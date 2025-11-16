Folks Online Recall Their Biggest Teenage Fails, So Here Are 30 Of The Best Stories

There is a popular psychological exercise called “Writing to yourself at an earlier age”. This actually helps a person to realize what mistakes they made in the past, accept them and, if possible, become more calm and balanced in the present – after all, in fact, these mistakes cannot actually be changed.
#1 Not Taking Better Care Of My Teeth
Image source: LedTasso69, Mike Burns
#2 Marrying A 40-Year-Old Being 18 Years Old
Marrying my 18-year-old self to a 40-year-old who’d been grooming me for three years, just to spite my mother.
0/10, would not recommend.
Image source: Late_Again68, Wanai Piyakulchaidej
#3 Being Cruel And Thoughtless To A Girl
Looking back at the way I treated this one girl. I was cruel and thoughtless. I’m 50 now and it still hurts me.
Image source: Trek1973, Son of Groucho
#4 Learning From Other People’s Mistakes
I am in my teenage years rn and i realised i can learn from your mistakes, thanks redditors
Image source: baumstammreiniger, jackjohnson37
#5 Starting Smoking
Started smoking.
Image source: fislakka, frkstyle
#6 Being Concerned About What Others Were Thinking
Worried too much about trying to “fit in” and being concerned about what others were thinking.
Image source: Back2Bach, Romain Guy
#7 Coasting Through School On Being Bright And Never Learning To Study
Coasting through school on being bright and never learning to study. University was a shock and just about managed my 2:2
Image source: stubbleandsqueak, Kara
#8 Not Being A Rebel
I did not rebel. My parents incessantly accused me of rebelling and general debauchery despite being in a huge club sport on scholarship, being involved in school councils, having extra curriculars like orchestra, and art (which I always won awards for), having a 3.6 GPA, being the first in my family on track to go to a huge university, etc etc etc.
I spent my high school life hopping in between crying, self-loathing, and suicidal ideation when I could have been having fun and enjoying my childhood. I spent too much time wondering why my parents didn’t love me instead of doing something about it and refusing to respect them.
Image source: anon, Dark Dwarf
#9 Taking Teenage Stereotypes Too Seriously
I took teenage stereotypes too seriously. Like I thought the kind of dynamics you saw in teen moves were real- jocks were all dumb a*sholes, nerdy kids were smart virgins, etc. It took me an embarrassing amount of time to realize that people are people and that I was severely limiting myself by assigning myself a “role.”
Image source: If-By-Whisky, Dushan Hanuska
#10 Not Getting The Hint That My Friend Wanted To Be Way More Than Friends
Not getting the hint that my friend, the beautiful Patricia, wanted to be WAY more than friends.
Image source: dwane1972, Sergio Vassio Photography
#11 Not Pursuing One’s Passion When One Had The Age, Health And Time
Not pursuing my passion when i have the age,health and time with me
Image source: elegantloba, Ray B’s world
#12 Not Realizing That One’s Parents Weren’t Doing The Best Job
Not realising that my parents weren’t doing the best job raising me/preparing me for adulthood and realising I should maybe take matters into my own hands.
Image source: peanutismint, Lorna Mitchell
#13 Playing Football In High School
High school football. My doctor advised me against it but I was 14 and knew everything. Putting my body through four years of abuse was not worth what I got out of it.
Today I’m 33 and wake up with a stiff neck every day, my right shoulder has a ton of scar tissue, my elbow has a bone chip, my jaw clicks/pops if I open it too wide, and both of my knees ache when it gets too cold.
Also our team sucked.
Image source: weinerwayne, Jeff Miller
#14 Not Seeing Women The Same As Men
Not seeing women the same as men.
Turns out, we’re all people.
Image source: panteragstk, Steve Baker
#15 Forcing Themselves To Fall In Love With A Girl
Forcing myself to fall in love with a girl. I didn’t love her, I was in love with the idea of a girlfriend. Now to be fair, she made the same mistake. She didn’t love me. It was a bad relationship.
Image source: mr-blindsight, Kanesue
#16 Not Being More Sociable
Not being more sociable. I’m 25 now and I have no f*****g idea how to make friends
Image source: cosimascherry, Cristian Ungureanu
#17 Trying To Play Negativity Off As Sarcasm
I was a rather negative person as a teenager, but tried to play it off as sarcasm instead. I somehow had grown into this weird bubble where I made fun of almost every little thing, but didn’t really realize that I was also hurting my friends by doing that.
I did lots of growing up after high school, and I’m a bit sad about not keeping in touch with my old friends. They might have liked me more today than they did back then.
Image source: -manabreak, Argyleist
#18 Not Losing Kilos From The Beginning
Not losing kilos from the beginning, i know it may be sound stupid but being an overweight teenager made me become an outcast everywhere, kids and adults can be cruel and even self esteem was bad. I only lost those kilos near the end wish i did it much sooner
Image source: FamiliarLettuce3858, Magnus D
#19 Started Having Sex Too Young And Losing A Baby As A Child
Started having sex too young which lead to mistakes and pregnancies too young, and losing a baby as a child was too much. I’m still not sure I’ve recovered.
Image source: Jensi_is_me, Janine
#20 Not Being Kind To Themselves
My biggest teenage mistake was not being kind to myself. My teenage years were some of the hardest in my life( hopefully).
Trauma after trauma, disappointment after disappointment. And i always blamed myself for them all.
It wasn’t until recently i could start looking back and realized that it really wasn’t my fault. I did a lot more than most would have in my situation. And that even though i had terrible teenage years, its not a reflection on who i am, but more a reflection on what i was going through.
It makes comming to terms with losing out on that part of your life much easier. And i wish i had this mindset much earlier.
Image source: thomasrat1, Yaniv Yaakubovich
#21 Not Going To Study But Deciding To Work Instead
When I had the opportunity, I did not go to study, but decided to go to work right away
Image source: NaughtyAnastasia007, Janet Lindenmuth
#22 Not Noticing The Signs When A Girl Was Clearly Into Me
Not noticing the signs when a girl was clearly into me
Image source: VocationFumes, Pussreboots
#23 Being Way Too Far In One’s Shell To Have Fun
I’m actually more worried about the mistakes I didn’t make. Making mistakes means you’re experiencing life. I was way too far in my shell to have fun.
Image source: Andyle611, 攝影家9號 – Photographer No.9
#24 Trying To Be Someone Who One Wasn’t
Trying to be someone who I wasn’t
Image source: JosephBayot, Matt Gibson
#25 Spending A Large Inheritance One Got
Spending a large inheritance I got when I was 18 in 2009. Could of owned a property outright by now
Image source: bKingas, Keith Cooper
#26 Never Having Had The Courage To Pursue Girls Or Ask For Help In Figuring Out How
Never having had the courage to pursue girls or ask for help in figuring out how
Image source: Anooj4021, Gareth Williams
#27 Sharing A Bank Account With A Girl At 19
Shared bank account with girl at 19.
Image source: SpicyDoritos92, 401(K) 2012
#28 Having An Online Relationship With A Girl Throughout High School
Having an online relationship with a girl throughout high school who broke up with me after I flew out to visit her. Those were years I could’ve spent dating the girl I’d had a crush on since fifth grade.
Image source: falconsomething, IICD
#29 Getting Uncle’s Beautiful Restored Classic Car Impounded
I took my uncle’s beautiful restored classic car for a drive when I didn’t have a license and got it impounded.
Image source: throwawaysmetoo, Lisle Boomer
#30 Not Playing Even More Video Games
Not playing even more video games.
Image source: ISPY4ever, JackBrookes
