Bianca Censori Turns Heads In A Barely-There Black Lingerie Set That Reveals Almost Everything

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has long embraced fashion that commands attention, and she continued that pattern on Monday, September 21.
The 31-year-old shared a photo on her Instagram Story in a black lingerie set that left little to the imagination.
The snap quickly drew criticism online, with one X user writing, “I feel sorry for this lady. She needs serious help.”
However, scrutiny of her appearance is nothing new for Censori, who has previously said she views her style as an extension of her artistic expression.
Bianca Censori flaunted her figure in a barely-there look months after dismissing backlash over her fashion choices
Censori posed against a plain pink wall, wearing a revealing bralette secured by just two thin straps.
Her bottoms, meanwhile, sat high on her hips, accentuating her hourglass figure.
The architect-turned-art director completed the look with strappy tan heels, while her curly locks were styled in a loose bun with a few strands framing her face.
She teased the racy attire in a previous snap that captured her from behind while wearing a sheer purple silk robe.
Censori has become known for her provocative outfits since marrying the Vultures rapper in 2023.
In February, she defended her aesthetic after facing ridicule on social media.
“I was n**ed everywhere. I didn’t detach from it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again. I live my artwork,” she told Vanity Fair.
“I don’t really care. I always just think, ‘They’ll get it someday.’ And if they don’t, they don’t,” she added.
The look marked Censori’s second barely-there moment this month
Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images
On September 9, Censori took to Instagram to share several pictures of herself dressed in gold lingerie, complete with a tiny matching skirt.
Her hairstyle, a harshly ironed blonde transformation, also made headlines.
The most buzzworthy aspect, however, was how much the look reminded people of Kim Kardashian’s photoshoot from four years ago.
The reality TV star had worn several metallic bikinis to promote her SKIMS Swim collection in July 2022.
“Kim 2.0,” one netizen simply wrote about Censori, while another blamed West for dressing her to resemble his ex.
“He wants her to be Kim so bad,” the latter said.
Censori, however, has addressed the extent of her husband’s influence on her fashion in detail.
Bianca Censori rejected claims that Kanye West controls her wardrobe
J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
In the same Vanity Fair interview in which she described her revealing looks as an extension of her artwork, Censori admitted to West contributing to her much-discussed ensembles.
“I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do,” she, however, added. “Me and my husband collaborate on my outfits.”
She said the final choice remains entirely hers, and she is never told what to do.
“If you married Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?” she continued.
“I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform. I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?”
While West may not dictate Censori’s wardrobe, reports suggest his influence extends to other aspects of her lifestyle
An insider told The Mirror in February 2025 that West had laid down a strict set of rules overseeing his wife’s diet and fitness routine.
According to the report, Censori is only allowed to order appetizers when dining out and uses smaller plates at home to keep her portions in check.
These rules, however, were not entirely out of place for Censori, the source elaborated, saying, “She’s always been obsessed with eating healthy, so it wasn’t a big adjustment.”
As for her workouts, the insider said they were not particularly strenuous and that West often joined her for the sessions.
The source further revealed that West discourages Censori from sunbathing because he dislikes tan lines.
He also reportedly forbids piercings, wanting her to maintain a flawless, mannequin-like appearance.
Netizens criticized West at the time, with some calling him “a**sive.”
His fans, however, defended him, arguing that Censori should not be portrayed as a victim if she has not made such a claim herself.
“She is an adult. She can leave whenever she wants. Stop putting words in her mouth,” one person said.
“More like Bianca UnCensori,” a netizen quipped
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