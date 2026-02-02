Body Language Expert Decodes Justin Bieber’s Behavior During Tense Moment With Trevor Noah

Justin Bieber has gone viral after appearing visibly tense during an awkward exchange with comedian Trevor Noah at the Grammy Awards (February 2), causing many to believe there was an underlying tension between the two.
Noah, who hosted the ceremony in Los Angeles, stepped off the stage during his monologue to banter with celebrities seated at their tables.
When he reached Bieber and his wife Hailey, the singer’s face tightened into a forced, strained smile as Noah congratulated him on his nominations and the birth of his now one-year-old son, Jack Blues.
As clips of the moment went viral, a body language expert weighed in on what was really behind the singer’s expression
A moment between Trevor Noah and Justin Bieber went viral as many fans interpreted the singer’s reactions as annoyance
“Who doesn’t have a beef with Trevor? He’s the carpet man we all walk over to get somewhere else,” a viewer wrote.
For many viewers, Bieber’s discomfort became noticeable almost immediately. As the camera lingered, his smile remained rigid and tightly clamped, his cheeks puffed and his eyes fixed in what viewers described as a wince.
“None of Noah’s remarks were funny, or anything but embarrassing, juvenile, and offensive,” another added.
The moment peaked when Noah landed his final punchline at the table, asking Hailey whether he could get a “discount code” for her Rhode lip tint. Bieber seemed unimpressed.
“Do Trevor Noah and Justin Bieber have some sort of beef? That was painful to watch,” a viewer wrote on X.
“Justin Bieber looks like he was about to m**der Trevor Noah in any second.” a second joked. “He did not want Trevor Noah over there with the jokes.”
“Bro, I swear when Trevor was behind him he was practically hiding under the table so nobody would see him,” another said.
A body language expert chimed in on the controversy, explaining what Bieber’s expressions truly meant
Despite the memes, jokes, speculation, and criticism of Trevor Noah and his brand of humor, body language expert Judi James believes the moment did not suggest any genuine hostility between the two men.
“There’s no signs of any authentic or personal beef between Justin and Trevor Noah here,” James told the Daily Mail.
She said Bieber’s reactions suggested he was initially willing to play along with the interaction, but that his body language also signaled he wasn’t available to be included in the jokes.
“He has boundaries when it comes to any ridicule,” James added.
According to the expert, Bieber’s expression had little to do with anger or “beef.”
“His initial expression is one of good-humored wariness,” she explained, adding that the wince that made the clip go viral was simply a way for him to inform Noah that he wasn’t in the mood to be in the spotlight at that moment.
“His brows are raised and angled in a question, but his cheeks are rounded and puffed up to hint at humor. His lips are tightly clamped to show he’s not going to laugh out loud to encourage any jokes,” James added.
The night marked Bieber’s return to the Grammy’s stage since 2022, and he was nominated for four awards
Beyond the viral moment, the night was still a high-profile return to the spotlight for the Biebers.
Justin performed Yukon during the ceremony, his first Grammys performance since 2022.
He also arrived with Hailey Bieber in coordinated black looks, and reportedly wore “ICE OUT” pins to protest the recent operations by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
In terms of trophies, Bieber had a strong slate of nominations, including Album of the Year and Pop Vocal Album for Swag, plus Pop Solo Performance for Daisies. He was also nominated for R&B Performance for Yukon.
Justin did not win in those categories, with Swag losing Album of the Year to Bad Bunny, Pop Vocal Album going to Lady Gaga, Pop Solo Performance going to Lola Young, and R&B Performance going to Kehlani.
Outside the awards outcome, the Biebers have been keeping their family life largely private after a particularly complex 2025 that had Justin dealing with monetary issues and changes in his inner circle, with the couple largely focused on parenting.
