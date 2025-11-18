“My Tears Have Dried Up”: Famous Bodybuilding Influencer Capable Of Swimming Mysteriously Drowns

A 27-year-old bodybuilder influencer has drowned after filming in an area banned from tourists, and what adds to the mystery of it is that he allegedly knew how to swim.
Fitness blogger Liu Can was reportedly shooting a video in an isolated beauty spot in China’s municipality of Chongqing when he died on Thursday, September 5.
The influencer had just opened up two new fitness studios and was in the middle of promoting both on social media.
Local police confirmed that the region where Can’s body was found was not accessible to the public. And though the bodybuilder was capable of swimming, it is reported that Can had drowned while shooting material outdoors.
A fitness influencer met his untimely death while making a video in an area of Nanchuan District, China
Image credits: Liu Can
The public was notified of Can’s death when a journalist from Beijing News Wevideo called his business phone number several times, only to discover it was out of service. They were informed by Can’s friends and family that he had passed away three days prior.
His family has confirmed that his body was cremated three days after his death.
Image credits: William Lu / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
A personal friend of Can said that the 27-year-old was previously unhappy with his body image and started training as a result.
Over the years, he participated in many domestic and international bodybuilding competitions and even won several of them. The blogger, who had amassed more than 100k followers, had been very active on social media, documenting his progress for his fans to see.
Liu Can, who was also an avid anime cosplayer, started bodybuilding in the hopes that he could improve his physique
Image credits: Liu Can
In addition to bodybuilding, Can was also an avid anime cosplayer and had been a part of various exhibitions and music festivals while simultaneously working as a part-time NPC in many amusement parks.
Prior to his death, he had cosplayed as Erlang Shen from the popular video game Black Myth: Wukong. The video went viral, but viewers didn’t expect it to be one of the last clips he would post online. Fans did notice that his final social media post ended with him standing in a pool with the words “The End” on the screen.
The bodybuilding scene in China is starting to grow, but their approach is a little different
Image credits: Liu Can
Historically, the Chinese diet has mainly consisted of foods such as rice and vegetables, making it harder to build muscle.
Justin Chen, a senior international sales and brand manager, has mentioned that concentrated protein sources and supplements are good ways to achieve a stronger body. Many Chinese people, however, believe that too much protein can be harmful and lead to excessive fat.
Image credits: Liu Can
To accommodate this, the approach for these bodybuilders looks a little different. Their ideal physique is “not too big,” and to achieve this, they add supplements such as MuscleTech into their drinks. The company has even changed the formula to ensure it isn’t as sweet as its American counterpart.
Therefore, it is likely that many of the bodybuilding competitions Liu Can participated in mainly emphasized muscle definition and strength, rather than size.
Fans were devastated to hear of his sudden passing as tributes from his loved ones poured in
Image credits: Liu Can
His immediate family has not put out a statement, but a man believed to be his uncle said, “He was a very sunny, cheerful and kind child. We all loved him very much.”
Wang Qiang Ping, a fitness athlete and popular blogger, mentioned that Can was a “beloved apprentice” and that his tears “had dried up.”
Fans online shared their support and condolences.
“All I could think of was Liu Can’s bright smile,” one said, while many others described his death as “tragic.”
Netizens commented on his young age and the loss to the fitness community
