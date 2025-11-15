30 Cringey Posts That Show What Happens When People Celebrate Just A Little Too Early

They say not to count your chickens before they hatch. ‘Cause by doing so, you raise the chances for an instant loss of karma, dignity, and self-confidence, like, triple.

If you’ve ever been near the finish line raising your arms high in the sky, only to feel a cold wave of wind passing through while you enjoy the moment of not-earned victory, you need no further explanation. And if you are one of the lucky ones who hasn’t had their fair share of premature celebration-turned nightmare, please stay that way and keep on scrolling to see what not to do to become one of many.

Thanks to the subreddit r/Prematurecelebration, we now have the full-on archive of cringey glory that is a product of people celebrating just a microscopic little bit too early. So you’d better get ready to crack up big time.

#1 Rip

Image source: coolman11450

#2 Random Selection

Image source: Unlimited_negativity

#3 Death And Taxes

Image source: Ebadd

#4 Good Idea To Straight Up Tell Everyone That You’re Scamming A Company

Image source: yeetlolbeans

#5 2020 Is Going So Great

Image source: supermoo7000

#6 Too Soon

Image source: iAmbee35

#7 Showing Off A Bottle Of Johnny Walker

Image source: RogerDat143

#8 Rollerblader Prematurely Celebrates Victory Then Gets Robbed

Image source: reddit.com

#9 Oops

Image source: Libra_Dan_iella

#10 Stalker, 30, Who Called Police To Brag ‘I’ll Never Be Caught’ Is Jailed

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Microsoft Employees Holding A Funeral For The iPhone Following The “Success” Of Their Windows Phone

Image source: Alexius08

#12 Good Lasagaaa

#13 My Friend’s Two Most Recent Snaps On His Story

Image source: jeberly4

#14 Congrats…

Image source: dirtymick87

#15 New York Times Article From 1924

Image source: prisongovernor

#16 That Escalated Quickly

Image source: gordonbombay42

#17 Four Years Ago

Image source: RunGamerRun

#18 Meirl

Image source: Balkan_

#19 Rip Gary F

Image source: ehh22

#20 Influencer Brags About Her Easy Life In Bali On Twitter, Gets Deported Over It

Image source: kristentootie

#21 Never Obsolete

Image source: SeiriusPolaris

#22 The Toronto Blue Jays React To All The Cancelled Mlb Games Recently

Image source: jaysleafsraps12, twitter.com

#23 This Showed Up In My Tech News Feed

Image source: davethekidd

#24 A Youtuber Who Said Veganism And God Cured Her Cancer Has Died Of Cancer

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Celebrating Too Early

Image source: helloworldn

#26 Does This Count?

Image source: ljb6879

#27 So… Can I Get My Job Back Or Nah?

Image source: AristonD

#28 No Title Needed

Image source: JustAwesome360

#29 Congrats, You Played Yo’self

Image source: SassonEmam

#30 Self Explanatory

Image source: cheddoar

