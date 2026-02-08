Big Show: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Big Show
February 8, 1972
Aiken, South Carolina, US
54 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Big Show?
Paul Donald Wight II is an American professional wrestler and actor, instantly recognizable for his immense size and powerful in-ring presence. Wight has successfully transitioned between monstrous villain and beloved fan favorite throughout his extensive career.
He first rose to national prominence in World Championship Wrestling as “The Giant,” quickly securing the WCW World Heavyweight Championship shortly after his debut in 1995. This early success established him as a dominant force in professional wrestling.
Early Life and Education
Born in Aiken, South Carolina, Paul Wight II’s remarkable growth, attributed to acromegaly, was evident from a young age; his father, Paul Wight Sr., was a significant figure in his formative years.
He channeled his athletic build into sports, playing basketball and football at W. Wyman King Academy, then continuing on to Northern Oklahoma Junior College, Wichita State University, and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, pursuing a college basketball career.
Notable Relationships
Paul Wight II has experienced a string of notable relationships throughout his public life, including his first marriage to Melissa Ann Piavis from 1997 to 2002.
He has been married to Bess Katramados since 2002 and they reside privately in Florida. Wight shares a daughter, Cierra Wight, with his first wife.
Career Highlights
In professional wrestling, Paul Wight II distinguished himself as a seven-time world champion, capturing titles across major promotions like WCW, WWE, and ECW. He is uniquely the only wrestler to hold the WCW, WWE, World Heavyweight, and ECW World Championships.
Beyond the ring, Wight expanded into acting, appearing in feature films such as “The Waterboy” and “Jingle All the Way”, alongside a lead role in the Netflix sitcom “The Big Show Show”. He also serves as a commentator for All Elite Wrestling.
His extensive championship record also includes being a 24th Triple Crown and 12th Grand Slam winner in WWE history, solidifying his status as a legendary figure in sports entertainment.
