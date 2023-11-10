Big Brother Winners Ranked: The Best and Worst Players

Big Brother is a reality TV show where several housemates are put together in a single house where they live together cut off from the outside world. The title of the show is inspired by the character of the same name in the novel 1984 by George Orwell. The show takes the Orwellian atmosphere by having the contestants constantly under surveillance, and by having an authoritative figure that acts like the Orwellian Big Brother.
The American spinoff of this show has had 25 seasons and 892 episodes. This list revisits some of the most notable winners from the show’s history, ranking the best and the worst. It might surprise you who makes the list.
Best Big Brother Winners
1. Will Kirby (Season 2)
The first winner might be considered boring compared to other winners but the show was seen to be experimental back then, and the winner of the second season was proven to be legendary. Will Kirby was often so close to elimination, having been nominated four times while never having the chance to be the Head of Household. The power of veto was also not a thing yet in Season 2, which made this underdog’s feat more impressive as his only edge in the game was his playing skills.
2. Derrick Levasseur (Season 16)
Derrick Levasseur is probably the winner with the best stats and results on and off the show, but the credit has to be given to the player who won despite the odds when the show was still primitive. He had formed or had been a part of six alliances received four Head of Household wins, and was only nominated once in his season. Levasseur currently works as a detective and has an active YouTube channel where he “covers unsolved cases” and provides avenues where the public can help the authorities with the cases he tackles.
3. Cody Calafiore (Season 22)
Cody Calafiore had an interesting journey to Season 22’s crown. He was first the runner-up of Season 16 and was a close friend to Levasseur, he came back to Season 22 with more knowledge of the game, which allowed him to take part in more alliances. His main flaw was in his elimination techniques, which could sometimes be described as “reckless” and “questionable.”
4. Xavier Prather (Season 23)
Next on this list is the winner succeeding Calafiore. Xavier Prather had a pretty rough and intense game, having been nominated five times, but held the position of Head of Household thrice and exercised veto thrice as well. His charismatic nature and wit allowed him to surpass most threats to him in the game, which paid off, as he not only won his season but was also set in stoneas the first Black winner of Big Brother U.S.
5. Ian Terry (Season 14)
Ian Terry’s win has still got the Internet divided, so he stays at the bottom of the top five best winners of this list. For some, Terry was considered an average players, while other think he played a strong game. Due to the consistent conversations around his win, he has earned his place on this list.
Worst Big Brother Winners
6. Dick Donato (Season 8)
While the first five people in this list are on the positive side of things, these remaining personalities are more on the negative side, staring with Dick Donato. If some of the people above used diplomacy in making their way throughout their season, Donato used psychological warfare (intimidation). It was impressive that he managed to win, though, since it widely stated that the good guys always win in the end.
7. Josh Martinez (Season 19)
Donato’s strategy might have been seen as bad, but Josh Martinez’ gameplay was worse. Josh Martinez had been moody for much of his time in his season, and his emotions hindered the best of him from coming out. However, that emotional incapacity was not as bad as the succeeding people, who had been hurtful in a way that was difficult to let slide.
8. Jackson Michie (Season 21)
Jackson Michie was a great strategist and player. He took part in seven alliances, held Head of Household four times, survived three nominations, and vetoed four times. He was not at the very bottom because of this, though, what made him unlikeable was his foul-mouthed attitude that the host had to inform him that his racist and degrading language was unwelcome.
9. Andy Herren (Season 15)
Season 15 was greatly controversial due to the negative atmosphere that it had. Andy Herren’s racist and controversial remarks contributed to that atmosphere. Herren was fired from his job after his Big Brother appearance, with Looper considering him to “never be considered a great or worthy victor.”
10. Adam Jasinski (Season 9)
Adam Jasinski not only had an undesirable attitude during the show but also after the show. He used his winning money to start a drug business and was convicted of drug charges and tax evasion later on. Though, in 2017, he seemed to have turned his life around after being released from prison and getting clean, though, he would never be forgotten to be that Big Brother housemate who degraded disabled children and used his winnings in the most unexpected way possible.