father of Blue’s child.
Many netizens have wondered whether the pregnancy is real, especially after Blue admitted to using a fake silicone belly in some of her videos. She later claimed she is truly with child.
“What are the chances this is another publicity stunt?” one user wondered.
Three content creators believe there is a “high chance” they have fathered Bonnie Blue’s baby
Image credits: onlytommylee/Instagram
On February 22, 2026, Bonnie Blue took to YouTube and said that she was having “mega migraine” headaches and that foods had been making her sick.
Suspicious, she took a pregnancy test, which came out positive; she showed the kit with the results to her audience. She then filmed an ultrasound scan, at which point a technician confirmed her pregnancy. She appeared in a few videos after that, showing off her baby bump.
In early June, Blue hosted a baby shower featuring unconventional games and activities. Blue allegedly slept with people at the event as well, according to an eyewitness.
Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram
Among the attendees were fellow adult creators Jak White, Tommy Lee, and Owain Laing, the three men who are currently considering the possibility of being the baby’s father.
“I thought, ‘Oh gosh, I was actually there then.’ Like God, she actually got pregnant from it,” Jak White told US Weekly magazine. “Is it mine? Could it be mine? I don’t know. It’s kind of the question in my head now.”
Earlier in February, White told the magazine that he was gay and the experience of participating in Blue’s “breeding” event was “strange” for him.
Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram
“I don’t think anything really sinks in until proven,” Tommy Lee shared with the outlet. “But it’s still a big worry in the back of your mind, thinking about what you do if it is… I don’t think there’s anything you can do. That’s it, really.”
Lee admitted that he was paid a large sum to attend the baby shower, but also felt he had to be there because there was a “high chance” the child could be his.
“I could be the dad. If it comes out with a little beard and a mullet, then it’s definitely mine.” Laing joked with the magazine, adding that he and his partner of three years haven’t discussed the matter yet.
“We’ll find out,” he concluded.
Bonnie Blue gloated about making $1 million by confusing his viewers with a fake baby bump
Image credits: dom_lucre/X
Bonnie Blue has left her followers confused about the authenticity of her pregnancy by making several contradictory comments.
When the initial suspicions arose following her announcement, Blue attempted to silence critics with a statement to US Weekly on March 24: “It’s not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant. The more doubts, the more comments, the more views, and it will stay that way.”
When asked to address the fake silicone baby bump rumors, she said, “I would just say women’s bodies come in all different shapes and sizes, and it’s as simple as that.”
Less than a week later, she confessed that she was using prosthetics for her belly.
“So, spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump, so thank you for all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait,” she said, showing the silicone tummy, “because not only has it paid for the villa, the sunshine, but over 100 million views have made me $1 million better off.”
Many assumed at this point that the entire pregnancy was a ruse, not just her bump. However, in May, she said she was really pregnant and that she was throwing a baby shower.
After attending the shower in early June, Owain Laing told US Weekly that the pregnancy was “100 percent real.”
Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram
“I saw the post, and it had a fake baby bump. You could clearly see that it was fake. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is just sort of a PR stunt,’” Laing said, adding that he was surprised to see Blue was actually pregnant at the shower.
“She didn’t have much of a belly [initially], so she did have a strap strapped on belly thing — which she admits,” Tommy Lee explained of Blue’s gimmick. “But it was just for cameras and making herself look more pregnant than she actually was at the time, just for videos out and about.”
“Now obviously she’s grown into the belly. It’s like, she doesn’t need that anymore.”
Bonnie Blue said she struggled with fertility issues in the past
Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram
After announcing her pregnancy, Blue told US Weekly in March that she would like her fans to pick her child’s name.
“I would like to auction off the baby’s name,” she said. “I think I want to get my fans involved in a gender reveal. They’re going to be involved along the way.”
However, she would prefer to keep her child away from the glare of the adult entertainment industry and would not want her to be objectified, she emphasized.
“There’ll be a very strict line, especially once the baby’s here, of what’s shown and how much is shown,” she said.
Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram
“They’ve got the option if they’d like to be involved,” Blue said about the potential father. “Once I find out who the [dad] is, or if they don’t want to be, then I’m more than happy to be a single mom.”
She added that she was focused on “making sure the baby’s healthy” and not worried about the paternity: “As any pregnant woman would agree, it’s the main priority during a pregnancy. In terms of finding out the dad, that’s another day’s problem.”
Image credits: bonnieblue/Instagram
In 2023, after her separation from estranged ex-husband Oliver Davidson, a former estate agent and rugby player, Blue had told the outlet that she struggled with fertility during the marriage.
“I tried to get pregnant for years with my ex-partner and really, really struggled, and I’d have to go down the IVF route,” she said when asked about the possibility of getting pregnant in her adult events.
Image credits: f1fiend/X
“So I wish I could say I might get pregnant, however, I’m not in that position where I can fall pregnant naturally.”
However, after her February event involving 400 men, she told the magazine that she collected DNA samples and contact information of all the participants in case of pregnancy or STD contraction.
“I feel so bad for her baby.” Netizens reacted as three men emerged as the potential father of Bonnie Blue’s baby
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