I Painted Body Art On Myself For Two Years, Here Are My 76 Favorites

Exactly two years ago on February 1st, I accidentally came across the ITP Challenge group. It is a group of wonderful people who motivate face painters to take part in everyday face-painting challenges. Two years and over 730 paintings later, I still reach for my brushes and paints every day. Most of my paintings are just small simple doodles (you can see them on my Instagram), but from time to time, I manage to paint something bigger.

Here are some of my favorites from my first year of painting.

More info: Instagram

#1 2020 October – Pride, Full Metal Alchemist

#2 2020 October – Pop Art Skeleton

#3 2020 August – Howl’s Moving Castle

#4 2019 October – Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas

#5 2019 April – Fuji Mountain

#6 2020 January – Stained Glass Peacock

#7 2020 October – Underwater

#8 2020 October – Pop Art Mummy

#9 2019 October – Coraline

#10 2019 July – Alien

#11 2019 October – Zombie

#12 2020 October – Snow White

#13 2019 March – Moomins

#14 2019 March – Howl’s Moving Castle

#15 2019 May – Steampunk

#16 2019 October – Pumpkin Head

#17 2019 December – Cheshire Cat, Alice In Wonderland

#18 2020 October – Scarecrow

#19 2019 May – Sailor Mercury

#20 2019 October – Sadness, Inside Out

#21 2019 October – Pop Art Zombie

#22 2019 October – Wooden Doll

#23 2020 October – Wicked Witch Of The West, The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz

#24 2019 May – Marble Statue

#25 2019 October – Sally, The Nightmare Before Christmas

#26 2019 October – Mermaid

#27 2020 February – Tribute To Qinni

#28 2020 October – Devil

#29 2020 October – Marble

#30 2020 October – Take On Me, A-Ha

#31 2019 October – Wolf

#32 2020 October – Ghost

#33 2019 October – La Muerte, The Book Of Life

#34 2020 October – Elsa, Frozen II

#35 2020 October – Pop Art Painting

#36 2019 October – Mummy

#37 2019 October – Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

#38 2019 October – Red Queen, Alice In Wonderland

#39 2020 October – Puss In Boots

#40 2020 October – Geode

#41 2020 November – Stained Glass Phoenix

#42 2019 October – Sulley, Monsters, Inc.

#43 2019 October – The White Queen, Alice In Wonderland

#44 2020 October – Other Mother, Coraline

#45 2020 October – Henna Style Skull

#46 2021 February – Stained Glass Parrot

#47 2019 December – The Grinch

#48 2020 October – Vampire

#49 2020 October – Dragon

#50 2020 October – Jigsaw Killer

#51 2020 October – Persephone, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

#52 2020 October – Poison Ivy

#53 2020 November – Water

#54 2019 May – Lake

#55 2019 October – Witch, Hansel And Gretel

#56 2019 October – Harley Quinn

#57 2019 October – Spider

#58 2019 November – Avatar

#59 2020 October – Kintsugi Porcelaine Skull

#60 2020 October – Mama Imelda, Coco

#61 2020 October – Miguel, Coco

#62 2020 October – Marceline, Adventure Time

#63 2020 October – Patchwork Doll

#64 2019 March – Alice In Wonderland

#65 2019 October – Scarecrow

#66 2019 October – Frankenstein’s Monster

#67 2019 October – Porcelain Doll

#68 2019 November – Tiger

#69 2020 March – Inspired By Noemi Fadda T-Shirt Design

#70 2020 October – Black And Gold Skull Mask

#71 2019 April – Aurora

#72 2019 October – Vampire

#73 2019 October – Devil

#74 2020 October – Owl Mask

#75 2020 November – Stained Glass Phoenix

#76 2019 April – Antelope Canyon

