Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

by

Weddings are magical—wedding movies even more so! There’s something captivating about watching a couple on-screen overcoming the odds and finding their “happily ever after.” The best wedding movies can transport you into a world of romance, drama, belly laughs, and an emotional rollercoaster ride—all packed into one. 

So grab a fluffy pillow and some popcorn, because love is in the air! We’ve got a long list of famous wedding movies that will give you the feels. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a comedy aficionado, or simply looking for a breezy rom-com—we’ve got plenty of recommendations for you. These popular wedding movies will transport you into a world where dream weddings unfold, filled with fancy settings, breathtaking dresses, and fairy-tale romance. They will allow you to momentarily escape reality as you immerse yourself in the grand celebration of love.

Get ready because some difficult decisions are coming your way. We have recommendations of top wedding movies that feature bachelor parties full of hijinks, to adorable bride movies, where you can feast your eyes on opulent dresses. One weekend, but so many movies to choose from. Which one will you pick? We’ll leave that difficult decision to you. (Pro tip: if it stars Julia Roberts, you should definitely add it to your wedding movies list.)

We’ve compiled the original order of the best wedding movies based on what we believe are the top films. Now it’s entirely up to you to rearrange the list and put your favorite wedding movies in the prime spots or higher on the list! Also, if you see that some of your favorites are missing, let us know in the comments so we can add them to the list!

#1 My Big Fat Greek Wedding

2002 | 1h 35m | Directed by Joel Zwick

Starring Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, Michael Constantine

 

A shy Greek woman finds herself caught in a whirlwind of romance with a non-Greek man. She has to navigate the challenges of her loud, boisterous family. Cultures and traditions clash, which leads to heartfelt moments and belly laughs. This big fat Greek wedding will leave you saying “Opa!”

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#2 The Princess Bride

1987 | 1 h 38 m | Directed by Rob Reiner

Starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin

 

This fairytale is filled with adventure, pirates, and a love triangle. It’s a story of a farm girl, chosen to be the princess bride, but her heart lies elsewhere. She gets kidnapped by pirates and what follows is a tale of a funny yet touching love story.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#3 Father Of The Bride

1991 | 1 h 45 m | Directed by Charles Shyer

Starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short

 

Father of the Bride always finds a mention in the list of top wedding movies. This delightful dramedy is a tale of a father coming to terms with the bittersweet emotions and anxiety of giving his daughter away.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#4 Shrek

2001 | 1 h 30 m | Directed by Andrew Adamson

Starring Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz

 

In this kid-friendly fairy tale, an ogre goes on a quest along with his donkey friend to rescue a princess. The animated fantasy movie culminates in a grand wedding with an unexpected twist. 

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#5 The Proposal

2009 | 1 h 48 m | Directed by Anne Fletcher

Starring Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Betty White

 

In this romantic comedy, a pushy boss (Sandra Bullock) bribes her assistant (Ryan Reynolds) to pretend they are engaged so she can keep her visa and avoid deportation to Canada.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#6 The Sound Of Music

1965 | 2 h 52 m | Directed by Robert Wise

Starring Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Eleanor Parker

 

A young woman becomes a governess to 7 children of a widowed naval officer in 1930s Austria and fills their home with music, and love. Set against the backdrop of a war, this movie is a timeless classic and is on the must-watch list of all fans of good wedding movies.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#7 The Wedding Singer

1998 | 1 h 36 m | Directed by Frank Coraci

Starring Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Christine Taylor

 

This feel-good romantic comedy is set in the ’80s. It follows a charismatic wedding singer who falls for a bride-to-be.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#8 Bridesmaids

2011 | 2 h 5 m | Directed by Paul Feig

Starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne

 

A group of mismatched bridesmaids embark on a hilarious and chaotic journey leading up to their friend’s wedding. From questionable dress fittings to disastrous bachelorette parties, this comedy delivers outrageously funny moments. One of the best bride movies out there.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#9 Sweet Home Alabama

2002 | 1 h 48 m | Directed by Andy Tennant

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Patrick Dempsey, Josh Lucas

 

This good ol’ Southern gem is the perfect pick for fans of good wedding movies. The movie is a heartwarming tale of love finding its way home.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#10 Mamma Mia!

