People Online List The 29 Biggest Scams In History That They Have Witnessed, Spark Discussion Online

Scams come in all shapes and sizes, from the simple three-card monty sidewalk hustle to unauthorized trading that breaks banks. Whether or not you’ve been a victim of one, you’ve definitely heard of some of humanity’s most morally corrupt acts of fraud.
Somebody asked netizens to share the biggest scams in human history, and they didn’t hold back. Some in the list seem legit while others border on conspiracy theories, but they’re definitely all entertaining. Here’s a collection of our favorites.
Organized religion. Nothing tops it.
Politicians. They create problems then take our money promising to fix them, but never seem to actually get around to it. Somehow they get insanely wealthy in the process.
That America is the best place on earth. It’s not. Your dreams will be crushed and you’ll still be poor if you move here. The American Dream is dead. I’ve lived here my entire life and I’m poor as f**k.
That whoever is leading county/state/empire/nation has our best interest in mind.
That you’ll get your reward in heaven, so stop complaining about being poor and downtrodden in this life.
Printer Ink.
Ticketmaster convenience fees.
Scientology.
“we care about your privacy”.
Working to make other people rich.
The energy crisis. Our country (Denmark and Norway) Keeps talking about energy crisis, we have no electricity and we need to prepare for brownouts. However, they build new data-centers for TikTok that requires 200 MW.. How does that make sense then?
That I’m the most handsome young man my mother knows.
Homeopathy.
Diamonds. S**t is not rare anymore at all. But yeah, got to buy that diamond ring for her because reasons. The reason being marketing btw.
Paying to exist.
Money can’t buy happiness..
Casinos.
Food pyramid, low fat diets, breakfast as most important meal and that we need three meals a day.
Well… money is backed by nothing and it funnels to the people that make all the rules for the masses to follow… seems like a red flag.
Convincing people that low fat foods are more healthy.
Most insurances in general. Most recent ones I heard is the burial insurance from a friend. The uncle passed away and paid for the burial insurance for years. However the funeral home refused and said we will give you back the money he paid into. Forgot the exact amount but it was a few thousands. However the money was paid YEARS ago and thousands back then is not the same as thousands now.
But yeah, imagine a loved one died and you gotta deal with all that.
That higher education will get you a good life and high high-paying job.. I can’t believe I didn’t realize it was just a way to play parent’s fear button and put children in massive life-altering debt before they have made any clear decisions or know themselves. So many of my friends and their parents are estranged or don’t talk anymore over college debt…. so evil to exploit people for wanting a secure future they robbed them of it.
Why should these universities get rich because you are smart and want to learn? So wrong. Creates so many avenues of division and jealousy etc…. why? We all just want to feel secure.
Ability to claim ownership of lands already occupied by area natives. Put up a flag and say it’s mine now.
Paying for college / university.
Everything about owning a car in the United States. Most cities are built with no public transit, so if you live in one of those, you have to get a car to go anywhere. To own a car, you, of course, have to buy it, but then you have to pay to register your car and then pay every year to keep it registered. Then, you legally have to get insurance, which is a monthly payment. It’s literally the perfect example of creating the problem and then creating the solution for said problem so you can profit off of the problem that you created.
Probably debt. Unless it is periodically reset it usually doesn’t work. and debt has existed for far, far longer than any kind of physical money has.
what would happen is some guy would end up with a lot of people owing him a lot, and people would catch on that he was exploiting them or the system somehow, and the guy would get beaten up or killed by the indebted, lol. some forgave all debt and survived.
Can’t replaced scratched lenses on glasses if a year has elapsed without getting an eye exam.
Food packaging with 80% air inside.
Taxes.
