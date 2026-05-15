Birdy: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Birdy: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Birdy

May 15, 1996

Lymington, Hampshire, England

30 Years Old

Taurus

Birdy: Bio And Career Highlights

Who Is Birdy?

Jasmine Lucilla Elizabeth Jennifer van den Bogaerde is a British singer-songwriter with a distinctive, emotive vocal style. Her atmospheric indie-folk sound often features poignant piano melodies.

She achieved widespread recognition with her haunting 2011 cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love.” The single became a global hit, charting across Europe and earning multiple platinum certifications.

Early Life and Education

Family life in Lymington, England, provided an early immersion in music for Jasmine van den Bogaerde. Her mother, a concert pianist, fostered an environment where she began playing piano at age seven.

She attended Durlston Court Prep School, Priestlands School, and later Brockenhurst College, refining her musical talents throughout her education.

Notable Relationships

Birdy has largely maintained a private stance on her personal relationships, with no widely publicized or confirmed partnerships. Her focus has remained primarily on her musical career and artistic endeavors.

She has no publicly acknowledged children, and details of her current relationship status are not available.

Career Highlights

Jasmine van den Bogaerde broke through with her acclaimed 2011 cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love,” which garnered platinum certifications and significant chart success internationally.

Her self-titled debut album, Birdy, further solidified her presence, reaching number one in Australia, Belgium, and the Netherlands. This early success set the stage for subsequent albums, including Fire Within, Beautiful Lies, and Portraits.

Signature Quote

“I’d rather be hated for who I am, than loved for who I am not.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
BIL Tells “Smug Perfectionist” SIL If She Doesn’t Change, It Will Affect Her Future Kid, She’s Hurt
3 min read
May, 10, 2026
I Do Street Photography Around The World, And These Are Some Of My Best Shots (40 Pics)
3 min read
Dec, 8, 2025
American Crime
American Crime Season 1 Episode 1 Review: “Episode One”
3 min read
Mar, 5, 2015
Peter Krause and Oliver Stark in 9-1-1
ABC Greenlights Third ‘9-1-1’ Spinoff
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2025
Exes Share Their Most Chaotic Breakup Stories That Sound Straight Out Of A Movie
3 min read
Oct, 15, 2025
69 Pics That Perfectly Sum Up Having A Pet
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025