2008 | 1 h 48 m | Directed by Phyllida Lloyd

Starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried

 

Sophie, a young bride-to-be, is determined to discover the identity of her father. Her quest leads her to invite three potential candidates from her mother’s past to her wedding, causing hilarious chaos and unexpected revelations. This feel-good film is a celebration of love, friendship, and the timeless music of ABBA.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#11 Coming To America

1988 | 1 h 57 m | Directed by John Landis

Starring Eddie Murphy, Garcelle Beauvais, James Earl Jones

 

A pampered African prince travels to Queens, New York, to find his soulmate in this uproarious romantic comedy.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#12 About Time

2013 | 2 h 3 m | Directed by Richard Curtis

Starring Rachel McAdams, Domhnall Gleeson, Bill Nighy

 

This is a unique, time-jumping rom-com that culminates in a stunning wedding scene. One of the most famous wedding movies out there!

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#13 My Best Friend’s Wedding

1997 | 1 h 45 m | Directed by P.J. Hogan

Starring Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz

 

This one is a modern classic among popular wedding movies! My Best Friend’s Wedding will take you on a rollercoaster ride of laughter, tears, and unexpected twists. It explores the complexities of friendship, love, and the bittersweet reality that sometimes the best endings aren’t the ones we had planned.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#14 Four Weddings And A Funeral

1994 | 1 h 57 m | Directed by Mike Newell

Starring Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas

 

Charles (Hugh Grant) finds himself repeatedly stumbling upon a beautiful woman (Andy MacDowell) at weddings and, eventually, a funeral. She changes his perspective on life and romance. It’s an explosion of comedy.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#15 The Corpse Bride

2005 | 1 h 17 m | Directed by Tim Burton, Mike Johnson

Starring Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Emily Watson

 

There are two brides and one groom in this stop-motion animation. A shy groom finds himself accidentally married to a deceased young woman, and what follows is a tale of bittersweet wedding whimsy.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#16 Sense And Sensibility

1995 | 2 h 16 m | Directed by Ang Lee

Starring Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant

 

This Jane Austen adaptation will captivate you with its stunning costumes and incredible acting. This is among the top wedding movies that you can watch on repeat.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#17 Crazy Rich Asians

2018 | 2 h | Directed by Jon M. Chu

Starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh

 

New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend’s family. It features an over-the-top, luxury wedding that will give you major #weddinggoals.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#18 Sabrina

1954 | 1 h 53 m | Directed by Billy Wilder

Starring Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, William Holden

 

It’s a love triangle between Sabrina, a chauffeur’s daughter, and the wealthy Larrabee brothers. This 1954 classic has an all-star cast of Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn, and William Holden.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#19 Ready Or Not

2019 | 1 h 35 m | Directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

Starring R. Christopher Murphy and Guy Busick

 

After being coerced into playing a terrible game by her strange new in-laws, a bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn. It has dark satire, horror, and action—not quite what you would expect in bride movies. But it will keep you peeled to the screen.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#20 Runaway Bride

1999 | 1 h 56 m | Directed by Garry Marshall

 

Starring Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Joan Cusack

 

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere share sizzling chemistry in this romantic comedy about a bride who always gets cold feet at the altar. Runaway Bride will have you rooting for second chances at love.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#21 Love Actually

2003 | 2 h 15 m | Directed by Richard Curtis

Starring Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Liam Neeson

 

Love Actually blends the best things together—the holiday season, Christmas, snow, romance, and the beautiful city of London. It tells the story of different couples dealing with their love lives.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#22 Three Men And A Little Lady

1990 | 1 h 44 m | Directed by Emile Ardolino

Starring Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, Ted Danson

 

