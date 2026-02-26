99 Hilarious And Relatable Posts From Black Twitter That Might Make Your Day Way Better (New Pics)

There’s a corner of the internet that will make you laugh until your stomach hurts and then, two posts later, say something so sharp and honest about the world that you have to sit with it for a minute. A place that knows when to be serious and isn’t scared to be, but also isn’t going to pass up a genuinely great joke.

That corner is Black Twitter, and if you haven’t spent much time there, this is a pretty good place to start. We’ve rounded up some of its best moments here as a celebration of Black culture and the community behind it—because it deserves nothing less. Scroll down and enjoy.

#1 We Had Parents Too You Know . Parents Who Inspired Is To Change The Pattern

Image source: Cleonce12

#2 You Bout To Be The April Fool

Image source: ThickCapital

#3 Today Is Not A Good Day For That Kinda Foolishness

Image source: NYstate

#4 Kendrick Out Here Making A Masterpiece

Image source: [deleted]

#5 Just Know That It Would Come From A Good Place

Image source: herewearefornow

#6 “The Sprite Is Out Of Syrup Again!!!”

Image source: otadak

#7 Oregon Trail 2025 Remastered

Image source: YesterdaysPerson

#8 This Is That Advanced Racism

Image source: Direct-Sail-6141

#9 That Walk Into School With Just Vibes And A Pencil Hit Different

Image source: otadak

#10 Its Literally Systemic Racism

Image source: BaldHourGlass667

#11 Oh Trust We Are Aware We Are Just Going Through The Motions

Image source: Cleonce12

#12 This Guy Knows What’s Up

Image source: Apprehensive-Bed7439

#13 Do Not Disturb On

Image source: MrPresident91

#14 This Was Suppose To Be My Year. Dammit I Was Manifesting

Image source: Cleonce12

#15 We Have A Winner!

Image source: zzill6

#16 Can’t Even Treat Yourself

Image source: ThickCapital

#17 Come Save Us From Our Poor Decisions

Image source: ThickCapital

#18 The Kendrick Lamar Method

Image source: Conscious-Quarter423

#19 W Parents

Image source: KaamDeveloper

#20 Back When He Was Considered The Real Life Tony Stark And I Dreamed Of Owning A Tesla. Never Trust These Ceos

Image source: GabiCule

#21 If The Pilot Ain’t Feeling It, I’m Not Feeling It Either

Image source: Bihema

#22 A Few Good Men

Image source: NYstate

#23 Who Gon’ Tell Her?

Image source: aFeelingProcess

#24 Yeah Go Ahead And Pack It Up Bro 😭🙏💔

Image source: jetstream-sam-gaming

#25 Today I Learned The Only Thing Fancy About Luxury Brands Is The Microsoft Word Font They Use

Image source: Cleonce12

#26 I Keep Telling People This And Folks Be Looking At Me Like I’m Crazy

Image source: Renegadeforever2024

#27 Kinda How I Felt About Certain Groups This Election

Image source: aFeelingProcess

#28 History Repeats Itself

Image source: OkEscape7558

#29 Medicaid Cuts Hit Us Hardest: My Daughter Lost Her Speech Therapist—and We Don’t Even Use It

Image source: Busy-Government-1041

#30 Polite Discourse

Image source: ThickCapital

#31 She Got That ‘I Remember 1492’ Energy

Image source: Cleonce12

#32 Now The Only Thing Running Are Tears

Image source: darulez8

#33 Whenever We Try To Move Forward, They Move The Goalpost

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#34 You Won’t Catch Me Without My Mask In Public

Image source: Sweetlo123

#35 Rejected A Visit To The White House.we All Know Why

Image source: GoreIsMe

#36 Or They’re Just Plain Stupid

Image source: GoreIsMe

#37 Freedom Of Speech For Me, And Not For Thee

Image source: icey_sawg0034

#38 Joy Is Overpriced Now

Image source: Zulumus

#39 “Dei” Is Totally Not A Stand In For Black People, Trust

Image source: Shadie_daze

#40 They Deserve That And More

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#41 Man I Would’ve Been Sipping Tea And Reading The Thread Like It Was The Shaderoom

Image source: detox02

#42 They’re Not Afraid Enough Of The Majority Of The People

Image source: JennyBeckman

#43 How You Fumble The Land Of Maple Syrup And Friendly Folk?!?

