Portraits Bored Me, So I Learned How To Photograph The Soul…

As a photographer, I could never get very excited about traditional portraits because really, I was much more fascinated by what lies beneath the surface, what you might call the invisible essence of a person or the soul. As a mindfulness teacher I knew that my work with meditation was pointing people towards the same essential space, the frequency of life itself.
Given my passion for both meditation and creative photography perhaps it was inevitable that I would seek a way to bring these disciplines together, to find a process that allowed me to witness my subjects in the space between stillness and movement, where the dance lives.
The flow of this dance is the life of your soul. It is the expression of your consciousness. In this initial flow, you know the joy of freedom, you are the very spark of creation, you revel in the delicious delight of the new. Here, you have no opinions, no judgments, no preconceptions, no language. The purity of this expression is exquisite.
I call my work Soul Portraits not because I have discovered a way to take a picture of the Soul itself, but because I am engaged, engrossed and captivated by the process of capturing you in your purest Soul expression. You will not need a makeup brush or a hair stylist. Just arrive at the studio with an open mind, close your eyes, lie down and lets just listen for a while. Typically I take no pictures for at least the first 20 minutes. The work here is simply about meditative connection. Listening. Calling forward. Making myself fully available to witness. Sculpting sacred space.
Through this work I aim to lead my clients closer to themselves and my deepest wish is that your Soul Portraits will serve as a beautiful reminder of a time when you felt truly connected and completely unrestricted. A time when the Soul took flight.
Neil Seligman
More info: soulportraitstudio.com
Soul Portrait Photography Documentary – with Neil Seligman
Soul Portrait by Neil Seligman © soulportraitstudio.com
