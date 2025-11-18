Our Readers’ 23 Most-Loved Travel Discoveries Of 2024 (So Far)

Attention, wanderlusters and globe-trotters! We’ve tapped into the collective wisdom of our well-traveled readers to bring you the crème de la crème of 2024’s travel essentials. This isn’t your average packing list – we’re talking about game-changing gadgets and gizmos that’ll have you wondering how you ever survived a trip without them. From neck pillows that feel like clouds to noise-canceling earbuds that could probably mute a rock concert, this collection is a treasure trove of travel magic.
Prepare to revolutionize your journeys, whether you’re a weekend warrior or a full-time nomad. Our readers have road-tested, air-traveled, and hostel-hopped with these 23 items, and the verdict is in: they’re absolutely indispensable. Say goodbye to jet lag, lost chargers, and the dreaded middle seat blues, and hello to a world where every trip feels like a first-class adventure. Buckle up and get ready to discover the holy grail of travel gear that’ll have you planning your next getaway before you’ve even unpacked from the last one!
#1 Shrink Your Swollen Luggage, Sans Suction, With The Compression Bags (No Vacuum Needed), The Perfect Solution For Those Who Like To Pack Light, But Wish They Could Literally Shrink Their Bags
Review: “These bags are the best. I had previous ordered a different set of bags to organize when traveling, however those didn’t work out. They were to bulking to fit in my small carry on. I’m so glad I found these they definitely help you save plenty of space when packing. Might have to buy another set for backup.” – Doris H.
Image source: amazon.com, Doris H.
#2 Soften The Strain On Your Travels With The Airplane Foot Hammock
Review: “This is so comfortable that I had to submit a review as I’m currently using it for the first time on this flight. I saw a woman use it for our GA to WA flight a month ago. It seemed comfortable so I decided to buy one for myself. I’m 5’2 for any who are curious. My husband said he didn’t need it. But I had him try it and he didn’t want to give it back. We didn’t even have to adjust the length from how I had it set. He is 5’10. Buy it. You’ll enjoy your flight more if you fly economy like we do. And more so in any upper class I’m sure.” – Kenia Figueroa
Image source: amazon.com, Kenia Figueroa
#3 Shield Your Shut-Eye From The Harsh Glow Of Overhead Lights And Inconsiderate Screen-Gazers With The Sleep Eye Mask, A Luxurious Layer Of Darkness For The Discerning Traveler
Review: “I should’ve bought this years ago! The MZOO Sleep Eye Mask is truly a game-changer. Its 3D design ensures zero eye pressure, making it incredibly comfortable to wear all night. The 100% light-blocking feature has significantly improved my sleep quality, even during daytime naps. The adjustable strap provides a perfect fit without any discomfort, and the soft material feels great against my skin. It’s ideal for travel, helping me sleep soundly on planes and in unfamiliar hotel rooms. Highly recommend to anyone seeking better sleep!” – Olivia
Image source: amazon.com, Olivia
#4 Rest Easy On The Go With The Trtl Travel Pillow
Review: “Just used this for the first time last week on an international flight from CA to Norway. I was in the middle seat in economy (YUCK!). This Pillow/wrap helped me sleep and really stabilized my neck. I average international travel every four months or so. This will be coming with me as an essential item. It was also easy to slip into my backpack without taking up too much space.” – Kate OrangeTree 🍊
Image source: amazon.com, elviswoman
#5 Recharge On The Go With The Portable Charger, Because Even The Most High-Tech Of Humans Aren’t Immune To The Occasional Power Outage
Review: “So I brought this battery for Vegas for anyone who needed it that was in my group and everyone used this more then I did. It was fantastic and charged two phones without dying. It’s small and easily carried and I still use it to this day 10/10 quality 👍” – Samuel
Image source: amazon.com, Amanda
#6 Protect Your Prized Possessions From The Perils Of Baggage Claim With The Luggage Wheels Covers, A Durable Defense Against The Wear And Tear Of Wanderlust
Review: “I got this mostly because it perfectly matches my mint colored luggage. Looks like I’m gonna have to buy 2 more orders for all 3. It fits on nicely and good for protecting the wheels on your luggage.” – C. Lewis
Image source: amazon.com, C. Lewis
#7 Keep Your Travel Doorways Secure With The Portable Door Safety Lock, A Compact, Yet Mighty Protector That’ll Give You Peace Of Mind In Any Hotel Room, Airbnb, Or Foreign Abode
Review: “If you are a women that travels alone this is a game changer. I feel so safe in my hotel room knowing nobody can get in. It’s nice heavy thick materials so it’s very secure and sturdy. But it’s lightweight and comes with a travel bag which is nice for keeping it nearby. It does take a few times to get used to properly applying it but once you get the technique it’s a breeze.” – asia
Image source: amazon.com, Tammy W.
