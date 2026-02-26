99 Hilarious And Relatable Posts From Black Twitter That Might Make Your Day Way Better (New Pics)

There’s a corner of the internet that will make you laugh until your stomach hurts and then, two posts later, say something so sharp and honest about the world that you have to sit with it for a minute. A place that knows when to be serious and isn’t scared to be, but also isn’t going to pass up a genuinely great joke.
That corner is Black Twitter, and if you haven’t spent much time there, this is a pretty good place to start. We’ve rounded up some of its best moments here as a celebration of Black culture and the community behind it—because it deserves nothing less. Scroll down and enjoy.
#1 We Had Parents Too You Know . Parents Who Inspired Is To Change The Pattern
Image source: Cleonce12
#2 You Bout To Be The April Fool
Image source: ThickCapital
#3 Today Is Not A Good Day For That Kinda Foolishness
Image source: NYstate
#4 Kendrick Out Here Making A Masterpiece
Image source: [deleted]
#5 Just Know That It Would Come From A Good Place
Image source: herewearefornow
#6 “The Sprite Is Out Of Syrup Again!!!”
Image source: otadak
#7 Oregon Trail 2025 Remastered
Image source: YesterdaysPerson
#8 This Is That Advanced Racism
Image source: Direct-Sail-6141
#9 That Walk Into School With Just Vibes And A Pencil Hit Different
Image source: otadak
#10 Its Literally Systemic Racism
Image source: BaldHourGlass667
#11 Oh Trust We Are Aware We Are Just Going Through The Motions
Image source: Cleonce12
#12 This Guy Knows What’s Up
Image source: Apprehensive-Bed7439
#13 Do Not Disturb On
Image source: MrPresident91
#14 This Was Suppose To Be My Year. Dammit I Was Manifesting
Image source: Cleonce12
#15 We Have A Winner!
Image source: zzill6
#16 Can’t Even Treat Yourself
Image source: ThickCapital
#17 Come Save Us From Our Poor Decisions
Image source: ThickCapital
#18 The Kendrick Lamar Method
Image source: Conscious-Quarter423
#19 W Parents
Image source: KaamDeveloper
#20 Back When He Was Considered The Real Life Tony Stark And I Dreamed Of Owning A Tesla. Never Trust These Ceos
Image source: GabiCule
#21 If The Pilot Ain’t Feeling It, I’m Not Feeling It Either
Image source: Bihema
#22 A Few Good Men
Image source: NYstate
#23 Who Gon’ Tell Her?
Image source: aFeelingProcess
#24 Yeah Go Ahead And Pack It Up Bro 😭🙏💔
Image source: jetstream-sam-gaming
#25 Today I Learned The Only Thing Fancy About Luxury Brands Is The Microsoft Word Font They Use
Image source: Cleonce12
#26 I Keep Telling People This And Folks Be Looking At Me Like I’m Crazy
Image source: Renegadeforever2024
#27 Kinda How I Felt About Certain Groups This Election
Image source: aFeelingProcess
#28 History Repeats Itself
Image source: OkEscape7558
#29 Medicaid Cuts Hit Us Hardest: My Daughter Lost Her Speech Therapist—and We Don’t Even Use It
Image source: Busy-Government-1041
#30 Polite Discourse
Image source: ThickCapital
#31 She Got That ‘I Remember 1492’ Energy
Image source: Cleonce12
#32 Now The Only Thing Running Are Tears
Image source: darulez8
#33 Whenever We Try To Move Forward, They Move The Goalpost
Image source: imjustheretodomyjob
#34 You Won’t Catch Me Without My Mask In Public
Image source: Sweetlo123
#35 Rejected A Visit To The White House.we All Know Why
Image source: GoreIsMe
#36 Or They’re Just Plain Stupid
Image source: GoreIsMe
#37 Freedom Of Speech For Me, And Not For Thee
Image source: icey_sawg0034
#38 Joy Is Overpriced Now
Image source: Zulumus
#39 “Dei” Is Totally Not A Stand In For Black People, Trust
Image source: Shadie_daze
#40 They Deserve That And More
Image source: imjustheretodomyjob
#41 Man I Would’ve Been Sipping Tea And Reading The Thread Like It Was The Shaderoom
Image source: detox02
#42 They’re Not Afraid Enough Of The Majority Of The People
Image source: JennyBeckman
#43 How You Fumble The Land Of Maple Syrup And Friendly Folk?!?
