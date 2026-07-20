The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren’t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year’s Chaos

by

The 2026 World Cup has officially concluded, with Spain taking home the coveted golden trophy. On Sunday (July 19), they defeated Argentina 1-0 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Spain dominated the defending champions throughout the match to claim its second World Cup title after first winning the tournament in 2010.

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres scored the winning goal. Argentina were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernández received a second yellow card for a foul on Spanish defender Pau Cubarsí.

Spanish captain Rodri won the Golden Ball, awarded to the tournament’s best player, while teammates Unai Simón and Cubarsí won the Golden Glove, awarded to the tournament’s best goalkeeper, and the Young Player Award, awarded to the tournament’s best young player, respectively.

French captain Kylian Mbappé won his second Golden Boot for scoring the most goals (ten) during the tournament, becoming the World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer.

This year’s tournament was the first to be jointly hosted by three countries—the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It will also be remembered as the last World Cup for several football legends, including Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modrić, and Neymar.

The 2026 tournament also marked the first time 48 teams competed on the world stage, up from 32 teams four years earlier.

For the first time, the game featured a halftime show, with co-headliners Justin Bieber, Shakira, BTS, and Madonna.

Some football fans will also remember the 2026 World Cup for its sky-high ticket prices. According to Forbes, this year’s tournament was one of the most expensive in World Cup history. FIFA, football’s international governing body, drew criticism over the cost of tickets, which ranged from $60 to over $10,000.

During the month-long tournament, football fans flooded social media with memes capturing all the reasons the 2026 World Cup won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Here are some of the best ones.

#1

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: Alkolikyorumlar

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren’t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year’s Chaos

#2

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#3

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: in.vin.cibles

#4

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#5

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#6

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#7

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: AFCAMDEN

#8

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#9

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: _that_meme_girl_

#10

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: memeskkkz

#11

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: ScrewderiaF1

#12

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: hardestpost

#13

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball2

#14

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#15

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#16

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#17

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#18

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#19

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: zuss33

#20

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: Moesaei

#21

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: HYPEX

#22

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: Metsimato

#23

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: Moesaei

#24

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: espn

#25

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: patrick_kidd

#26

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#27

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: PeopleOfTheInt

#28

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: AnimeePost

#29

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#30

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#31

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#32

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: PanasonicDX4500

#33

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#34

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#35

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#36

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#37

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#38

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#39

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#40

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#41

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: purodurangoalv

#42

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#43

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#44

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#45

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#46

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#47

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#48

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#49

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#50

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#51

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#52

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#53

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#54

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#55

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#56

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#57

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#58

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: mbappefc10

#59

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#60

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: 1scottishbanter

#61

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: GelNox

#62

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: theberneese

#63

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#64

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: kirawontmiss

#65

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#66

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#67

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#68

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#69

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#70

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: EverythingOOC

#71

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#72

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#73

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#74

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#75

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#76

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#77

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#78

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#79

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#80

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: nocontextfooty

#81

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: hunteryharris

#82

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: mariots

#83

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: FutbollMemes

#84

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: Funnymemes

#85

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: Avaryr

#86

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: metal_head_6666

#87

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: glascowcomascale

#88

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: CurrentInternal1087

#89

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: Substantial-Rest-307

#90

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#91

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: big_business_

#92

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#93

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#94

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#95

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#96

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: SleeperHQ

#97

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#98

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#99

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#100

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: TrollFootball

#101

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: kirawontmiss

#102

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: brfootball

#103

The World Cup 2026 Is Over But The Memes Aren&#8217;t—Here Are 100 That Captured This Year&#8217;s Chaos

Image source: Jlsesugh

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
23 Stunning Polaroid Collages By This Artist Look Like Lost Fragments Of Memory
3 min read
May, 13, 2026
Woman Stops Doing Anything Outside Her Job Description After Boss Refuses To Promote Her, Boss Accuses Her Of Sabotaging The Team
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Make Cute And Useful Baby Gifts
3 min read
Jan, 27, 2026
Best iPhone Photos of 2017 Have Been Just Announced, And They Will Blow Your Mind
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Whatever Happened to Lance from Moonshiners?
3 min read
Mar, 6, 2019
After Listening To Parents’ Zoom Conference Talking About Their Kids’ Online Schooling Struggles, Woman Shares A Thread Explaining How The Situation Is Actually Worse Than Bad
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025