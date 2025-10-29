“That Sounds Really Creepy”: Guy Finds 100s Of Pics GF Secretly Took Of Him After Just 5 Weeks Of Dating

When you start dating someone, it’s a given that you trust them with a lot – from your secrets to your safety. And when that trust is violated, well, it can be pretty hard or even impossible to get it back.
That’s exactly what happened to today’s OP. He started dating a girl he liked, and everything was going well for months. Until one day, he found something on her laptop that changed everything, and there was no going back.
More info: Reddit
Trust is one of the most important things you need to have when you start dating someone
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But if that trust is broken, it can be impossible to get it back, as today’s story shows
Image credits: Kajetan Sumila / Freepik (not the actual photo)
In it, a man dated a woman for a few months and everything was going smoothly at first
Image credits: YeezyTaughtMe412
Image credits: Victoria Romulo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Until one day he found plenty of his pictures on her laptop that were taken without his knowledge
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The worst ones were from his school campus, since she doesn’t even go to that school
Image credits: YeezyTaughtMe412
He confronted the woman about these pictures, but she didn’t have any answer to his questions, so he decided to end things
One day, the OP was alone in his girlfriend of 5 weeks apartment. He took her laptop with the intention of watching Netflix, but what he saw made him forget about his plan. On the computer, a photo gallery was already open, and in one of the albums, the man saw his picture, so he opened it. There, he was met with hundreds of images of himself.
A girlfriend having an album of her boyfriend’s pictures doesn’t sound like an inherently troubling thing, does it? Well, in this case, it was troubling. You see, many pics were of the man sleeping, thus taken without his consent. Even worse than that were the photos taken of him around his school campus – she doesn’t even go there, how and why does she have them?
What should a person do when they find themselves in such a situation? Well, the OP decided to confront his girlfriend. He took some pics of her laptop screen as evidence, went to a park, and asked her to meet there.
When she came, he showed his proof and straight-up asked her to explain. But she didn’t really have anything much to say. She shot “I don’t know” to every single question he asked. So, he simply ended things with her.
After all, she was basically stalking him. And from the OP’s reaction, we can clearly see that he was for sure freaked out about finding all those photos.
Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Who wouldn’t be? Imagine finding out someone you trust, like a significant other, is invading your privacy like that. There’s a reason why, in many cases, taking pictures without a person’s consent is considered a crime or at least is frowned upon.
In the original poster, he was in a public space, a campus, where his reasonable expectation of privacy is relatively limited. That means that, technically speaking, taking photos of him wasn’t a crime.
At the same time, it wasn’t like he was just in the background of someone else’s picture or just a few pics were taken of him by, for example, a school newspaper. His girlfriend had loads of those images. Plus the fact that she doesn’t even go to that school, thus she had to go there specifically to take his photos, isn’t the one that sits well either. When you add everything together, a very creepy situation, isn’t it?
That’s what most of the netizens thought too, but there were some of those who thought that it wasn’t as creepy as it was, just a young woman not knowing how to handle her crush on her boyfriend.
Which party do you agree with more? Maybe you even have a whole stance on this whole situation? Please, share it with us.
Many netizens agreed with his decision, but there were some, who just thought that while the woman handled the situation badly, she didn’t have any malicious intent
Follow Us