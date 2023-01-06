Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Officially Gets A Release Date On Disney Plus

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is Coming To Disney Plus Very Soon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally coming home to Disney Plus. The final entry in Marvel’s Phase four was released back in early November and had a strong opening that came second to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Since then, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has gone on to become the third highest-grossing entry in the MCU. Avatar: The Way of Water is currently dominating the movie landscape, but it seems that Black Panther 2’s time in theaters has slowed down.
A recent report from CBR has revealed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be making the jump over to the streaming platform on January 20th. This is surprising news since this comes a week after Martin Luther King Jr. day. It would’ve made more sense to release the film prior or the day of, as the sequel isn’t exactly burning up the box office these days. Still, that means it won’t be long for fans who decided to skip out on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters to check out the feature in the comfort of their own home. No official Blu-ray release has been confirmed just yet.
The Sequel Didn’t Meet The Financial Expectations Set By The First Film
Despite the glowing reviews of the latest sequel, there’s still some disappointment in the fact that the film failed to make the billion-dollar club. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is by no means a flop. The budget was nowhere near the levels of Avatar: The Way of Water; however, Black Panther took the world by storm by grossing $1.3 billion worldwide. Marvel definitely touted this as an event film, and Ryan Coogler managed to craft a feature that both honors Chadwick Boseman and moves the story forward. However, the drop to low $800 million is noticeable, though nothing Marvel needs to lose their minds over.
Considering the fact that the only other film in the MCU to join the billion-dollar club is Spider-Man: No Way Home, perhaps Marvel should re-evaluate their strategy for Phase Five. There are plenty of reasons why some fans chose not to return to the sequel. One of them is Marvel’s refusal to recast T’Challa, who’s an extremely important character in the comics. It’s also notable that Marvel’s recent works just haven’t been on par with Phases One to Three. Either way, the recent reports that suggest Kevin Feige was looking to re-evaluate will hopefully see Marvel understand why their recent films and television series haven’t had the same praise as their other phases.
Still, if you haven’t seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, then it’s definitely worth a watch. Granted, you’ll be depressed once the film commences, but the story is pretty good, and the action is always incredible. Is it a perfect film? No, but it’s definitely the best since Spider-Man: No Way Home. The feature has a cast that includes Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, and Danai Gurira.
The Films Slated For Marvel’s Phase Five
Meanwhile, as previously stated, this is the final film of Phase Four. Marvel is officially moving to the next phase once Antman and the Wasp: Quantumania comes out on February 17, 2023. The following synopsis is for the upcoming film: Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.
The other two films slated from Marvel Studios are Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 on May 5 and The Marvels on July 28. Marvel has a smaller slate coming out this year in terms of both television and movies; hopefully, these releases are strong entries into the MCU canon. As always, we’ll keep you updated if any more information comes out.