This Facebook Group Shares Pictures Of Tattoos They Believe Shouldn’t Exist, And Yikes (New Pics)

Your body isn’t just a tool, it’s also a canvas, and tattoos are one of the most personal forms of expression. But if there’s one thing people love to do with art, it’s to critique it.
Ink Shaming — All Bad Tattoos is a Facebook group where that becomes especially clear. From terrible designs to bizarre subject matter and questionable placements, nothing escapes the judgment of its 397K members.
However, since the group also sees a lot of discussions (mainly over who’s to blame for these pieces), some of them even get acquitted. So continue scrolling, upvote the ones you dislike, downvote those you believe are actually alright, and don’t miss the chat we had with tattoo artist Nat Rita of Rita Tattoo — you’ll find it in between the images.
#1 Found In Www
#2 Why They Gotta Do 40 Like That, Man
#3 This Is The Absolute Worst Thing I’ve Seen
#4 Oh My God, That’s Truly Just Awful
#5 Close Enough
#6 Done In Potsdam NY Around 2004ish At A Shop That’s Long Gone
Dude thought he was THE S**T because his shop stayed busy. His shop stayed busy because he was the only place for an hour in either direction…..and those places weren’t great either.
#7 I Think They Got His Hair All Wrong
#8 Harley Quinn Had A Daughter With Sloth From The Goonies
#9 This Is Frightening Af To Me
#10 Oh No… I Think I’d Cry
#11 I Did Not Know She Had A Gap
#12 Been There
#13 Heyy!! You Guys!!!
#14 That Face..omg
#15 What’s Up Yall
#16 One Of Picasso’s Finer Works
#17 Ran Into This On Another Page And Wow..i Think It’s Supposed To Be Adam Sandler?
#18 Probably The Worst Work I’ve Ever Seen
#19 All That Wasted Canvas
#20 No Vibes At All Allowed
#21 Dude I Work With Got This
#22 From My Feed
#23 I Just Wanted To Share My Cool Tattoo, It’s Actually One Of My Favorite Tattoos That I Have
#24 Oooof
#25 Saw This Beauty On TikTok… Said It Took 7 Hours
#26 Georgia Tie Fighter LOL
#27 This Marilyn Monroe Tattoo By Some Local Tattoo Artist
#28 Found This In A Group Dedicated To The Crow
#29 I Truly Don’t Know What I’m Looking At
#30 Well It’s Easy To See She Has Crabs
