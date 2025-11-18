Big Eared Cuties I Created With The Help Of AI

by

Have been playing with AI text to image generators for awhile and have a couple AI related Facebook pages.

These images were all made in Bing Image Creator.

I don’t consider myself an AI “artist”, more a “collaborator”, and I’m often surprised (pleasantly) by the results.

These are a few “oldies” and I love the way these turned out!

I call them my Big Eared Cuties!

#1 Danny Boy

#2 Danny Boy

#3 Susie Elaine

#4 Radar Jim

#5 Priscilla May

#6 Bobby Joe

#7 Ellis

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
