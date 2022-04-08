Black Sails is Highly Underrated

It’s very easy to think that the fans have experienced a bit of burnout over the years when it comes to various subjects, and pirate stories would be one of those that might be subjected to a collective ‘meh’ after a while. But the sad part about this is that it allows the fans to simply glance past great shows such as Black Sails, which has been one of the better shows to come along in the past decade. Despite being highly fictional, the show manages to bring to bear several realistic aspects of pirate culture, which harbors a great number of acts and beliefs that might be offensive to some, but historically accurate in many ways. Pirate movies and shows have come and gone over the years, and while some of them have been spectacular and have created a great deal of buzz that has inspired interest and research into pirate culture, there are a few that have managed to stand out. Perhaps it’s the realism that Black Sails uses that people didn’t care for since many have been of the mind that the Pirates of the Caribbean movies have been far more appealing.
The thing is this: pirates weren’t always pleasant and jovial people. even if they happened to enjoy the pillaging and plundering that they were known for in the past. Many pirates were former soldiers and sailors that had taken to the life of crime for various reasons or individuals that came from many walks of life and simply needed a source of income since they had no other prospects. The men and women that took to piracy often did so out of some skewed sense of freedom that was pure in some ways but forced them to prey upon others that didn’t share their values. In other words, being a pirate was a complicated life that was often simplified by violence and trickery, and Black Sails shows plenty of this.
It also goes into the idea that women, despite being capable of becoming pirates, were often seen as property, along with many people of color that were bought and sold as slaves. The fact is that the days of pirates terrorizing the high seas were hard and demanding days for everyone, but women and minorities did indeed have it worse quite often. But those who were tough enough and made it clear that they weren’t going to simply lie down and take what life had to offer were those that carved out a place in the world for themselves and often walked a thin line between being in control of their lives and being victimized constantly. The show makes this quite obvious as several individuals are either seen as part of the background or are the rare few that have risen about the social norms of the day either by dint of their ability to conduct business or to fight their way to the top. The deceit, betrayal, and tyranny inherent in this series tell a story of both adventure and drama that deserved a great deal more attention than it was given initially, but it’s easy to think that when the word ‘pirate’ comes up, a lot of folks are bound to think that it might be better to let it be for a while until there’s nothing else to watch.
That’s a disservice to this show since the first episode makes it clear that there’s an entire world that’s waiting to be unveiled as the opening theme song is enough to get the blood pumping as the idea of what could happen during the show becomes a temptation that’s tough to say no to. The characters are frustrating in the best way since they all tend to have secrets and are complicated characters that can’t be fully explained in a single episode. Some of them are obviously more important than others, and it’s easy to think that the loyalties that are extended between some will crumble the moment that it becomes advantageous to do so, which only heightens the impact of the show. Plus, while the realism might be disturbing at times, it’s easy to appreciate since it doesn’t sugarcoat the idea of what life on the high seas was like.
The show gives the impression that while pirates were ruthless and usually out to plunder whatever they could, they weren’t the ultimate power on the water. History makes it clear that while pirates were feared, they were just as apt to run if they found themselves outmatched by a greater force. Some of the aspects of this show might fly in the face of what people thought they knew about pirates, but this is why reality often kicks the hell out of fantasy, as what Hollywood chooses to show is often impractical and nowhere close to what actually happened. Black Sails makes that point clear, however, and only goes beyond the boundaries of reality from time to time to preserve the story.