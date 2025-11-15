I Painted Body Art On Myself For Two Years, Here Are My 76 Favorites

Exactly two years ago on February 1st, I accidentally came across the ITP Challenge group. It is a group of wonderful people who motivate face painters to take part in everyday face-painting challenges. Two years and over 730 paintings later, I still reach for my brushes and paints every day. Most of my paintings are just small simple doodles (you can see them on my Instagram), but from time to time, I manage to paint something bigger.
Here are some of my favorites from my first year of painting.
More info: Instagram
#1 2020 October – Pride, Full Metal Alchemist
#2 2020 October – Pop Art Skeleton
#3 2020 August – Howl’s Moving Castle
#4 2019 October – Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas
#5 2019 April – Fuji Mountain
#6 2020 January – Stained Glass Peacock
#7 2020 October – Underwater
#8 2020 October – Pop Art Mummy
#9 2019 October – Coraline
#10 2019 July – Alien
#11 2019 October – Zombie
#12 2020 October – Snow White
#13 2019 March – Moomins
#14 2019 March – Howl’s Moving Castle
#15 2019 May – Steampunk
#16 2019 October – Pumpkin Head
#17 2019 December – Cheshire Cat, Alice In Wonderland
#18 2020 October – Scarecrow
#19 2019 May – Sailor Mercury
#20 2019 October – Sadness, Inside Out
#21 2019 October – Pop Art Zombie
#22 2019 October – Wooden Doll
#23 2020 October – Wicked Witch Of The West, The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz
#24 2019 May – Marble Statue
#25 2019 October – Sally, The Nightmare Before Christmas
#26 2019 October – Mermaid
#27 2020 February – Tribute To Qinni
#28 2020 October – Devil
#29 2020 October – Marble
#30 2020 October – Take On Me, A-Ha
#31 2019 October – Wolf
#32 2020 October – Ghost
#33 2019 October – La Muerte, The Book Of Life
#34 2020 October – Elsa, Frozen II
#35 2020 October – Pop Art Painting
#36 2019 October – Mummy
#37 2019 October – Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina
#38 2019 October – Red Queen, Alice In Wonderland
#39 2020 October – Puss In Boots
#40 2020 October – Geode
#41 2020 November – Stained Glass Phoenix
#42 2019 October – Sulley, Monsters, Inc.
#43 2019 October – The White Queen, Alice In Wonderland
#44 2020 October – Other Mother, Coraline
#45 2020 October – Henna Style Skull
#46 2021 February – Stained Glass Parrot
#47 2019 December – The Grinch
#48 2020 October – Vampire
#49 2020 October – Dragon
#50 2020 October – Jigsaw Killer
#51 2020 October – Persephone, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
#52 2020 October – Poison Ivy
#53 2020 November – Water
#54 2019 May – Lake
#55 2019 October – Witch, Hansel And Gretel
#56 2019 October – Harley Quinn
#57 2019 October – Spider
#58 2019 November – Avatar
#59 2020 October – Kintsugi Porcelaine Skull
#60 2020 October – Mama Imelda, Coco
#61 2020 October – Miguel, Coco
#62 2020 October – Marceline, Adventure Time
#63 2020 October – Patchwork Doll
#64 2019 March – Alice In Wonderland
#65 2019 October – Scarecrow
#66 2019 October – Frankenstein’s Monster
#67 2019 October – Porcelain Doll
#68 2019 November – Tiger
#69 2020 March – Inspired By Noemi Fadda T-Shirt Design
#70 2020 October – Black And Gold Skull Mask
#71 2019 April – Aurora
#72 2019 October – Vampire
#73 2019 October – Devil
#74 2020 October – Owl Mask
#75 2020 November – Stained Glass Phoenix
#76 2019 April – Antelope Canyon
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us