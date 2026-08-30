After Controversial Stunts, Bonnie Blue Finally Gives Birth To A Healthy Baby As Father’s Identity Remains A Mystery

Bonnie Blue, the 27-year-old British adult entertainer notorious for sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours, has welcomed her first child.
The controversial personality broke the news on Saturday, August 29, in characteristically unconventional fashion — while munching on toast atop a toilet seat.
She later gave followers a whirlwind recap of her pregnancy in a video montage, ending with a tender glimpse of herself holding her newborn.
But the sentimental moment did little to distract social media users from their biggest curiosity: the identity of the baby’s other parent.
“Is there room for all the fathers’ names on the birth certificate?” one person joked.
Bonnie Blue gave birth to a “super healthy” child despite her scandalous intimate exploits
Bonnie filmed a piece-to-camera from the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, the same facility where Kate Middleton gave birth to all three of her children.
After introducing herself, she admitted she was sitting in the lavatory waiting for a laxative to take effect before revealing, “I’ve had a baby. I had a C-section and the baby’s super healthy.”
Bonnie said she was set to go home later that day, adding that giving birth “wasn’t as bad as I thought.”
As she recounted her experience, she noted that if she could do it, “anyone can.”
Her advice to those scared of having kids was not to overthink it.
“As long as they’re fed, cleaned and burped, they’re just sleeping, and it’s amazing and adorable.”
Bonnie also encouraged her followers to opt for private healthcare if they could afford it, claiming the hospital she was staying at “felt like a hotel.”
Bonnie shared a first glimpse of her newborn just minutes after announcing the baby’s arrival
A montage of edited photos and videos posted late Saturday took viewers through the adult star’s journey, from discovering she was expecting to showing an infant napping on her chest in a yellow onesie.
Set to the emotional track Turning Page by Sleeping At Last, the upload featured the lyrics, “I’ve waited a hundred years, but I’d wait a million more for you.”
Bonnie captioned the post, “And then there were 1058 of us,” referencing her aforementioned record-breaking stunt.
She kept the newborn’s gender and name a secret.
Netizens pressed Bonnie to reveal the baby’s father, whose identity remains a mystery
“Who led the group project?” one user asked, while another echoed, “Give out the name of the daddy.”
“Don’t tell us, but at least tell the child,” a third remarked.
In June, Bonnie said she doesn’t believe a kid necessarily needs a father figure, acknowledging all the single mothers and grandparents who have raised their grandchildren.
As for the father of her baby, she said in a separate comment that she was trying to narrow down the names of the men she believed could be a paternal match.
However, she suggested she was comfortable raising her child without a second parent and had the financial means to do so.
“I can provide them with the best healthcare, a life where they don’t have to work, they can travel the world and make memories,” she said.
Netizens have remained fixated on trolling Bonnie over her inability to identify the baby’s daddy, though.
“Finding a father would be like finding a needle in a haystack,” one person said.
“Reminds me of the ‘Who’s Eric Cartman’s Father?’ episode of South Park,” another remarked.
Three men involved in Bonnie Blue’s stunts have addressed their possible connection to the newborn
Bonnie organized a “breeding mission” in February, during which she made unprotected physical contact with 400 men.
Among those who took part were content creators Jak White, Tommy Lee and Owain Laing.
All three spoke with Us Weekly that same month about the possibility of having fathered Bonnie’s baby.
“I thought, ‘Oh gosh, I was actually there then.’ Like, ‘God, she’s actually got pregnant from it. Is it mine? Could it be mine?’” White said.
Lee echoed his sentiment, saying nothing would sink in for him until it was proven.
jakwhitex/Instagram, bonnieblue/Instagram
He also said he had thought about what it would mean if he turned out to be the father, conceding that there would be nothing he could do about the situation.
Lee also told Us Weekly that he was paid a “high amount” for participating in the event but did not disclose the figure.
Laing, meanwhile, joked that he was waiting until the child was born to see whether there was any physical resemblance.
“I could be the dad,” he said. “If it comes out with a little beard and a mullet, then it’s definitely mine.”
Well, the time has arrived for these men to get their answers from Bonnie.
“Poor thing’s got no chance,” a netizen said about Bonnie’s baby
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