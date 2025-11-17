You Will Never Be 27 Again Running Around In A Blue Dress In Iceland (6 Pics)

This post is a memory of last September when my husband, brother, sister-in-law, and I went to Iceland for a few days. Since I am a photographer, I wanted these magical outdoor locations to be photographed in an appropriate style.
A blue, tulle dress that I have been dreaming about for a long time. I also dreamed about wild Iceland, which I finally managed to visit.
The photos show the Skógafoss waterfall and the Diamond Beach ice beach.
I will never be 27 and run around Iceland in a blue dress again. Please, enjoy every day.
