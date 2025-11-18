This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn’t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

by

Your body isn’t just a tool, it’s also a canvas, and tattoos are one of the most personal forms of expression. But if there’s one thing people love to do with art, it’s to critique it.

Ink Shaming — All Bad Tattoos is a Facebook group where that becomes especially clear. From terrible designs to bizarre subject matter and questionable placements, nothing escapes the judgment of its 397K members.

However, since the group also sees a lot of discussions (mainly over who’s to blame for these pieces), some of them even get acquitted. So continue scrolling, upvote the ones you dislike, downvote those you believe are actually alright, and don’t miss the chat we had with tattoo artist Nat Rita of Rita Tattoo — you’ll find it in between the images.

#1 Found In Www

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Bart Berke

#2 Why They Gotta Do 40 Like That, Man

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Joe Dobrzensky

#3 This Is The Absolute Worst Thing I’ve Seen

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Akira Tyler Polk

#4 Oh My God, That’s Truly Just Awful

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Taylor Sanders

#5 Close Enough

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Krista Houghton

#6 Done In Potsdam NY Around 2004ish At A Shop That’s Long Gone

Dude thought he was THE S**T because his shop stayed busy. His shop stayed busy because he was the only place for an hour in either direction…..and those places weren’t great either.

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Errol J. Cathcart

#7 I Think They Got His Hair All Wrong

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Ricky Ricardo

#8 Harley Quinn Had A Daughter With Sloth From The Goonies

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Cameron Beyer

#9 This Is Frightening Af To Me

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous participant

#10 Oh No… I Think I’d Cry

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Kitty Nymph

#11 I Did Not Know She Had A Gap

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Cellar pet

#12 Been There

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Rebecca Baldwin

#13 Heyy!! You Guys!!!

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Marcos Rodriguez-Toro

#14 That Face..omg

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous participant

#15 What’s Up Yall

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Andrew McGiboney

#16 One Of Picasso’s Finer Works

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Audrianna Bader Nichols

#17 Ran Into This On Another Page And Wow..i Think It’s Supposed To Be Adam Sandler?

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Marcos Rodriguez-Toro

#18 Probably The Worst Work I’ve Ever Seen

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous participant

#19 All That Wasted Canvas

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Baylee McConnell

#20 No Vibes At All Allowed

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Baylee McConnell

#21 Dude I Work With Got This

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Jonas Benson

#22 From My Feed

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Jj Makalo

#23 I Just Wanted To Share My Cool Tattoo, It’s Actually One Of My Favorite Tattoos That I Have

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Carlee June Robbins

#24 Oooof

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous participant

#25 Saw This Beauty On TikTok… Said It Took 7 Hours

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous participant

#26 Georgia Tie Fighter LOL

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Amanda Falzon

#27 This Marilyn Monroe Tattoo By Some Local Tattoo Artist

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous participant

#28 Found This In A Group Dedicated To The Crow

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous participant

#29 I Truly Don’t Know What I’m Looking At

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous participant

#30 Well It’s Easy To See She Has Crabs

This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn&#8217;t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Image source: David Stockland

