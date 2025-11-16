11 Pics Of Mini Halloween Drawings I Did With The Theme “There’s Someone At The Window”

Since the last post, I’ve been pretty busy drawing. Two weeks ago, when I was sitting in my office and looking at the building opposite, I saw a woman holding a stuffed pumpkin. she gave me the idea to paint this collection of pictures. “There’s someone behind the window.” Find and see!

More info: Facebook

#1 Under The Garden

#2 Pls Close The Window

#3 Witch And 2 Brothers

#4 Someone In The House?

#5 Children Are Looking At …

#6 She Wants The Pumpkin

#7 Help Me!

#8 His Head … Where?

#9 It’s Mine

#10 Pumpkin Pumpkin!

#11 All

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
