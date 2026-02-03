Billie Eilish’s Grammys Rant Sparks Firestorm As Critics Call Out Her Lavish Lifestyle

Billie Eilish lit up the internet after her victory speech at the Grammys, with people demanding she give up her luxury home.
The pop star accepted the golden trophy for Best Song of the Year for her song Wildflower at the 2026 Grammy Awards on February 1.
She later faced fierce backlash for her “stolen land” remarks during her acceptance speech.
Billie Eilish lit up the internet after her victory speech at the 2026 Grammy Awards
Image credits: Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
With her brother Finneas O’Connell by her side, Billie Eilish walked onto music’s biggest stage and made anti-ICE remarks.
“As grateful as I feel, I honestly don’t feel like I need to say anything but that … no one is illegal on stolen land,” she said at the 2026 Grammys.
“It’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now,” she continued.
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The 24-year-old artist said she was feeling “hopeful” while standing inside the Crypto.com Arena with some of music’s biggest stars.
“I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting,” she continued during her acceptance speech. “Our voices really do matter and the people matter. And f*** ICE is all I wanna say, sorry.”
The 24-year-old artist was slammed for saying “no one is illegal on stolen land”
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Image credits: TigerFan1107
Image credits: McmackMike
After her blunt ICE-jab, critics slammed her and claimed she should hand over her luxury mansion to native Americans or migrant families.
“Where you live Billy… im moving in,” one said.
Another wrote, “What about if we all showed up to her mansion and said we are going to live there now? It’s stolen land right? She doesn’t own it.”
Image credits: ThoughtCrimes80
Political commentator and YouTuber Brandon Tatum also shared a strong-worded message online about the Birds of a Feather singer “chilling” in her “Hollywood Hills fortress with armed guards and a moat of privilege.”
“If the land’s so stolen, sis, hand over the keys to the nearest tribe or migrant family,” Brandon wrote on X. “Preach less, practice more.”
Critics demanded that the singer offer her luxury home to native Americans or migrant families
US Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) also joined the discourse against the 10-time-Grammy winning artist.
“Any white person who does a public ‘stolen land’ acknowledgement should immediately give his or her land to native Americans. Otherwise they don’t mean it,” he wrote on X.
Meanwhile, British journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer called Billie a “blithering idiot” and said, “if she really means it, then she’ll happily hand over her multi-million pound Malibu beachfront home to illegal migrants.”
Image credits: TheNewJerseys
The backlash against Billie also saw Australian political activist Drew Pavlou start a GoFundMe page to try to “move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion.”
“I am flying to the USA next Friday to attempt to move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion. No human being is illegal on stolen land. Support my travel and filming costs here,” the Brisbane-based activist, known for criticizing the Chinese government, wrote on X.
A fundraising page was also set up by an activist to “move into Billie Eilish’s beachside Malibu mansion”
When GoFundMe took down his fundraiser, he moved his money-raising efforts to GiveSendGo, a controversial crowdfunding platform popular among far-right extremists, white supremacists, and hate groups.
“Billie Eilish announced at the Grammys that no human being is illegal on Stolen Land,” he wrote on the fundraising page, which has a goal of $6,000 and has raised $2,236 so far.
Image credits: DrewPavlou
“I am therefore raising funds to fly to America and move into her $6 million Malibu mansion,” he added. “Everything here is completely and totally legal.”
The influencer said he was going to set up a tent on Billie’s driveway and “will leave” when “they formally ask” him to.
The Bad Guy singer enjoyed stardom as a teen and bought a $2.3 million horse ranch by the age of 17
Image credits: billieeilish
Billie was thrust into stardom as an early teenager and amassed a large net worth before she turned into an adult.
At the age of 17, she bought a $2.3 million horse ranch in Glendale that previously belonged to singer Leona Lewis.
She was 18 when she made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2019 and the 100 Highest-Paid Celebrity list in 2019.
As of 2020, her net worth was estimated to be $53 million, according to Forbes.
Her brother Finneas, who writes and produces with her, reportedly sold his Malibu beach house for a whopping $5.66 million in 2022.
Billie donated $11.5 million from Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour to various charities
Image credits: billieeilish
In addition to making millions from her music, Billie also makes big money from her worldwide tours and her brand Eilish Fragrances, a vegan and cruelty-free perfume brand that reportedly did $60 million in sales in its first year.
She also has her own line of merchandise that includes $100 hoodie sweatshirts, $100 sweatpants, and $60 baseball caps.
When the Bad Guy singer was in the middle of Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, she revealed that she donated $11.5 million from her tour earnings to various charities and projects dedicated to food equity and combating the climate crisis.
“She’s speaking truth. That’s all. And some get really REALLY angry when you tell the truth,” one commented online
Follow Us