#8 Carry Your Digital Life In Style And Power With The Daypack Laptop Tote With USB Charging Port
Review: “This is super sturdy and looks very chic for the price! It has room for my laptop and papers and accessories, plus two pockets in front that easily fit my phone and any other items I need for the day. I would totally recommend!” – Shannon Williamson
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#9 Elevate Your In-Flight Entertainment To New Heights With The In-Plane Phone Holder, A Sky-High Solution For Hands-Free Movie Marathons And Turbulence-Proof Texting
Review: “Worked great on the plane! Easy to use with multiple adjustments. Small and compact for ease to carry on.” – Lang
Image source: amazon.com, Juanita Sahakian
#10 Corral Your Capsules And Conquer The Chaos Of Travel With The Travel Pill Organizer, A Tidy And Trustworthy Sidekick For The Modern Medicated Traveler
Review: “This product is of good quality, matte colors, good size to carry in your purse, good closure; easy to carry and use… it holds a lot of pills, I am happy with my purchase, it comes with 3 pillboxes, good price… I would repeat my purchase…” – Diana Parrales
Image source: amazon.com, Franchesca
#11 Sip And Stroll Through The Airport With Ease With The Suitcase Handle Travel Cup Holder, A Ingenious Way To Keep Your Coffee Within Reach And Your Hands Free For More Important Things
Review: “This is fantastic! Fits right on the suitcase handle, can put two cups or a cup and water bottle and/or combination. Easy slide in pocket for the phone as well. SO handy! And when I checked my roller on the way home, this just tucked right into the bag and didn’t take up much space at all.” – Sonja Brow
Image source: amazon.com, Patty
#12 Tame The Tangled Beast Of Cables And Chargers With The Travel Cable Organizer Pouch, A Tidy Haven For Your Tech Accessories And A Sanity-Saver For The Modern Traveler
Review: “This holds my power bank, my cords and plugs and then some. It is good quality, and keeps all my electronics in one place, especially while traveling. I love the colors! I have purchased 2. These would make great gifts.” – D
Image source: amazon.com, D. Tanner
#13 Craddle Your Cranium In Comfort With The Memory Foam Travel Pillow, A Plush And Pampering Companion For Even The Most Turbulent Of Travels
Review: “I used this pillow for a 13 hr road trip to FL. My neck hurts often so I wanted to be comfortable. I used it to rest my neck a bit and it worked wonderfully. I like that it’s flexible so you can shape it how you want. The shaping would probably be easier if it was a tad longer but it still does the job. Bought one for my girls as well.” – Rose Oatley
Image source: amazon.com, Rose Oatley
#14 Soothe Your Soles With The Blister Bandages, Because Sometimes You Just Need A Little Extra TLC For Your Tired Tootsies, Especially After A Killer Hike
Review: “I just did a 17.6 mile backpacking loop. I ALWAYS get blisters. The picture of all the bandages on my foot are my “hot spots”. I get blisters from walking 2 laps around my neighborhood. As you can see, I ONLY got blisters where the bandaids were! Highly recommend” – Ashleigh
Image source: amazon.com, Ashleigh
#15 Keep Your Smile Shining On-The-Go With The Disposable Mini Toothbrush, Because Let’s Be Real, You Never Know When You’ll Need To Brush That Emergency Croffee Breath
Review: “These are small and fit nicely in handbag. They are easy to use and do a good job of cleaning your teeth. I was surprised how much better I felt after using one. Excellent for travel but also good for freshening mouth during the work day.” – Marcia
