Woman Records Her Efforts To Find Out What Is The Cause Of Her Bathroom Cabinet “Bleeding”, Asks The Internet For Help

Home is a place where you know all of its corners, where the scratches on the wall and floor came from, and all the weird sounds the house makes feel familiar. So imagine how concerned a woman was when she saw a suspicious reddish liquid running down her bathroom wall when it had been perfectly fine for the 20 years she lived there.
The woman who goes by lexyraye online shared her investigation into the matter on her TikTok account and tried out the suggestions people were leaving in the comments. The videos went viral on the platform, with the most popular one being watched 5.4 million times, and the source of the ‘blood’ still remains a mystery.
Woman went to her bathroom one night and saw a reddish liquid dripping down the wall which looked like her cabinet was bleeding
Lexyraye is a professional dancer who has over 100k followers on TikTok where her recent videos were all about the highly anticipated autumn festivity – Halloween. Until her wall in the bathroom started to bleed.
Of course, it wasn’t actually blood, but it had a reddish and brownish tint to it and was dripping down the wall right from underneath the built-in cabinet. It looked like something from a horror movie, so the woman started to investigate.
The logical thing to do was to check is if there was something in the cabinet that could be leaking, so that’s what lexyraye did and opened up the door to show that the ‘blood’ was not coming from the inside, but rather from the outside corners of the cabinet.
Puzzled, the woman turned to the internet in hopes to figure out the answer and the video blew up, bringing in thousands of theories of what it could be. From bees to demons, the suggestions vary in credibility, but the TikToker tried to check a couple of them.
The woman was confused so she asked the internet for help and people had many theories and experiences
Firstly, she assures a commenter who thinks that the source of the liquid may be at the top of the mirror that this is not the case; also, she is not sure that even if there was rust, that it could liquify like that.
Besides, the liquid doesn’t have a smell, although lexyraye does sense a hint of something similar to vinegar. She describes the liquid to be oily in texture and when she wipes it with a paper towel, it gets absorbed and maintains its bloody color.
First of all, the liquid didn’t come from inside the cabinet or the top of it, but actually from underneath it
Lexyraye nicknamed the liquid “demon juice,” but its mysterious origin and unsettling color didn’t faze her dad, although he admitted it looked wrong and joked that they should start a seance to kick out whatever was causing the dripping.
However, people in the comments hope that there is a logical and a non-supernatural explanation for their own sanity and continue sharing their thoughts of what could it possibly be.
Once removed, it became clear that the liquid wasn’t coming from the niche itself either
Someone suggested that there must be a dead hive behind the cabinet which had started leaking and to test this theory, lexyraye needed to take out the wall cabinet. Even if people didn’t believe in the bee theory, they still were eager to know what was behind it and expecting it to reveal the source of the demon juice.
To everyone’s disappointment, no questions were answered as lexyraye and her parents couldn’t see how the liquid formed and where it started. However, the bottom board was damp, so that gave an idea that there may be something behind the wall. It surely isn’t bees, as confirmed by a bee expert who messaged the woman, so the investigation continues.
A bee expert reached out to lexyraye and denied any suspicions of a hive
The house has an attic that might connect to the bathroom and maybe something there spilt or leaked, only to reappear in the space between the boards. The brave woman went into the long, narrow, dark attic, only to not find anything.
This whole investigation has lasted for almost a week and the things we found out were that the liquid wasn’t coming from the cabinet and it wasn’t coming from inside the niche where the cabinet was installed. Also, after removing the cabinet, the wall stopped bleeding, so lexyraye is tempted to put the brakes on here.
The origin of the demon juice, as lexyraye once referred to it, was unclear but the wall stopped bleeding without the cabinet in it
People would really like for lexyraye to cut into the wall and look at what it hides, but such a project would be time-consuming and also expensive to clean up, so the woman is avoiding it. Especially because a lot of new theories suggest that it might have been condensation at the bottom that was mixing with the rust or paint and then dripping out when it had nowhere else to go.
An industrial hygienist in the comments believed that the liquid looked like it was caused by serratia marcescens, which is a type of bacteria that prospers in damp conditions. It is commonly found in bathrooms where it shows up as a pink, pink-orange, or orange discoloration, is slimy and difficult to remove completely.
If it actually is this bacteria, it is quite dangerous and can cause various eye infections, as well as, in rare occasions, endocarditis and osteomyelitis, pneumonia, and meningitis.
That led people to believe that the dripping was caused by condensation, rust mixing with water, glue melting or even mold growing
You can watch the first video of the series below
Lexyraye promised to update people on what she finds out and what she is planning to do next. It could be that we might see what’s underneath the bottom board, as so many people were asking for it. But for now we want to know your theories. What do you think may cause such liquid to form? Have you ever had anything similar happen in your home? What was the reason for it? Let us know in the comments!
However, people are just guessing and are incredibly curious to find out the truth of what is causing the wall to look like it’s bleeding