Image source: Cleonce12

#44 Aquamayne

Image source: idgafandwhyshouldi

#45 Snl’s Kenan And Ego Silently Communicating About Morgan Wallen

Image source: Dramatic-History5891

#46 Yeah I Kinda Want To Know Also

Image source: rb1242

#47 Her: Let Me Climb This Helpful Ladder And Take It With Me

Image source: detox02

#48 Four Casinos

Image source: nikamats

#49 The “But Kamala Laugh Is So Annoying “ Crowd Can’t Pop Lock Themselves Out Of This One

Image source: detox02

#50 Get Him Out Coach. He Needs A Breather

Image source: detox02

#51 Other Countries Are Going To Treat Us Like Mojo Jojo

Image source: rb1242

#52 Funny How That Works

Image source: friendswithbillw

#53 Del Is A Start But It’s Not The End Goal

Image source: emily-is-happy

#54 Feels Like We’ve Been Here Before…

Image source: NotTheBurnerAccount

#55 Many Such Cases

Image source: Bitter-Gur-4613

#56 Reminds Me Of That Scene In Django Unchained Where He Said “ You Right Where You Belong”

Image source: Cleonce12

#57 This In The Level Of Petty We Need!

Image source: emily-is-happy

#58 “Yall Worried About Dei When These Guys Can’t Even Handle Basic Tasks”

Image source: Dramatic-History5891

#59 Pray For Him 🙏🏽

Image source: JordanDoesTV

#60 What A Double Standard

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#61 We Can Usually Tell

Image source: invertedspine

#62 There Is No “I” In “Team”

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#63 The Earlier You Know

Image source: HentaiUwu_6969

#64 The “Logic” Of Supremacy

Image source: Dramatic-History5891

#65 Can’t Even Secure Your Own Bag, Baby What Are You Doing

Image source: Zulumus

#66 Accepting Others

Image source: ThickCapital

#67 They Aren’t Ready For A Black Pope

Image source: [deleted]

#68 Yeah, I Don’t Support Your Right To Liberty, But Why Can’t We Be Friends 🥺

Image source: popcornnhero

#69 One Of The Few Times It Would Be Better For An Athlete To Just Stick To Sports

Image source: udub86

#70 Five Guys Finally Willing To Negotiate

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#71 Cultural Appreciation

Image source: ThickCapital

#72 I Did A Hard Double Take

Image source: _BigCIitPhobia_

#73 He’s Just Doing His Job

Image source: Calm-Marionberry5457

#74 At What Point Is A Home Invasion Considered A Prank ?

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#75 Shame On This School

Image source: Henry-Teachersss8819

#76 Now They Want Dei Back

Image source: GoreIsMe

#77 The Kennedys Have Opps Like You Wouldn’t Imagine

Image source: alexaclova

#78 The Cleaning Fee Is A Separate Charge From The Nightly Rate

Image source: ThickCapital

#79 Another Reason I Miss This Man, He’s Truly A Class Act

Image source: MothersMiIk

#80 I Know They’re Lying About His Cognitive Tests

Image source: Classic-Carpet7609

#81 A Height Bbl Is Crazy

Image source: Zulumus

#82 Pull Up To Prom In A Rented Hellcat

Image source: ThickCapital

#83 She’s Outta Line But She’s Right

Image source: NYstate

#84 Fries Cost $3 Extra

Image source: Demonicbane

#85 ‘Rules For Thee, Not For Me’

Image source: MothersMiIk

#86 Can’t Shame People Who Feel No Shame In The First Place

Image source: OkEscape7558

#87 Whole Family Been Neurodivergent, Y’all Just Thought It Was Vibes 😭😭

Image source: Cleonce12

#88 Taking Fascism To The Next Level ✅

Image source: MothersMiIk

#89 Inflation Is Hitting Us Hard

Image source: beekay8845

#90 I Don’t Want People Who Went To High School With Marilyn Monroe To Be In The Government Actually

Image source: BaldHourGlass667

#91 Medicaid Matters To All!

Image source: Henry-Teachersss8819

#92 Pets Can’t Be Illegal, Right?

Image source: ThickCapital

#93 That Would Be The Appropriate Response

Image source: zzill6

#94 Now, We Will All Suffer The Consequences

Image source: TheTargaryensLawyer

#95 More Pro Black People Need To Hear This

Image source: Difficult_Man3

#96 Shine On

Image source: I_am_myne

#97 If The 4th Amendment Doesn’t Stop You, The 2nd Might

Image source: Zulumus

#98 First Melania Was Stealing Her Speeches, Now Ivanka’s Stealing Her Ideas ?

Image source: imjustheretodomyjob

#99 This Was The Most Powerful Man In The Music Industry Do You Really Think She Stood A Chance Of Leavin?

Image source: Cleonce12

Patrick Penrose