Image source: amazon.com, Malia
#16 Maximize Your Flight’s In-Flight Experience With The Airplane Window Organization Station
Review: “I was able to free up my space and keep things within eyesight so I don’t leave anything in the seat pockets. I was able to keep my phone, drink, jacket, and glasses within reach. It is easy to set up and takes up practically no space in my backpack.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#17 Dissolve The Drama Of Delayed Flights And Missed Connections With The Individually Wrapped Neutrogena Makeup Remover Wipes, A Refreshing Respite From The Rigors Of Travel, One Wipe At A Time
Review: “These little individual packs of Neutrogena make up remover wipes are perfect for traveling. I throw them in my toiletries case for every trip. They are also perfect to add to a gift bag or stocking at Christmas time. They get all of the makeup off my face and don’t give me a rash like the store brand. Highly recommend.” – Allison Donaldson
Image source: amazon.com, Allison Donaldson
#18 Unlock The World, One Outlet At A Time, With The International Power Adapter, Your Trusted Sidekick For Navigating The Complex Landscape Of Global Charging Conspiracies
Review: “This adapter will come in very handy for international travel. It has outlet types for all areas of the world all-in-one, and two USB and one USB-C ports. While traveling in Australia, it was pretty convenient to have 3 devices charging at once. In one of my photos, I have a toothbrush, a bluetooth speaker, and my iPhone all charging at the same time using the adapter (ignore the Kindle charging with a separate Australian outlet adapter). If I had my MacBook with me, I could’ve had 4 devices charging at once.” – Quincy C.
Image source: amazon.com, Quincy C.
#19 Escape With The Bluetooth Earphone Transmitters For In-Flight Entertainment, Because Who Needs Screaming Babies And Cropdusting Overhead Announcements When You Can Have Your Own Personal Soundtrack (Just Don’t Forget Your Noise-Cancelling Headphones)?
Review: “Easy to use and helpful to have during extended flights. Paired quickly with my earbuds, sound quality was good and worked as described.” – AGS
Image source: amazon.com, Bill E.
#20 These Ear Protection Earplugs Don’t Just Protect Your Sanity, They Can Also Bring Much Needed Relief From Airplane Ears
Review: “I have terrible ear pain on planes, but with these I was pain-free. I will never fly without these!!!” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, A
#21 Smooth Out The Kinks With The Mini Flat Iron
Review: “I loved that it was light and small. It was easy to handle and came with a case. It was great for traveling.” – Stew
Image source: amazon.com, Stephanie L.
#22 Safeguard Your Identity And Your Itinerary With The Rfid Blocking Passport Holder And Wallet, A Secure Sanctuary For Your Most Sensitive Travel Documents
Review: “My daughter and her husband are planning a trip overseas next year and I bought this for her. She seemed very pleased with the color and functionality.” – Jonna Flickinger
Image source: amazon.com, wheatbix
#23 Contain Your Cosmetics And Conquer The Carry-On With The 16-Piece Travel Bottles Set For Toiletries, A Compact Collection Of Containers For The Discerning Traveler’s Beauty Routine
Review: “This bundle comes with everything you need for traveling. The items are sturdy and comes with a leak proof zip bag. For the price too, it is excellent! I had extra containers that I had no use for but for someone that has a variety of products, this is perfect.” – Terry Nguyen
Image source: amazon.com, Terry Nguyen
Follow Us