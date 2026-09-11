Blood Test Reveals The Heartbreaking Truth After Millennial Dad Keeps Finding Weird Bruises All Over His Body

Sometime in late 2025, Reese Willard, 40, a father of one from Dallas, Texas, started experiencing extreme fatigue and difficulty falling asleep.
At first, Reese and his wife, Sarah, 39, did not think much of it.
After a few weeks, when more symptoms showed up, the couple sought help from ChatGPT, which offered a temporary but uncertain diagnosis.
But it wasn’t until Reese found himself covered in big, purple bruises after a 27-mile hike that he visited the hospital.
What the doctors told them turned their life upside down overnight.
“I knew this was going to be way worse than what we thought,” Sarah later said on social media.
Reese and Sarah initially ignored what they assumed were seemingly harmless conditions
After the initial fatigue, Reese began experiencing night sweats, rapid weight loss, bleeding gums, and an overall deterioration in health, Sarah told Newsweek in September 2026.
He also developed a cluster of red dots on the side of his body, and Sarah pressed a glass to the skin to see if it blanched. Then she took a photo of the area and asked ChatGPT to analyze it.
The AI said that it looked like petechiae, tiny, pinpoint red, purple, or brown spots on the skin caused by minor bleeding from broken capillaries.
The couple felt relieved, believing it was nothing too concerning, and moved on. Then came the real blow.
Six weeks later, Reese, who loved being outdoors, went for a 27-mile hike and came back with “fist-sized bruises all over his body, but they were way beyond what that level of activity would have caused.
“They were all up and down his legs, arms, and torso,” Sarah said.
When she shared photos of his bruises on the same ChatGPT thread, it said that Reese needed to go to urgent care immediately.
In a July 2026 post on her TikTok, Sarah revisited the moment, saying, “As he left for Urgent Care, I felt like life was about to change and that I needed to ‘prepare.’ I called to warn my sister. I started cleaning, wrapping up work, running errands, etc.”
“I bought our daughter a new toy to cheer her up even though nothing had happened yet.”
Reese’s hospital visit led to concerning blood reports and eventually, a cancer diagnosis
At the hospital, lab reports showed his complete blood count was alarmingly erratic, and his platelet count had dropped to 5,000. They admitted him immediately and ran more tests to reach a definitive diagnosis.
Sarah shared a screenshot of her text conversation with Reese on TikTok, where he gave her that information, and she wrote back in shock, “REESE, FIVE? Are you joking?”
The next morning, the doctors told him that 87% of his white blood cells were myeloblasts, a common indicator of leukemia, and conducted a bone marrow biopsy.
When the results came back, Reese and Sarah found out that he had acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a common type of blood cancer in which the bone marrow makes a large number of abnormal blood cells.
According to the National Cancer Institute, AML comes with a 33.4% 5-year survival rate and is estimated to cause 11,500 fatalities in 2026.
After the diagnosis, Reese was transferred to Baylor University Medical Center to begin intensive chemotherapy.
“AML is so aggressive that they usually have to stabilize the patient and begin treatment immediately,” Sarah told Newsweek.
Once they had all the details, Sarah had to quickly arrange childcare and coordinate with her employer to support Reese.
Things turned for the worse for Reese before his cancer went into remission
Soon, the hospital became Sarah’s “second home,” where she could “abandon all responsibilities and focus on” Reese. But the worst was yet to come.
On Thanksgiving, Reese had gone into septic shock from E.coli flooding his bloodstream, which Sarah was told was one of the gravest complications that arise from leukemia, and he was taken into the ICU.
“The ICU, on Thanksgiving, was like The Twilight Zone,” she continued. “The waiting room was full of strangers with tears on their faces, in hope or despair. All of our complex realities intertwined, silently, in an ICU waiting room.”
A couple of days later, Reese’s recovery hit another roadblock as a communication lapse in the ward led to a medication not being administered while Sarah had gone to a hotel to rest.
However, 30 days later, just three days before his 40th birthday, Reese finally walked out, holding hands with their daughter. But the battle wasn’t won yet.
Just before Christmas 2025, they went to MD Anderson Cancer Center for a second opinion and learned that Reese was “in complete remission and no stem cell transplant was needed.”
He continued consolidation therapy at Baylor, receiving four more rounds of chemotherapy and several platelet and blood transfusions, before finally getting to ring the bell on May 17, 2026.
“For anyone facing this diagnosis, focus on your mental state,” Reese told Newsweek. “Try not to dwell on the ‘why me?’ thoughts because each day will be a different battle that needs your undivided attention.”
“This just gave me so much hope,” one reader said
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