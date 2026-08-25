55 People Share Their Most Incredible Accomplishments That May Motivate You Today

There is a thin line between healthy pride and arrogance. The former focuses on growth and the satisfaction of working hard to achieve a goal, while the latter is about comparing yourself to others to prove you are better than them.
Arrogance is never welcome in any social setting, but healthy pride, when done right, can inspire others. This is what happened in a recent Threads post when one user encouraged people to share their biggest flexes.
Some shared beating serious illnesses, while others revealed major accomplishments to prove anything is possible. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself smiling or feeling a jolt of motivation as you read through.
#1
I design and crochet my own outfits.
Image source: wildxdandi
#2
I helped put a lander on the moon in 2024. Was only black woman in the software engineering department.
Image source: amberjolie
#3
I’m a 6 star World Major marathoner, who teaches high school students, while raising an attorney from Howard U, a Masters student from USC, and a freshman in high school all while being a single mom.
Image source: marathonmary79
Let’s further break down the differences between healthy pride and arrogance, this time with some expert insights. According to retired clinical psychologist Dr. Leon Seltzer, one crucial contrast is that the former is about self-confidence that reflects an “intrinsically motivating ‘can-do’ attitude.
Meanwhile, the latter requires proving oneself, which fuels the drive for success.
#4
2 years left until I retire from the Navy at the age of 38.
Image source: jessica.cruz___
#5
Built a 4 seater airplane out of sheet metal. Then recertified it so my students at @lookupflightschool can enjoy flying it.
Image source: mojogrip
#6
Five kids. Five college graduates. All debt free. $5 million is scholarships grants and prizes.
Image source: scholarshipcollegemama, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
If you read through the stories on this list, you will notice the air of humility in the people who posted them. According to Dr. Seltzer, healthy pride is often expressed assertively yet conveyed implicitly.
In contrast, unhealthy pride is an aggressive declaration of personal superiority that takes the form of looking down on others.
#7
Raised my daughter dolo no help from family, no child support, from the projects in Philly to a full ride at an Ivy League.
Image source: creativefav, Kampus Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
I am getting my doctorate from Howard, maintaining a 4.0 as a single mom and working full time. My son is a freshman engineering major at JSU, my daughter is starting her freshman year at the top performing arts high school in DC. I run a nonprofit focused on the development and sustainability of Black women educators and hosted a successful conference on the campus of Howard this past May—-and it was my first one and I did it by myself! And, at 43, I’m still just getting started.
Image source: triple_wonder
#9
I started a kids cooking camp where I teach the kids how to make global cuisine from scratch. Most of them sign up as picky eaters and soon turn into little foodies.
Image source: aniciangozi, Daria / Pexels (not the actual photo)
We can also call healthy pride authentic pride, which neuroscientist Dr. Jack Lewis defines as a quiet satisfaction from a job well done, typically when we’re practicing a craft.
In these moments, authentic pride may also fuel a desire for continuous learning and a willingness to seek criticism to improve.
#10
Went to DC to make comedy, wound up documenting the January 6th riots. My videos were used as evidence in the J6 Committee hearings.
Image source: waltermasterson, Lê Minh / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
I was turned down by 37 law schools. The 38th law school I applied to accepted me AND gave me a tuition waiver for three years. My 8 year old and I moved half way across the county. Just us. First semester – out the gate – I ranked 2nd in my class. Shocked the hell out of “them folks”. My third year I got pregnant with twins. I had them on a Friday – back in class on Monday. That shocked them too. I graduated 4th in my class. Now I’m own my own law firm.
Image source: dakota_blue, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
I created the world’s only glowing flower shop and we’re hosting the glowing ice cream parties around the country!
Image source: tylerthrasherart
Speaking of self-improvement, Dr. Lewis also points out that authentic pride manifests when a person takes pleasure in learning a new skill. The individual also focuses on gradual progress rather than comparing themselves to another person’s journey.
#13
I co-founded a soup kitchen that has served over 5 million meals since its inception in 2018.
Image source: sandra_p_cordero, Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
#14
I can get reading scores that most teachers can’t. My students are at an advantage when I am there teacher. I am a HIGHLY effective educator that gets results.
