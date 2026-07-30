Multimillionaire Biohacker Bryan Johnson Shocks Fans As He Reveals He “Cloned Himself As A Baby”

Tech entrepreneur and biohacker Bryan Johnson has surprised his followers after announcing that he has “cloned himself as a baby” as part of his mission to slow aging and extend human life.
The unusual announcement came just weeks after the entrepreneur revealed he had been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease that has no cure.
While Johnson believes the project could one day help repair his body, many followers questioned whether he had gone too far.
One person joked, “Even his midlife crisis is running ahead of schedule,” while another urged him, “Someone has to do what you’re doing today someday, Bryan. Don’t give up.”
Multimillionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson revealed that he “cloned himself” as a baby
Image credits: bryanjohnson_
On July 21, Johnson shared the surprising announcement on X, telling his followers, “I just cloned myself… as a newborn.”
Despite the wording, Johnson did not create an actual baby.
Instead, scientists used induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology to take cells from his blood and reprogram them into young, embryonic-like stem cells that can develop into many different kinds of human tissue.
He called the tiny group of lab-grown cells “Baby Bryan.”
Image credits: bryan_johnson
The cells currently exist only inside a petri dish. “This baby-Bryan lives in a petri dish for now,” he said.
Johnson further shared that he believes the technology could eventually allow him to grow genetically identical organs, blood, and other tissue that could be used to repair his own body as he ages.
He explained, “With this clone, I can become my own blood boy, test therapies on the clone, grow organs for transplantation, develop new treatments, and inject young cells.”
Image credits: bryanjohnson_
Johnson admitted that many people may find the idea unsettling.
“This may be scary to some people… a dystopian future. But, for others, they will see it as the inevitable future of health.”
The technology itself is now new. It is based on stem-cell research pioneered by Japanese scientist Shinya Yamanaka, who won the 2012 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for developing the technique.
Johnson believes the same science could eventually become an important tool in treating disease and slowing aging.
Johnson started the project after revealing he has an incurable autoimmune diseas
Image credits: magdawosinskastudio
Johnson shared that a recent health shock inspired his latest experiment.
He revealed that he had been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis (AIG), a chronic disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the stomach lining.
The condition destroys the cells that produce stomach acid, making it difficult for the body to absorb important nutrients like iron and vitamin B12, per The Cleveland Clinic.
There is currently no approved cure for the disease.
Image credits: bryan_johnson
Doctors usually manage it by treating vitamin deficiencies, monitoring patients for complications, and watching for an increased risk of stomach cancer.
Johnson, however, said he wants to study the illness rather than live with it.
He wrote that the diagnosis pushed him to explore new ideas, including creating “Baby Bryan.”
In fact, he described the diagnosis as “One of the best things that has happened to me in a long time.”
Johnson believes new technologies such as artificial intelligence, advanced DNA research, and stem-cell science could eventually help solve conditions that are currently considered incurable.
Johnson also admitted he may have gone too far with his longevity project
Image credits: bryanjohnson_
Only a few days after revealing his clone project, Johnson surprised followers with another post.
On July 29, he took to X and questioned the path he has spent years following.
He wrote, “Been thinking things over and wonder if I’ve taken this whole longevity thing too far.”
His comment stood out because Johnson has spent years promoting his mission to slow aging through carefully tracked health experiments.
His followers quickly shared different opinions, with one writing, “No, b*llshit. You’re in too deep now. We need to discover immortality within my lifetime. Get back to work.”
Image credits: bryan_johnson
Image credits: bryanjohnson_
Another wrote, “Keep going please, you have no idea how many people are looking forward to the results of your research.”
Others suggested setting more realistic goals. One commenter wrote, “Bryan, you are a scout. One of the first to actually challenge an idea. But sadly the idea of ‘not dying’ is unattainable. Choose something realistic. Living to 115-120 should be the goal.”
The biohacker takes more than 100 supplements and receives plasma from his own son
One of his most talked-about experiments involved receiving plasma from his teenage son during what he called the world’s first multigenerational plasma exchange.
Later, he admitted the treatment showed no measurable benefit, so he stopped using it.
Image credits: bryanjohnson_
He has also carried out extensive testing on his sexual health, including blood-flow measurements, semen analysis, Botox injections and shockwave therapy, saying he hopes to restore the health of his penis to that of a 22-year-old.
His daily routine is just as demanding.
Johnson wakes around 5 a.m., exercises every day, spends time in a sauna, uses red-light therapy, follows detailed skincare treatments and finishes all of his meals before midday.
He also takes more than 100 supplements and prescription medications every day as part of his anti-aging program.
Furthermore, Johnson has documented taking psychedelic medications, including magic mushrooms and 5-MeO-DMT, which left him “stunned beyond comprehension.”
“Mentally ill man,” a reader wrote
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