Image source: Cleonce12
#44 Aquamayne
Image source: idgafandwhyshouldi
#45 Snl’s Kenan And Ego Silently Communicating About Morgan Wallen
Image source: Dramatic-History5891
#46 Yeah I Kinda Want To Know Also
Image source: rb1242
#47 Her: Let Me Climb This Helpful Ladder And Take It With Me
Image source: detox02
#48 Four Casinos
Image source: nikamats
#49 The “But Kamala Laugh Is So Annoying “ Crowd Can’t Pop Lock Themselves Out Of This One
Image source: detox02
#50 Get Him Out Coach. He Needs A Breather
Image source: detox02
#51 Other Countries Are Going To Treat Us Like Mojo Jojo
Image source: rb1242
#52 Funny How That Works
Image source: friendswithbillw
#53 Del Is A Start But It’s Not The End Goal
Image source: emily-is-happy
#54 Feels Like We’ve Been Here Before…
Image source: NotTheBurnerAccount
#55 Many Such Cases
Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613
#56 Reminds Me Of That Scene In Django Unchained Where He Said “ You Right Where You Belong”
Image source: Cleonce12
#57 This In The Level Of Petty We Need!
Image source: emily-is-happy
#58 “Yall Worried About Dei When These Guys Can’t Even Handle Basic Tasks”
Image source: Dramatic-History5891
#59 Pray For Him 🙏🏽
Image source: JordanDoesTV
#60 What A Double Standard
Image source: imjustheretodomyjob
#61 We Can Usually Tell
Image source: invertedspine
#62 There Is No “I” In “Team”
Image source: imjustheretodomyjob
#63 The Earlier You Know
Image source: HentaiUwu_6969
#64 The “Logic” Of Supremacy
Image source: Dramatic-History5891
#65 Can’t Even Secure Your Own Bag, Baby What Are You Doing
Image source: Zulumus
#66 Accepting Others
Image source: ThickCapital
#67 They Aren’t Ready For A Black Pope
Image source: [deleted]
#68 Yeah, I Don’t Support Your Right To Liberty, But Why Can’t We Be Friends 🥺
Image source: popcornnhero
#69 One Of The Few Times It Would Be Better For An Athlete To Just Stick To Sports
Image source: udub86
#70 Five Guys Finally Willing To Negotiate
Image source: Classic-Carpet7609
#71 Cultural Appreciation
Image source: ThickCapital
#72 I Did A Hard Double Take
Image source: _BigCIitPhobia_
#73 He’s Just Doing His Job
Image source: Calm-Marionberry5457
#74 At What Point Is A Home Invasion Considered A Prank ?
Image source: imjustheretodomyjob
#75 Shame On This School
Image source: Henry-Teachersss8819
#76 Now They Want Dei Back
Image source: GoreIsMe
#77 The Kennedys Have Opps Like You Wouldn’t Imagine
Image source: alexaclova
#78 The Cleaning Fee Is A Separate Charge From The Nightly Rate
Image source: ThickCapital
#79 Another Reason I Miss This Man, He’s Truly A Class Act
Image source: MothersMiIk
#80 I Know They’re Lying About His Cognitive Tests
Image source: Classic-Carpet7609
#81 A Height Bbl Is Crazy
Image source: Zulumus
#82 Pull Up To Prom In A Rented Hellcat
Image source: ThickCapital
#83 She’s Outta Line But She’s Right
Image source: NYstate
#84 Fries Cost $3 Extra
Image source: Demonicbane
#85 ‘Rules For Thee, Not For Me’
Image source: MothersMiIk
#86 Can’t Shame People Who Feel No Shame In The First Place
Image source: OkEscape7558
#87 Whole Family Been Neurodivergent, Y’all Just Thought It Was Vibes 😭😭
Image source: Cleonce12
#88 Taking Fascism To The Next Level ✅
Image source: MothersMiIk
#89 Inflation Is Hitting Us Hard
Image source: beekay8845
#90 I Don’t Want People Who Went To High School With Marilyn Monroe To Be In The Government Actually
Image source: BaldHourGlass667
#91 Medicaid Matters To All!
Image source: Henry-Teachersss8819
#92 Pets Can’t Be Illegal, Right?
Image source: ThickCapital
#93 That Would Be The Appropriate Response
Image source: zzill6
#94 Now, We Will All Suffer The Consequences
Image source: TheTargaryensLawyer
#95 More Pro Black People Need To Hear This
Image source: Difficult_Man3
#96 Shine On
Image source: I_am_myne
#97 If The 4th Amendment Doesn’t Stop You, The 2nd Might
Image source: Zulumus
#98 First Melania Was Stealing Her Speeches, Now Ivanka’s Stealing Her Ideas ?
Image source: imjustheretodomyjob
#99 This Was The Most Powerful Man In The Music Industry Do You Really Think She Stood A Chance Of Leavin?
Image source: Cleonce12
Follow Us