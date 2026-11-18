America is meant to be the land of milk and honey… A place of abundance, prosperity and opportunity. Everything should be bigger, better and more. But if you travel outside of the country’s borders, you might discover that this is not actually the case. The American Dream has some stiff international competition, and it’s trailing behind in more ways than one.
From the little things like delicious baked bread to the bigger issues like an affordable healthcare system, it seems like the United States was last in line when the world was dishing out certain gifts. Someone asked Americans, “Do you have something you don’t have in the States you have seen in other coutries you wish you had?” and hundreds of responses poured in.
Bored Panda has out together a list of the top ones for you to scroll through while you ponder just how much milk and honey is really out there. Upvote your favorites and feel free to add your own two cents in the comments section below.
#1
Trains, man. Inter-city public transportation in general, really. My husband and I went to the UK for our honeymoon. We spent most of the time in London, but we ventured out of the city on a few day trips, and even went out to the Welsh coast. We took the trains and buses *everywhere.* It was so liberating to know we could go pretty much wherever we wanted without needing to rent a car or hire a driver.
Image source: littleyellowbike, Kyle Miller (not the actual photo)
The United States of America has brought us loads of things: Hollywood blockbusters, awesome music, cool technology, and proof that action heroes can become governors while reality TV show hosts can pivot to president.
It seems that nothing is impossible in the land of milk and honey. Except, of course, being able to find good baked bread, efficient public transport, affordable healthcare, tasty bananas and other delights that are in abundance elsewhere in the world.
#2
Germans apply common sense in their legal system. If you pass away because you stood on the train tracks, then it’s your fault for doing that, not the train company’s fault for not putting up a fence. If you choke on a plastic toy, it’s not the manufacturers fault for not putting “DO NOT EAT” on the packaging. There’s just generally a culture of personal responsibility there that does not exist in the States, and I wish it did.
Image source: CaptUncleBirdman, Joerg Hartmann (not the actual photo)
#3
In kyoto they give you wipes to clean your hands at restaurants, and they have baskets under the chairs for your packages so you don’t have to put them on the floor.
In London they have Indian food in the prepared food section of grocery stores that is ready to take home and pop in the microwave.
In Japan they have washlet toilets everywhere.
In Zurich they have water fountains all over the city and the water is safe and delicious.
Don’t get me started on public transportation. It will make me cry. But I lived in Miami as a teen and they have great public transportation.
Image source: travelingfrommycouch, Lawrence Lam (not the actual photo)
If you scroll through this list, you’ll see that quite a few people mention trains, or the lack thereof. Interestingly, there was once a time when America was the world’s superpower in passenger trains. According to CNN, the country boasted a busy transcontinental network of 254,000 miles of tracks just over a century ago.
Nowadays, you might get a prize if or when you spot a passenger train. One reason is because of America’s car-centric culture. “We created an environment in which it was difficult for railways to compete with the car,” says Yonah Freemark, the Urban Institute’s lead on the fair housing, land use and transportation practice area.
#4
Mince pies and Christmas pudding are delicious. Lived in England for a bit and ate a few years worth of those one Christmas season. You can find them here, but you really have to look.
Image source: Shevyshev, Stefania (not the actual photo)
#5
Bike culture, although in some areas it’s catching on. Most of the time you’re almost treated like a second class citizen. I use to ride around central Florida and there are just some streets I simply wouldn’t bike. Cars don’t want to share the road, or even give way if the biker has the right of way. Even something as simple as going through a crosswalk with the signal is worrying. I’ve almost been hit a few times doing this. Had the signal to cross and the cars stop, but out of the blue someone comes into the turn lane to make a right on red and don’t bother looking. There I am starting to cross with a car coming straight at me.
Image source: Im_Not_Nick_Fisher, Vasily Kleymenov (not the actual photo)
#6
When in Japan, I noticed the sidewalks for the most part had a dotted section meant to assist the sight-impaired so they could follow it as they walked. Basically the same material that some cities will place on the entrance to the crosswalk in the US, but along the entire sidewalk. I’d love to see that here.
Image source: NyxOrTreat, Mak_ jp (not the actual photo)
Freemark adds that the United States wasn’t the only country to encourage highway travel back in the day.
