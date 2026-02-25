Bill Gates Issues Groveling Apology Amid Epstein Scandal As He Admits To “Affairs With Two Russians”

Bill Gates told employees at a Gates Foundation town hall meeting on Tuesday, February 24, that longstanding rumors about his extramarital affairs with Russian women, which resurfaced in the Epstein files, were true.
He also expressed regret over his connection with the late p*dophile, long after he had pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for pr*stitution in 2008.
Gates, however, maintained that his interactions with Epstein were solely related to philanthropy and that he had never visited his notorious private island.
“I never spent any time with the victims, the women around him,” he said.
Image credits: Jörg Carstensen/Getty Images
“I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events and one with a Russian nuclear physicist whom I met through business activities,” Gates confessed yesterday, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Image credits: US Department of Justice
The outlet previously identified the bridge player as Mila Antonova, who met Gates in 2010 at a tournament in which they were playing. She later met Epstein in 2013, who paid for her to attend a software coding school.
In 2017, Epstein emailed Gates and requested reimbursement for the course.
Image credits: silupescu/X
The nuclear physicist remains unidentified, but she reportedly worked at one of Gates’s companies.
Addressing his ties to Jeffrey Epstein at the town hall, Gates acknowledged spending time with him in New York, Germany, France, and Washington, but said, “I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit.”
Gates divulged that Epstein talked about “the kind of intimate relationship he had with a lot of billionaires, particularly Wall Street billionaires,” and claimed he could help raise money for global health, which led him to remain in his circle.
The explanation mirrored what Gates said last month after he made headlines over allegations that he contracted an STD
Image credits: US Department of Justice
An Epstein email alleged that Gates gave Melinda antibiotics for an STD without her knowledge after getting infected by Russian girls.
Melinda indirectly touched on the topic during her appearance on NPR’s Wild Card podcast this month, as she spoke about the broken trust in her marriage.
When host Rachel Martin asked Gates’ ex-wife what growing older taught her about love, she emphasized the importance of absolute credence, saying there was a time in her life when she thought she would never trust again, despite being good at forgiving.
Image credits: US Department of Justice
When asked if she had forgiven Bill, Melinda first said she would keep that information “to herself,” but then described her forgiveness of her ex-husband as a “work in progress.”
Gates’ clarification regarding claims that he had contracted an STD came during an interview with 9 News Australia, where he said, “The email was never sent. This email is false. I do not know what his thinking was. Was he trying to attack me in some way?”
While expressing regret for “every minute” he spent with Epstein, Gates said the focus of his meetings was “always that he knew a lot of rich people and was saying he could get them to give money to global health.”
“In retrospect, that was a de*d end,” he lamented at the time.
During the town hall, Gates credited his ex-wife for “always being skeptical about the Epstein thing.”
Gates apologized to his staff for his association with Epstein, but netizens have not been forgiving following his admission
Image credits: Oli Scarff/Getty Images
According to The WSJ, Gates not only spent time with Epstein himself but also encouraged other Gates Foundation executives to mingle with him.
Taking the blame for the same, the billionaire tech mogul at the town hall said: “I apologize to those who are drawn into this because of the mistake I made.”
Not buying into Gates’ remorse, a social media user wrote, “Empty words.”
“Oh, he apologized, so that makes it okay, huh? What a joke,” another remarked.
Image credits: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
“Funny how these people named in those files are starting to speak now. I detect panic,” added a third.
One person siding with Melinda on the affair issue stated, “Respect to his ex-wife for refusing to stay with him.”
“Apology to staff? What about your ex-wife?” another asked.
“And just like that, Bill Gates’reputation is ruined forever,” said the next