Image source: readlikearockstarteaching, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
Diagnosed with HIV in 2004. Didn’t think I would live to see 50. Turned 52 this year. Still here.
Image source: aaronashipp, Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)
So how do you cultivate authentic pride? Dr. Lewis shared a few tips, including focusing on the process instead of the outcome, embracing challenges, practicing self-compassion, and seeking intrinsic motivation.
“Celebrate your accomplishments when they arise, rather than just pushing on with the next task, and be kind to yourself in the meantime,” he wrote.
#16
Cancer survivor. 56. Retired educator of 30 years. Worked a total of 37 years. Someone please clap for me.
Image source: dabigdiva
#17
Proud to report that in my 14 years of entrepreneurship, I’ve employed thousands of people and NEVER missed a single payroll. That’s nearly 800 payrolls. This is by far one of my biggest flexes— not the things i have, but my ability to provide.
Image source: chiefnesh, Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
I gave birth to two sets of identical twins that are on the spectrum. We’ve gone from being non verbal to reading and comprehending! We’re almost reading on grade level! They’re thriving ya’ll.
Image source: heyteniesha, Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
Won an Emmy with Beyoncé.
Image source: diondemetries
#20
Raised a son who was diagnosed with cancer at age 2. He’s now 32 and about to become a dad himself. I’m incredibly proud of him. He’s going to be a great dad.
Image source: jeniene
#21
I made genetically edited mutant mice that glow blue under blacklight.
Image source: ztwang87
#22
At 40, in the middle of the pandemic, I decided to pursue my dream to be a portrait photographer. I built it from nothing to a thriving biz and now I get paid to push a button and work with people and brands who inspire me.
Image source: petecocophoto
#23
I don’t know if its a flex but I paint these…
Image source: gloriaolar
#24
I WROTE THE LYRICS TO A STEVIE WONDER SONG. THE TITLE TRACK OF “A TIME TO LOVE”.
Image source: indiaarie, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#25
My husband of 15 years left me last summer for a woman he met on the internet. At the time I was a stay at home mom with nothing to my name. Since then I’ve bought a new car, moved into a beautiful house with our 3 kids who live with me full time. I’ve moved across the country and I have a WONDERFUL job and have rebuilt my kids lives alongside them. They’re THRIVING. Great grades, class president, starting in sports. Our house is full of joy and happiness and comfort and love.
Image source: kbeetx, ROMAN ODINTSOV / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
I bought land in Cali this year.
Image source: herofromthe90s
#27
In 1.5 years I will join the 1% of Latinas with PhDs.
Image source: marshisabel, magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)
#28
I fulfilled an author dream of writing a story for Marvel…so happened to drop the SAME YEAR a certain movie comes out.
Image source: davaunsanders
#29
this feels small in comparison to all these incredible accomplishments but i lost 265 pounds!
Image source: britt_anyyyy
#30
I survived a nasty divorce, got financially ruined, rebuilt my financial position in aboot 12 years, then retired, paid off my mortgage and moved my ass to the highlands of Scotland where I now live debt free. And that’s the view from my front window every day.
Oh and I occasionally see the local sea eagle and red deer.
Image source: reddragon70
#31
In January 2027 I will join the LESS THAN 1% of black men in the dental hygiene field.
Image source: traslick_
#32
My first job is the longest running black drama in history. My 2nd was the #1 movie in America.
Image source: genesisdenisehale
#33
After having to fundraise money and self-fund my studies, even be homeless for a while, I got into @nasa when I was 21 years old. I later worked on the “Moon” and “Mars” for more than a year as the Commander of over 30 simulated space missions.
Image source: astro_michaela
#34
Currently, obtaining my doctorate in anesthesia, credit score 810+, son is thriving and I’m at peace after leaving a toxic marriage.
Image source: soncerea_kay
#35
The first and only Black person to run a wine program on a major U.S. airline which means I chose every wine for the plane and each airport lounge.
Image source: juliaconey
#36
I built and purchased my first home this year at the age of 31!
Image source: thelocmuse
#37
I directed Selena Gomez in a commercial I concepted, wrote, storyboarded, casted, guided the score and post edit. I had eyes on every single extra, there were 35. In addition to guiding The set design and wardrobe, every item worn by the lead cast was by a Latinx designer. We won an award for it!
