Person Doesn’t Know How To Write A Cover Letter, Gets The Greatest Example Ever From ‘Luke Skywalker’

You only get one chance to make a first impression and that usually begins with a well-thought-out cover letter. One struggling internet user took to Reddit to ask for advice on how to write the perfect introduction letter and was lucky enough to receive a response from a galaxy far, far away – courtesy of Luke Skywalker.
Image credits: Lucasfilm (The Walt Disney Company)
Image credits: Lucasfilm (The Walt Disney Company)
Yoda may have been a wise and powerful Jedi master and teacher, but it looks like he trained Luke well enough to give out some job advice. So the next time you are struggling on that job application, tap into the force and use this helpful template from this accomplished Jedi Knight!
People in the comments loved the example
