40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Tattoos are more than just ink; they’re personal stories, bold choices, and pieces of art that people carry with them every day. Our community of tattoo lovers and artists has shared some truly incredible designs, and this post is all about the ones that stood out the most.

From delicate line work to vibrant masterpieces, these tattoos captured the attention (and admiration) of readers across Bored Panda. Whether you’re here for inspiration or just enjoy looking at great body art, these top-voted submissions might just be your kind of thing.

#1

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: ayhankrdg

#2

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: eden_tattoo_

#3

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: but_flash

#4

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: drew_1nk

#5

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: ayhankrdg

#6

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: ayhankrdg

#7

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: eden_tattoo_

#8

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: drew_1nk

#9

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: ayhankrdg

#10

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: eden_tattoo_

#11

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: nouvellerita

#12

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: ayhankrdg

#13

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: barisyesilbas

#14

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: barisyesilbas

#15

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: marispupolstattoo

#16

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: marispupolstattoo

#17

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: artropokes

#18

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: barisyesilbas

#19

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: marispupolstattoo

#20

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: but_flash

#21

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: but_flash

#22

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: drew_1nk

#23

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: nouvellerita

#24

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: ayhankrdg

#25

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: marispupolstattoo

#26

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: ttoo_diaz

#27

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: eden_tattoo_

#28

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: but_flash

#29

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: but_flash

#30

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: drew_1nk

#31

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: artropokes

#32

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: artropokes

#33

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: barisyesilbas

#34

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: ttoo_diaz

#35

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: eden_tattoo_

#36

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: drew_1nk

#37

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: nouvellerita

#38

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: nouvellerita

#39

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: ttoo_diaz

#40

40 Tattoos That Might Just Make You Want One (Or Another One)

Image source: ttoo_diaz