“The difference between the US and other countries is that the US essentially allowed the private passenger rail companies to slowly disappear into irrelevance,” he explained. The good news is that the country is trying to revive railway travel. But with Americans so accustomed to traveling by cars and planes, it might not be an easy task.
#7
Germany had these machines where you bring your empty plastic and glass bottles and you would get like 3€ off your groceries. Those and Döner Kebabs.
Image source: tearsfrompooping, SHVETS production (not the actual photo)
#8
Bananas are better elsewhere. The Central American bananas are smaller but taste incredible. I could not eat them here for a few months after being there for five weeks. The taste is superior.
My wife grew up in Africa and she agrees too.
Image source: OceanPoet87, Pew Nguyen (not the actual photo)
#9
I lived in Madrid and now Seoul. Public transportation, high-speed rail, walkability, and healthcare are all better. Europe and Asia are also much safer than the US in my experience.
Nightlife is another. Nightlife in America (unless you are in NYC, Vegas, or Miami) is like playing in a JV league compared to the NBA of partying which can be found in most big cities in Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Seoul and (especially imo) Madrid blow most of what American nightlife offers out of the water.
Image source: alittledanger, Kio Liu (not the actual photo)
#10
European plumbing is dope-in America we’ve had very little technological change in plumbing devices the last 70 years, but with Europe’s higher pop density and more limited natural resources, they’ve made a bunch of innovative changes i wish were more available here. The toilets, bidets, and sink faucets are more high efficiency and ergonomic. US stuff is straight out of the 1950s.
Image source: Hanz192001, Erik Mclean (not the actual photo)
#11
Whenever i travel i avoid McDonald’s. But when i was in Japan, i caved and got it one day when I was in a rush and o my god it was so good. They have a sandwich called the ebi-fillet which is basically a fish fillet but with shrimp and it’s incredible.
Image source: Rimmatimtim22, Tito Zzzz (not the actual photo)
#12
I got orange juice from an orange juice vending machine in a parking garage in Monaco. It squeezed the oranges right there and gave me a fresh cup of orange juice. I haven’t seen anything like that in America… much less a parking garage.
Image source: SillyBanana123, RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
#13
In America, 95% of croissants are just irritatingly flaky bread. I will never forget my first real croissant at a hostel in London. I’m sure it was mediocre by European standards, but it was a revelation to me. I had one per day for the rest of the trip. It’s pretty rare to find a croissant as buttery and delicious in the US, so it ruined me forever.
Image source: starsandmath, Manish Jain (not the actual photo)
#14
I wish it was more walkable here. You have to drive to get anywhere if you don’t live in a big city.
Image source: smashmyburger, Reinaldo Simoes (not the actual photo)
#15
When I was in Barcelona, espresso was everywhere. Any restaurant had an espresso machine with good quality beans and people who knew how to use it.
So this meant not just cafes/coffees shops had it but the lunch place, the izakaya, and the hole in the wall late night bar, all had espresso on the menu.
Don’t get me wrong, even small towns above 5,000 people or so usually have a decent coffee shop in the US but it is just not widely available any time any place like it was in Barcelona.
The way it was explained to me is similar to soda in the US. The company provides the machine for free but you have to buy the beans through that vendor only.
Image source: notthegoatseguy, Matt Hardy (not the actual photo)
#16
University costs. I study in Europe and my peers are paying a small fraction of what Americans pay.
Image source: leflombo, Fatih Maraşlıoğlu (not the actual photo)
#17
I’m not much of a soft drink drinker, but pop in many other countries is better with real sugar instead of corn syrup.
Image source: iceph03nix, Emre Akyol (not the actual photo)
#18
Japanese toilets (and bathrooms in general).
Not only are the public toilet seats equipped with heat, front and back bidet, “privacy” music, and deodorizer, but the stalls include seats to stick your small child in while you’re busy, and the bigger bathroom stalls have pull-down stations for an adult to stand on and change their clothes.
Image source: Salmoninthewell, John Cameron (not the actual photo)
#19
This is very broad but I want more car free areas where you can step outside the bar/club with your drink and have a dart
I also much prefer European electronic music.