This sequel to Three Men and a Baby is set around a wedding. The baby has grown up to be a 5-year-old little lady who moves to London with her mother. Her three stepfathers follow her there to be close to her. Family comes in all shapes and sizes in this heartwarming comedy.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#23 Meet The Parents

2000 | 1 h 48 m | Directed by Jay Roach

Starring Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Teri Polo

 

Ben Stiller plays an unambitious Chicago nurse in this comedy. He is eager to impress his girlfriend’s father and spends a chaotic weekend at her parents’ house. Watch to find out if he is able to win over her suspicious father.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#24 Melancholia

2011 | 2 h 15 m | Directed by Lars Von Trier

Starring Kiefer Sutherland, Kirsten Dunst, Charlotte Gainsbourg

 

Melancholia is an apocalypse drama. Justine (Kirsten Dunst in her best performance) reevaluates her life on her wedding day, even as a rogue planet is about to crash into Earth. It’s a beautiful movie, with stunning locations, and the cinematography screams originality. One of the top wedding movies that’ll make you really excited.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#25 27 Dresses

2008 | 1 h 51 m | Directed by Anne Fletcher

Starring Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Malin Akerman

 

Jane, a perpetually single woman, is always a bridesmaid, but never a bride. 27 Dresses is a refreshing take on love, filled with hilarious mishaps, and a touch of self-discovery.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#26 Monster-In-Law

2005 | 1 h 41 m | Directed by Robert Luketic

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Michael Vartan, Jane Fonda

 

In this lighthearted rom-com, Charlotte (Jennifer Lopez) finally meets the perfect man. However, his mother (Jane Fonda) plots to destroy their relationship.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#27 The Sweetest Thing

2002 | 1 h 24 m | Directed by Roger Kumble

Starring Cameron Diaz, Thomas Jane, Christina Applegate

 

Christina Walters (Cameron Diaz) sets off on a trip with her friend after she stumbles upon Mr. Right. This one is an underrated gem!

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#28 The Philadelphia Story

1940 | 1 h 52 m | Directed by George Cukor

Starring Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, James Stewart

 

This classic movie stars heavyweights such as Cary Grant and Katharine Hepburn. It’s a sweet rom-com about a rich woman torn between her ex-husband and fiancé. This movie earned an Oscar for James Stewart’s performance.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#29 Our Family Wedding

2010 | 1 h 43 m | Directed by Rick Famuyiwa

Starring America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker, Carlos Mencia

 

Our Family Wedding is a heartwarming comedy that blends cultures, traditions, and the chaos that comes with merging families. America Ferrera and Forest Whitaker come together in this breezy comedy that shows the power of love can bring people together.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#30 The Graduate

1967 | 1 h 46 m | Directed by Mike Nichols

Starring Dustin Hoffman, Anne Bancroft, Katharine Ross

 

A recent college graduate gets involved with an older woman and then falls in love with her daughter. See what happens when he crashes her wedding.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#31 Palm Springs

2020 | 1 h 30 m | Directed by Max Barbakow

Starring Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons

 

This time-loop movie is a hidden gem. The refreshing screenplay follows two wedding guests who relive the same day over and over again. While one of them has accepted their fate, the other doesn’t give up until they find a solution. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by this intelligent film that blends science fiction with romance and comedy.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#32 Destination Wedding

2018 | 1 h 27 m | Directed by Victor Levin

Starring Winona Ryder, DJ Dallenbach, Keanu Reeves 

 

Two wedding guests bond over their cynicism about love and weddings. Realistic, clever, humorous, and a very sweet movie.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#33 Guess Who

2005 | 1 h 45 m | Directed by Kevin Rodney Sullivan

Starring Bernie Mac, Ashton Kutcher, Zoe Saldana

 

Theresa (Zoe Saldana) introduces her boyfriend Simon (Ashton Kutcher) to her parents. They are upset when they see that he belongs to a different race. This creates hilarious tension as the parents hesitate to accept Simon.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#34 The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

