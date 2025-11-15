30 Cringey Posts That Show What Happens When People Celebrate Just A Little Too Early

They say not to count your chickens before they hatch. ‘Cause by doing so, you raise the chances for an instant loss of karma, dignity, and self-confidence, like, triple.
If you’ve ever been near the finish line raising your arms high in the sky, only to feel a cold wave of wind passing through while you enjoy the moment of not-earned victory, you need no further explanation. And if you are one of the lucky ones who hasn’t had their fair share of premature celebration-turned nightmare, please stay that way and keep on scrolling to see what not to do to become one of many.
Thanks to the subreddit r/Prematurecelebration, we now have the full-on archive of cringey glory that is a product of people celebrating just a microscopic little bit too early. So you’d better get ready to crack up big time.
#1 Rip
Image source: coolman11450
#2 Random Selection
Image source: Unlimited_negativity
#3 Death And Taxes
Image source: Ebadd
#4 Good Idea To Straight Up Tell Everyone That You’re Scamming A Company
Image source: yeetlolbeans
#5 2020 Is Going So Great
Image source: supermoo7000
#6 Too Soon
Image source: iAmbee35
#7 Showing Off A Bottle Of Johnny Walker
Image source: RogerDat143
#8 Rollerblader Prematurely Celebrates Victory Then Gets Robbed
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Oops
Image source: Libra_Dan_iella
#10 Stalker, 30, Who Called Police To Brag ‘I’ll Never Be Caught’ Is Jailed
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Microsoft Employees Holding A Funeral For The iPhone Following The “Success” Of Their Windows Phone
Image source: Alexius08
#12 Good Lasagaaa
#13 My Friend’s Two Most Recent Snaps On His Story
Image source: jeberly4
#14 Congrats…
Image source: dirtymick87
#15 New York Times Article From 1924
Image source: prisongovernor
#16 That Escalated Quickly
Image source: gordonbombay42
#17 Four Years Ago
Image source: RunGamerRun
#18 Meirl
Image source: Balkan_
#19 Rip Gary F
Image source: ehh22
#20 Influencer Brags About Her Easy Life In Bali On Twitter, Gets Deported Over It
Image source: kristentootie
#21 Never Obsolete
Image source: SeiriusPolaris
#22 The Toronto Blue Jays React To All The Cancelled Mlb Games Recently
Image source: jaysleafsraps12, twitter.com
#23 This Showed Up In My Tech News Feed
Image source: davethekidd
#24 A Youtuber Who Said Veganism And God Cured Her Cancer Has Died Of Cancer
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Celebrating Too Early
Image source: helloworldn
#26 Does This Count?
Image source: ljb6879
#27 So… Can I Get My Job Back Or Nah?
Image source: AristonD
#28 No Title Needed
Image source: JustAwesome360
#29 Congrats, You Played Yo’self
Image source: SassonEmam
#30 Self Explanatory
Image source: cheddoar
Follow Us