Image source: YeatStanAccount, Sherise Van Dyk (not the actual photo)
#20
Regarding Europe: The quality of the food is amazing what a difference in flavor there is. It also cost much less. Mass transit, and if you do drive, people drive much better, and not road raging. Amount of vacation time, health care system, respect for history and historic buildings, that are often torn down in the US to put up a Dollar Store. And my favorite: not worrying about idiots with guns!
Image source: Cinderpath, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
#21
Healthcare is the obvious one. Would be nice if cancer patients in the U.S. didn’t have to choose between life and bankruptcy.
Image source: SwisscheesyCLT, RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
#22
Shanghai was so CLEAN! Like everything- spotless hotel rooms, people constantly washing floors and sidewalks and streets, public transport was spotless; it was really impressive and made everything more pleasant.
Image source: scooter_se, Oscar M (not the actual photo)
#23
Bread. We have bad bread in the US. Even the so called artisan stuff is lousy, compared to what you find in any European city.
Image source: DifferenceNo5715, Manish Jain (not the actual photo)
#24
Money in different colors for different denominations. Anyone who has ever used a cash register would appreciate this.
Image source: LiberalAspergers, Ryutaro Tsukata (not the actual photo)
#25
Cars: Why do we drive buses in the US? I’ve been told by multiple people that since they’re having a second kid, they need an SUV with at least seven seats, nine cup holders and a roof box. It’s insane.
Restaurants: I’ll take occasionally having to switch tables to tipping any day.
History: The oldest things in the US are ~250 years old, and they don’t look great. Buildings in a place like Italy? “This baptistry is at least a thousand years old. No one really knows who built it. The doors were remade, but the original ones are in that building right there.” It’s fascinating.
Image source: DogStilts, Artem Yellow (not the actual photo)
#26
In Europe I loved the diversity of restaurant options. Each one felt so unique and the prices were fairly cheap. In the US usually only high end restaurants aren’t a chain or there’s only a couple of mom and pop places.
Image source: WayneKrane, Wendy Wei (not the actual photo)
#27
Medical prices. Walked in a street pharmacy in Madrid and got two inhalers for four euros total.
Image source: AffectionateAnarchy, Joaquin Carfagna (not the actual photo)
#28
Cheap food.
In the US it’s mainly McD and that’s only if you order off the $1-2-3 menu. (Also Taco Bell). So many places in Europe had cheap food and it was everywhere whether a small grocery store or a $1 pizza or what have you.
Image source: itsthekumar, C1 Superstar (not the actual photo)
#29
Cheap wine and cheap beer.
I can put a $50 American wine against a $50 French wine any day. But $5 American wine is awful swill, while $5 French wine is delicious. You can go into any cafe in France and ask for “une carafe de vin rouge” and get good wine. It’s not spectacular or anything but it’s correctly made, quality product.
Likewise, Europeans talk about American beer being awful but that’s because they try our cheap beer – Budweiser, Miller, etc. America makes fantastic craft beer as good as anything in Europe, but our cheap beer is absolutely awful compared to grabbing any random cheap beer in Amsterdam or Munich.
Image source: fishsupreme, Timothy Abraham (not the actual photo)
#30
this has probably been said already, but i think the most drastic difference i noticed was how much fresher the ingredients were in europe (i can only speak for western european countries). it was something i would have never considered until going but the vegetables had more crisp, the flavor was fuller, and overall the food looked more attractive because of this (in my opinion). similarly, the portion sizes were more realistic and didn’t make me feel immense pressure to eat excess amounts of food, i never had leftovers and i never left a restaurant hungry either.
edit the customer is never right mentality in a lot of western european countries is also better in my opinion, i often feel stressed when i have customer service people constantly apologizing to me and to be honest, i had no critiques on any of my meals and i’m glad that they take a bit longer to make sure it’s just right.
Image source: feminineranger, Jacopo Maiarelli (not the actual photo)
#31
I’m Australian, so can only say this from my point of view, but an American who had come to visit family for the first time just couldn’t wrap his had around the idea that the price you saw was the total price, gst (tax) included. He kept asking what the tax was, and we finally said, it’s 10% of the price, which he tried to hand over, but we were all saying no, you’ve already paid it! You just pay the shown price, nothing more!!