2004 | 1 h 53 m | Directed by Garry Marshall

Starring Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Chris Pine

 

In this sequel, Princess Mia is being prepared for an arranged nuptial with an English suitor. She is given a deadline of 30 days to get married so she can inherit the throne. A fun, lighthearted comedy to watch with your friends.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#35 What Happens In Vegas

2008 | 1 h 39 m | Directed by Tom Vaughan

Starring Ashton Kutcher, Cameron Diaz

 

Two strangers spend an alcohol-fueled night partying in Vegas. They wake up and realize two life-changing events happened overnight—they got married and won a large sum of money in a casino. Now they must pretend to be a loving couple to claim the money.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#36 The Wedding Planner

2001 | 1 h 43 m | Directed by Adam Shankman

Starring Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey, Bridgette Wilson-Sampras

 

Mary Fiore (Jennifer Lopez), a San Francisco-based wedding planner, falls in love with the groom (Matthew McConaughey). She struggles with her emotions as she helps him prepare for his wedding. This is a perfect wedding rom-com to watch with your friends.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#37 The Five-Year Engagement

2012 | 2 h 4 m | Directed by Nicholas Stoller

Starring Jason Segel, Emily Blunt, Chris Pratt

 

Life keeps getting in the way whenever Tom (Jason Segel) and Violet (Emily Blunt) try to plan their wedding. Do they finally walk down the aisle after a 5-year engagement? It’s a great movie for anyone feeling frustrated with their wedding planning.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#38 The Farewell

2019 | 1 h 40 m | Directed by Lulu Wang

Starring Awkwafina, Shuzhen Zhao, X Mayo

 

This is a heartfelt movie about a family reunion and bidding farewell to a loved one who has very little time left to live. Awkwafina plays the finest role of her career in this film.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#39 The Wedding Date

2005 | 1 h 30 m | Directed by Clare Kilner

Starring Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Davenport

 

Perpetually single Kat (Debra Messing) pays someone to pose as her boyfriend at her sister’s wedding. Along the way, they catch feelings for each other. It’s a sweet film that will make you smile. It’s for every woman who has dreamed of a Cinderella-like happy ending.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#40 Licence To Wed

2007 | 1 h 31 m | Directed by Ken Kwapis

Starring Robin Williams, Mandy Moore, John Krasinski

 

A reverend tests an engaged couple’s suitability for marriage in his church by having them endure a demanding marriage preparation course. If you like romantic comedies, you won’t want to leave this one out.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#41 I Love You, Man

2009 | 1 h 45 m | Directed by John Hamburg

Starring Paul Rudd, Jason Segel, Rashida Jones

 

This bro-mantic comedy is about a groom in search of a best man for his wedding. But just as he finds a new BFF, it starts putting a strain on his relationship with his fiancée. Do they all live happily ever after? Watch this playful comedy to find out.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#42 Emma (1996)

1996 | 2 h | Directed by Douglas McGrath

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow, James Cosmo, Greta Scacchi

 

Emma (Gwyneth Paltrow) is a matchmaker in 19th-century England but still hasn’t found her own match. This is another Jane Austen classic that deserves a place on your must-watch wedding movies list.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#43 Much Ado About Nothing

1993 | 1 h 51 m | Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Starring Kenneth Branagh, Keanu Reeves, Emma Thompson

 

Based on Shakespeare’s play, the entire plot is “much ado about nothing”! This mild and merry movie focuses on a couple who try to stir up drama and set up their friends. It’s a breezy film that you can watch over a weekend.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#44 Royal Wedding

1951 | 1 h 33 m | Directed by Stanley Donen

Starring Fred Astaire, Jane Powell, Peter Lawford

 

This iconic 1951 film follows two siblings who arrive in England to perform at the Royal Wedding. Along the way, they find love. It features Fred Astaire’s famous dance routine where he appears to be dancing on the ceilings and walls. Worth a watch, especially because of that flawless dance!

