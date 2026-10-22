Bob Odenkirk: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Bob Odenkirk
5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
$16 million, 2026 est.
American
October 22, 1962
Berwyn, Illinois, US
64 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Bob Odenkirk?
Bob Odenkirk is an American actor and screenwriter known for his sharp comic instinct. He expertly moves from fast-paced television comedy to compelling dramatic roles, bringing remarkable authenticity to complex, flawed characters.
He first captivated global audiences playing clever lawyer Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad. The breakout role led to Better Call Saul, solidifying his transition into leading dramatic roles.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Naperville, Illinois, Bob Odenkirk experienced a turbulent household dynamic. His mother raised seven children mostly on her own, inspiring Odenkirk to seek solace in comedy writing and local radio broadcasts.
Campus comedy troupes at Southern Illinois University Carbondale sparked his stage passion. He honed his live performance skill through college radio shows before moving to Chicago to dive into full-time improv.
Notable Relationships
Bob Odenkirk has enjoyed a lasting personal and professional partnership with Naomi Yomtov. The couple married in 1997 after meeting at a comedy show, later collaborating on several successful film and television projects.
Odenkirk shares two children, Nate and Erin, with whom he maintains a close bond. The family frequently collaborates on creative endeavors, including an illustrated book of children’s poetry released in recent years.
Career Highlights
Saturday Night Live provided Odenkirk his early breakthrough as an award-winning writer. He later co-created the influential sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David before earning widespread acclaim as attorney Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.
Beyond television, he expanded into feature films with starring roles in action thriller Nobody. He also co-founded a production banner, developing hit comedy projects and executive producing critically praised television series.
To date, Odenkirk has collected two Primetime Emmy Awards and multiple Critics Choice honor trophies. His total tally includes 18 Emmy nominations, cementing Odenkirk as a celebrated powerhouse across comedy and drama.
Signature Quote
“I like playing characters who are trying really hard, even if they’re failing.”
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