So now I’m wondering how on earth you budget your shopping if you have to pay tax on things, yet don’t know what that tax is!
Image source: SassyDivaAunt
#32
1. Better chocolate—I have no idea why the USA can’t do it.
2. The stoplights in many countries give a signal when going from red to green. Some have the red and yellow lights flash before green, while in another country I saw a display by the stoplight that counted down the seconds to green.
Image source: intobinto
#33
Banking in general is so much more convenient in Europe. Want to send someone money or pay a bill? You just type in their IBAN and the amount and hit send. No need for Zelle, PayPal, Venmo or other workarounds, no ACH setup, and no credit card fees.
Image source: arczi
#34
Dairy products in Italy and France: the butter in France is fantastic – and the gelato in Italy is so wonderful that I wanted to burn down every “high end” ice-milk stand in the USA. Rather than keep up with which cow is sick vs which is well – we pasteurize, homogenize, pulverize, & worse the end-product – milk. In parts of Europe – milk has flavor AND texture. It’s profoundly delicious!
Image source: BlitheringEediot
#35
trains and those window shutters that roll down so I can make my room dark like a cave.
Image source: vvooper
#36
Time.
My Belgian friends have a much better work/life balance.
Image source: WearyMatter
#37
Germany’s haribo are different and better.
The Swiss have better chocolate then we do.
for Europe I forgot the name of it but the speed rail? whatever that fast train is called. the trains are also so much nicer over there.
Image source: caliboundwtheweight
#38
I have spent a lot of time living abroad in several countries over the last 6 years. Here’s what I think has been better abroad
Public transit
ready to bake rolls sold in the stores
cheap beer. Bud light is the worst beer in the world.
Bakeries
Cheap air travel
heated floors
Building up instead of out
Cheap small cars
recycling
Germany has no speed limits. They also know how to drive on a freeway
Cheap fresh pizzas, empanadas, Chevapi, Doner Kebabs and Kimbab
Places that serve both coffee and alcohol. Eating or drinking outside.
Image source: gummibearhawk
#39
Tea culture, and not the British one but the Russian/Arab/Central Asian one.
Image source: JudgeWhoOverrules
#40
The prioritization of food, family, wine, culture, and sleep, above work, is a quality that I adore about most places that aren’t the USA.
Sadder still are the multitudes who have no conception of the tradeoffs that underlie and underpin the state of affairs in the US.
Image source: FitzwilliamTDarcy
#41
Pubs. Yes we have pubs here but they’re not the same as in the UK.
I adore the love the UK has for Indian food. It’s one of my favorite kinds of food and there’s not a lot a good Indian restaurants here.
Green. I’m from Arizona and I remember I was blown away how green the landscape in Europe is. So beautiful.
Pastries.
NON TIPPING CULTURE.
I’ve been to Japan; the noodles, polite manners, the amazing snacks. The commercials are fantastic.
My dad was from Central America. For some reason the Special K cereal there is super tasty, tastes a lot better than here. When we would go down there we would always came back with several boxes. Also fresh squeezed juice and the red beans. Delicious.
Image source: DeadSharkEyes
#42
The Guiness in Europe is better than the Guiness in the US.
Image source: GustavusAdolphin
#43
Pharmacys that sell everything over the counter.
Image source: badgerhostel
#44
Brazil has a thriving martial arts community the likes of which we don’t have here. Oh it exists to be sure, but styles like Capoeira are more mainstream there than any in the States.
Image source: Steelquill
#45
tilt & turn windows.
Image source: wickedpixel1221
#46
Street food vendors from China. We have some very good street food and a wide variety of it but I miss the stuff I got there.
Image source: WhichSpirit
#47
Better apples. I picked up an apple in a farmers market in Lyons and took a bite. Stone cold sober at 10am this apple blew my mind.
Got apples from an orchard in DC this year and some were pretty great… nothing like that Lyons apple tho.
Also I want Ades brand soya apple juice from Mexico. Theres no comparable apple soy juice here. I want Compal juice from Portugal, I want chocolate Skittles from UK, and I want Africola from Germany. So many regular grocery items I just can’t have.
Image source: nannerooni
#48
7-Elevens from Japan. They put ours to shame and have food options that rival many restaurants here.
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