Also, bought my first property with money I made from the business I bootstrapped. Even got a Morgan Stanley loan.
Image source: zoiladarton
#38
Built a brand new house in Los Angeles, sold it and made a profit& I’m a black psychiatric nurse practitioner with my own private practice where I’m able to offer “pay it forward” pricing, where some clients agree to pay more to subsidize pricing for others who may not be able to afford their care. Oh, I also have my Doctorate in Nursing practice. All this and I only just turned 32.
Image source: kieee_t___
#39
I graduated college at 19 on a full scholarship.
Image source: drmichaelhforde
#40
I’m a Black Board Certified Behavior Analyst in NYC, I am a Doctor of Education and I am opening my ABA clinic today in Jamaica, Queens!!
Image source: doctor_ace2u
#41
Worked at Nobu in Las Vegas for a couple years. Chefs allowed me to feature a dessert on their Mother’s Day Menu. It did so well that it became the featured dessert on they Omakase menu the rest of that month.
Image source: thechefmodel
#42
I raised two docs. Now its my turn. Got mt BA and MBA. Now I’m in law school at 57.
Image source: heavenlycandlelounge
#43
I made it on Jeopardy! The first time I tried out was in 5th grade.
Image source: ummkimbly
#44
I was a teen mom I just graduated as a Nurse Practitioner in May. My son graduated high school in May! I dropped him off to college for civil engineering yesterday. I’m now a 35 year old empty nester! Me and the kid!
Image source: _nurse_shay__
#45
Built a village in Congo by a warzone, for orphaned children because of the war for minerals for tech industry, rescued many families from homeless. They own the land and houses, indefinitely.
Image source: chakabars
#46
I opened my own daycare 3 years ago.
Image source: novelavidaa
#47
I have the honor of owning a business that caters to the mental health of female teens and in 7 years, I’ve been able to open 3 locations while simultaneously earning my MSW and now practicing as a therapist. God is the greatest.
Image source: taybaeee___
#48
My biggest flex?
I was a Jet Beauty of the Week. Twice.
I had a Fashion Fair beauty spread in Ebony magazine and got to work with Sam Fine.
For a model, that was THE dream.
Fashion Fair. Ebony. Sam Fine. Jet.
And for me, it meant even more because I understood what those names represented in Black beauty history.
That wasn’t just a modeling job.
That was Black excellence. That was legacy. And I lived it.
So no, I will not be humble about this.
Image source: hello_jennifer_hill
#49
My portrait of Frederick Douglass, commissioned by the historic Mechanics Hall in Worcester Massachusetts, was unveiled in their Portrait Gallery as one of the first portrayals of Black Americans to be permanently installed in the concert hall’s 167-year history.
Image source: imoimeh
#50
i have photography work that was featured in a superbowl commercial. as well as 3 billboards in new york, LA and dallas. oh, and tracee ellis ross is a fan of me and my work lol.
Image source: deunivory
#51
Retired for the second time in June!! 20 years Army, 22 years as a DoW civilian!! On to the next chapter!!
Image source: jaylesreed
#52
I’m back in school at 49!
I finished my year of prerequisites, made the Dean’s List, and I start Occupational Therapy Assistant school at the end of the month.
Image source: champersstamers
#53
Started my non-profit while unemployed from my driveway with no funders. Hood soul will be a year old this month and we have provided over $170k dollars in mutual aide support across 11 sites between NY & NJ including two NYCHA developments.
Image source: theonlyzenob1a
#54
I opened Brooklyn’s biggest appointment only luxury salon before I turned 30. Survived keeping it open empty for 10 months during the pandemic and 6 years later still here….thank ya!
Image source: xoshy
#55
I’m my Uncles only caregiver since 2013‼ I took him from a group home, where he was being treated horribly. He had double pneumonia in both lungs and the Dr. said “You got him here just in time.”‼ Mind you, he wasn’t supposed to live to see his 8th Birthday. We just celebrated his 75th Birthday with a Birthday party. Say hello to Uncle Jerry.
Image source: limajohnson64_
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