“World Class Privilege”: Blake Lively’s Bizarre Delivery To Court Sparks Outrage

Amid the ongoing Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuit, the 38-year-old has found herself at the center of fresh backlash after her allegedly “entitled” behavior in court sparked outrage online.
Social media users accused the actress of displaying “world-class privilege,” with many calling her delivery inside the courtroom “bizarre.”
On Wednesday, February 11, the It Ends With Us co-stars, Blake and Justin, made an appearance in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York for their mediation hearing.
“Why did the court allow this? She is trying to show that nothing is bothering her about this case,” one furious netizen wrote.
Blake Lively was blasted online after details of an unexpected item she reportedly had her chauffeur deliver inside the courtroom emerged
The controversial lawsuit between the two stars has been ongoing since December 2024, when Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni for alleged s*xual harassment and retaliation on the set of It Ends With Us, along with claims that he orchestrated a smear campaign against her.
Justin fired back at the allegations with a $400 million countersuit against Lively for defamation, claiming the Gossip Girl alum allegedly threatened to “ruin” his reputation in the industry and attempted to “hijack” his creative vision for the film during the filming process.
Baldoni’s countersuit was dismissed by a judge in June last year. Then, last month, as part of the legal proceedings, nearly 200 exhibits were unsealed starting January 20, 2026.
Following the unsealed documents, several controversies were stirred, with multiple high-profile names, including pop star Taylor Swift, being referenced in connection to the case.
Shortly after, on Wednesday, Friday 11, a mediation hearing was ordered in an attempt to resolve the matter privately.
Despite a reported six-hour-long discussion, during which Blake and Justin were kept in separate courtrooms while Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave moved between their legal teams, the mediation ended without a settlement.
Netizens accused the 38-year-old actress of exuding “narcissistic” behavior and “disrespecting” the court proceedings
While the exact reasons for the failure remain unclear, one surprising detail has now emerged, and it has strongly turned social media against Lively.
Yesterday, February 12, Page Six reported that it had received information about an unusual item the A Simple Favor star allegedly had delivered inside the courtroom amid the legal proceedings.
According to the outlet, Blake had “grown weary” of the mediation discussion about an hour into the hearing, around 11 a.m.
She allegedly had her driver deliver a mahjong set to her for some “diversion” and entertainment.
Mahjong is a traditional Chinese tile-based game that combines strategy, skill, and a degree of luck, and has evolved from 19th-century origins into a global phenomenon with numerous regional variations.
Critics online labeled the move as an example of “world-class privilege” and an attempt to treat serious legal matters with levity, given her “powerful social position.”
One user reacted, “Just when I thought she couldn’t possibly be more insufferable,” while another added, “She got bored at her own… proceeding speaks volumes”
One displeased user wrote, “Please go get my mahjong set is some world class privilege action.”
Another agreed, saying, “I’m very confused… She sent it to be played with? During court?!!”
“She’s mocked & manipulated our entire judicial system through this whole situation, why not continue it inside the courtroom. She continues to hurt & set back real victims!!” argued a third.
“Rich people problems lol,” wrote one netizen, while another remarked, “An entitled narcissistic by all accounts.”
“Well, she’s been playing games the whole time anyway, so this is on par. Also, that was a power move to remind Justin that she is powerful and successful, and that she can have her chauffeur do her bidding. Just gross.”
Reportedly, Blake is a fan of the tile game, as she previously opened up about it in a Vogue interview last December.
“I have been teaching friends how to play [mahjong], though I need to say I’m not a certified teacher,” she said.
“But I know enough to teach my friends how to play with me, and in the end, I always end up gifting them my own set because they are obsessed and want to practice.”
Blake and Justin were reportedly involved in a six-hour-long mediation hearing on Wednesday, which failed to resolve the lawsuit privately
Page Six also stated that Lively prefers sets from Dallas-based lifestyle luxury brand Oh My Mahjong, with individual tile sets typically costing between $400 and $500, while high-end bundles can exceed $600.
As for the lawsuit, since the mediation hearing failed, the case is now headed to trial, which is scheduled to begin on May 18 this year.
Meanwhile, yesterday, the Jane the Virgin star returned to court, this time holding hands with his wife, as he appeared for a mandatory settlement conference related to his ongoing litigation against his former publicist, Stephanie Jones, whom he countersued last year.
Since Blake was not involved in the lawsuit with the publicist, she did not attend the hearing.
“Pretentious AF. Also, not a good look given the circumstances,” one netizen reacted to the latest controversy, while another chimed in, “This gal has to be the most self-centered person in the world.”
“Seriously.. Who’s gonna play it with her there? Thought mahjong is supposed play by 3-4 ppl. Won’t it count as not respecting the court..?”
“She will need a hobby since no one will hire her after this, especially Sony,” fumed one social media user