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#45 Ali’s Wedding

2017 | 1 h 50 m | Directed by Jeffrey Walker

Starring Osamah Sami, Don Hany, Helena Sawires

 

A Muslim preacher’s son finds himself in the unfortunate position of having to choose between fighting for his true love or agreeing to an arranged marriage after telling a careless lie. This indie film has a great mix of love, comedy, and culture clash.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: imdb.com

#46 American Wedding

2003 | 1 h 36 m | Directed by Jesse Dylan

Starring Alyson Hannigan, Jason Biggs, and Seann William Scott

 

A really funny sequel to American Pie! Jim and Michelle are finally getting married and their friend Stifler plans an epic bachelor party. This movie is a riot that’ll have you laughing non-stop.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#47 Bride Wars

2009 | 1 h 29 m | Directed by Gary Winick

Starring Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway, Candice Bergen

 

Two best friends are getting married on the same date, at the same venue. The friendship turns into a war of one-upping each other in the quest to plan the perfect wedding.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#48 Made Of Honour

2008 | 1 h 41 m | Directed by Paul Weiland

Starring Kevin McKidd, Patrick Dempsey, Michelle Monaghan

 

This is similar to My Best Friend’s Wedding and equally entertaining. Tom is the “maid of honor” at his friend Hannah’s wedding. He realizes he is in love with her and tries to sabotage the nuptials. Will he succeed? Watch this feel-good comedy to find out.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#49 Rough Night

2017 | 1 h 41 m | Directed by Lucia Aniello 

Starring Zoë Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Scarlett Johansson

 

A group of friends head to Miami for an alcohol-fueled bachelorette party. Things take a hilarious turn when they realize they may have killed someone.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#50 Wedding Crashers

2005 | 1 h 59 m | Directed by David Dobkin

Starring Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams

 

Two best friends frequently crash weddings to take advantage of the romance in the air. But when one of them falls for the bride’s sister, their hilarious scheme takes an unexpected turn.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#51 Monsoon Wedding

2001 | 1 h 54 m | Directed by Mira Nair

Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Lillete Dubey, Shefali Shah

 

Monsoon Wedding is on the list of every fan of famous wedding movies, especially because it shows the rich culture and vibrant colors of Indian weddings. The story is set in Delhi, where a big, fat wedding is being planned. The celebration is full of family drama, lots of music, romance, comedy, and the rains threatening to derail the entire wedding event.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#52 Bachelorette

2012 | 1 h 27 m | Directed by Leslye Headland

Starring Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan

 

This movie is full of funny hijinks. Three bridesmaids end up ruining the bride’s gown a night before the wedding. They run around all over town trying to get the dress repaired. A lighthearted comedy that will make you go “aaaw.”

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#53 The Hangover

2009 | 1 h 40 m | Directed by Todd Phillips

Starring Zach Galifianakis, Bradley Cooper, Justin Bartha

 

This comedy gold is about a bachelor party gone wrong. Three groomsmen wake up after a night of partying only to realize that the groom is missing and they have no recollection of what happened the previous night.

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

#54 Mike And Dave Need Wedding Dates

2016 | 1 h 38 m | Directed by Jake Szymanski

Starring Adam Devine, Anna Kendrick, Zac Efron

 

Two brothers post an ad to find dates for their younger sister’s Hawaiian wedding. They end up with dates, who take them on a wild adventure. This movie will have you laughing throughout. All lead stars have impeccable comic timing. 

Celebrate Love With The 54 Best Wedding Movies Ever Made

Image source: amazon.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Let’s See Gordon Ramsay Take On an Iron Chef, Please?
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2022
Which Community Holiday Episode Is the Best?
3 min read
Dec, 4, 2014
Hey Pandas, What Is The Most Embarrassing Moment In Your Life? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Make A Funny Meme (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Just Rescued A Baby Squirrel!
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Pennyworth Season 2 Teases Biggest Batman Connection So Far
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2020
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.