Binging with Babish: Schweddy Balls from SNL

If you can get through the idea of laughing or even chuckling every time you say the word ‘balls’ then you should be able to take the time to learn how to make Schweddy Balls from SNL since they do sound like they’d be kind of tasty. Yeah, I do know how that sounds and it’s not bound to get any better since the gag was enough to make a lot of people laugh given that the performers on SNL had no trouble remaining calm for the entire skit. But it’s fair to think that a lot of people might not know that much about popcorn balls, cheese balls, or rum balls since it might actually be more of a snack that was enjoyed by older generations. It’s entirely possible that there are still folks out there that would make such a thing since it does sound pretty good even if it’s not something that a person would hear about all the time. But hey, this is Babish, so it’s easy enough to get into it and just enjoy the recipe as it’s rolled out for us.
The name of the recipe is, as you would imagine, enough to get a lot of people chuckling since anything that sounds even remotely naughty is something that a lot of people are going to pick up on since it is kind of funny and a lot of folks do find such things amusing in their own way. Getting into the recipes, they’re not that tough really since it’s a matter of mixing the proper proportions so that each ball will come out firm and capable of being eaten without any real difficulty. Trying to say such a thing on a radio show however would likely require a good deal of composure and a radio host that had a sense of humor that could be likened to that of a brick wall.
What is it about sexual innuendo that some people can ignore and others end up getting all goosy about? Well, the answer is that this is kind of different for everyone given that a person’s reaction to sex and the mention of it, or the mention of the human body and various parts, especially sexual organs, tends to be taboo in certain company and at given times. Of course, it all kind of boils down to the mentality of the individual and whether or not they’re able to keep their composure when talking about such things, as the words ‘balls’, ‘nuts’, ‘sack’, and many others tend to drive a lot of people into a giggling fit as the words have been used in a sexual manner for many a year. But even those that do keep their composure when talking about balls in a different manner than some might think are bound to find the humor in it even if they don’t show as much. There’s nothing wrong with humor after all since it’s a pretty common thing to enjoy laughing along with someone when something is found to be more than a little amusing. There are quite a few euphemisms that have to do with balls, sex, and naughty humor that a lot of people find appealing.
The mention of Babish eating rum balls as a kid at a Christmas party is rather amusing though since a lot of people hear ‘rum balls’ and think that by eating enough of them they might get a good buzz going. Rest assured, it’s possible, but your stomach won’t thank you in the end since it’s likely that a person would have to eat the entire platter to get good and drunk, and even that’s not a guarantee since there isn’t a whole lot of rum in the mixture, compared to say, a regular rum drink. Plus, there’s a lot in the recipe to counteract the booze, and by the time one has eaten enough rum balls to really feel the kick, they’ll be ready for a nap or to just sit down and let things digest since that’s a lot for one person to eat. It’s not advised to eat that much of any of these balls since the stuff that goes into them is definitely tasty, but too much of any of it is likely to bind a person up and make them miserable for the next day or two.
But, when all is said and done, Schweddy Balls did serve a purpose on SNL since they did get a lot of laughs even as the actors continued to show a lack of any real emotion during the skit. That’s actually one of the more impressive parts about the act since some folks would likely be busting at the sides trying to hold in their laughter. It’s okay to admit it, there’s no shame in being amused by the word ‘balls’.