Biology Professor Explains What “Biological Sex” Really Means, Starts A Heated Debate On Twitter

Sad to say, prejudice, discrimination and bigotry are still a thing in many societies, and part of it stems from people’s convictions regarding things like sex and gender identity.
In today’s case, it particularly ties in with how the term biological sex is thrown about to justify one’s beliefs on what and how humans ought to be.
Well, this one biologist explained on Twitter what biological sex actually is, that it’s not as clear-cut as some might believe it to be, and that it shouldn’t be considered a basis for bigotry and discrimination.
Sex and gender identity debates often include people throwing about the ‘biological sex’ term, which this biologist decided to explain in more detail
Rebecca R. Helm is an Assistant Professor of Biology at the University of North Carolina, who studies ecology and evolution of how animals change through time.
Some time ago, she went to Twitter to tackle the term biological sex. You see, some people make it seem like it’s all very simple, but Helm breaks it down and shows just how simple it really is.
Biologist Rebecca Helm posted a tweet thread detailing how ‘biological sex’ isn’t as simple as some may think
Now, there are several ways of approaching this: on a chromosomal, hormonal, or even cellular level. But none of them would allow you to reach a simple explanation.
Sure, you can say there are the XX/XY chromosomes and the SRY gene that really matters to sex here. But there’s also a chance where SRY can pop off the chromosome and your physical, chromosomal, and genetic sex might vary altogether because of this without you even knowing it.
Helm tackles all aspects of human biology, including chromosomes, genes, cells, and even hormones
And it’s the same level of complexity with the hormonal and cellular definitions too. There are abnormalities whereby women could be able to generate more male hormones than males themselves, but they would otherwise still look very much feminine. Would that make them male?
Same goes with cells—there’s this thing with cells having receptors that hear sex hormones, but sometimes they don’t work. Does that make them stuck between two traditional genders as a non-binary?
As you might have guessed, the possibilities here are endless, where you can be a different sex on a genetic, chromosomal, hormonal, cellular, and even physical level. Yep, this is totally not complicated at all.
Helm concluded that hence biological gender shouldn’t be a basis to discriminate and judge people: “Biology is complicated. Kindness and respect don’t have to be.”
The twitter thread went viral, gaining over 55k likes and even being reposted elsewhere
The tweet thread went viral among several communities. While some found this thread interesting and insightful, others were still trying to counter it on Twitter with constructive and not so constructive feedback.
Regardless, the Twitter thread gained over 55,000 likes and 27,000 retweets, and even found itself on Imgur, where it was viewed by another 80,000 people.
