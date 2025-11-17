Capturing The Avian Wonders Of Belize: 31 Photos From My Trip

Belize abounds with natural beauty, from the world-renowned Blue Hole to the second-largest barrier reef in the world to rainforest, rivers, mountains, and mangroves. It is a real feast for the eyes!

In addition to these marvels, Belize is a mecca for birdwatchers and bird photographers with over 600 species of birds living or passing through the territory. Anything from game birds, wading birds, songbirds, raptors, and many more can be seen. Some of them stay in Belize year-round while others winter in the country or pass through when migrating. While you can see birds throughout the year, the best time to visit is from December to April when the migratory birds pass through. Lookout for the keel-billed toucan, Belize’s national bird!

All photos ©Aurore Shirley 

More info: Instagram | my-store-creator-spring.com

#1 Great Blue Heron (Ardea Herodias), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#2 Juvenile Great Blue Heron (Ardea Herodias), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#3 Snowy Egret (Egretta Thula), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#4 Tropical Mockingbird (Mimus Gilvus), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#5 Northern Jacana (Jacana Spinosa), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#6 Keel-Billed Toucan (Ramphastos Sulfuratus), ©aurore Shirley

#7 Fork-Tailed Flycatchers (Tyrannus Savana), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#8 Great Egret (Ardea Alba), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#9 Yellow-Crowned Night Heron (Nyctanassa Violacea), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#10 Green Kingfisher (Chloroceryle Americana), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#11 Little Blue Heron (Egretta Caerulea), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#12 Vermilion Flycatcher (Pyrocephalus Obscurus), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#13 Bare-Throated Tiger Heron (Tigrisoma Mexicanum), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#14 Great Kiskadee (Pitangus Sulphuratus), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#15 Green Heron (Butorides Virescens), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#16 Black-Collard Hawk (Busarellus Nigricollis), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#17 Roseate Spoonbill (Platalea Ajaja), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#18 American Pygmy Kingfisher (Chloroceryle Aenea), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#19 Tricolored Heron (Egretta Tricolor), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#20 Tricolored Heron (Egretta Tricolor), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#21 Tricolored Heron (Egretta Tricolor), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#22 Reddish Egret (Egretta Rufescens), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#23 Immature Black-Crowned Night Heron (Nycticorax Nycticorax), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#24 American White Ibis (Eudocimus Albus), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#25 White Morph Great Blue Heron (A. H. Occidentalis), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#26 Limpkin (Aramus Guarauna), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#27 Black-Necked Stilt (Himantopus Mexicanus), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#28 Orchard Oriole (Icterus Spurius), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#29 Brown Pelican (Pelecanus Occidentalis), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

#30 Wood Storks (Mycteria Americana), Crooked Tree, ©aurore Shirley

#31 Turkey Vulture (Cathartes Aura), Ambergris Caye, ©aurore Shirley

