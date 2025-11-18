Billie Eilish Praised For Apparently Throwing Shade At TikTokers At The People’s Choice Awards

Last Sunday (February 18), the 46th People’s Choice Awards lit up the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. While Billie Eilish took home the award for TV Performance of the Year, it was a private exchange between the 22-year-old singer and Kylie Minogue that ignited conversations online.
A clip circulating online shows the duo sitting on a table during a break at the awards ceremony. In the video, the Bad Guy hitmaker can be seen pulling a face as she leaned in to speak to the Aussie songstress. Then, she half-covers her mouth with her hand and gestures behind her with her thumb.
Social media users are convinced the young talent was expressing her disappointment over the presence of TikTokers at the star-studded event.
Image credits: Mark Von Holden/NBC
“I’m, like, there’s some, like, TikTokers here over there,” one claimed the Oscar-winning star uttered to Kylie. “Which is just… I don’t need it.”
Some of the TikTokers who were invited to the event were Tana Mongeau, Chris Olsen, Alix Earle, and James Charles, according to TMZ. Together, these social media stars have over 65 million followers on the popular video-sharing platform.
Social media star Bryce Hall, also present at the event, took to his TikTok account to react to Billie “being disgusted that TikTokers were at the People’s Choice Awards.”
“The most sad thing is I stanned you and now I don’t think I can renegade to any of your songs,” he said.
People online shared Billie’s apparent disapproval regarding the presence of TikTokers at an event that mainly honors television, film, and music stars. While one user wrote, “She’s the GOAT,” another person said, “Billie Eilish talking about the plague of Tik Tokers is hilarious.”
As the clip went viral, social media users began speculating about her words
Image credits: PopCrave
Image credits: PopCrave
A third individual commented: “There are actually some talented tiktokers but idk why they invite the bad ones,” and a separate user said they were “glad someone said it.”
Someone else suggested the target of the secret gossip session was an unknown man in the background that Billie was pointing to, which allegedly made Kylie say: “Take a look at that guy.”
Many people think Billie said, “There’s some, like, TikTokers over there, which is just…I don’t need it”
After receiving two Grammy awards for “What Was I Made For?”, the song she co-wrote for Barbie with her brother and frequent collaborator Finneas, Billie received the People’s Choice Award for TV Performance of the Year for her role in the comedy horror miniseries Swarm.
The California singer-songwriter beat Meryl Streep, Ayo Edebiri, Steven Yeun, Storm Reid, Adjoa Andoh, Matt Bomer, and Jon Hamm to get the award.
Image credits: NBC
Watch Billie’s acceptance speech below
Image credits: NBC
The Prime video series marked Billie’s acting debut as Eva, starring alongside Dominique Fishback, Chloe Bailey, and Damson Idris.
Created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers, the show follows a young girl named Dre (Dominique Fishback) who murders people in the name of her favorite artist, Ni’Jah (Nirine Brown). Billie stars as a manipulative all-women cult leader who entraps Dre under the guise of “female empowerment,” as per Billboard.
People shared their thoughts about influencers being invited to award shows
