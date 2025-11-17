It’s Impossible To Miss These 102 Best-Selling Manga Series

Who could have known that so many best-selling mangas would be so interesting? Unlike the popular anime series that draw attention by showing colorful and moving characters, the best-selling manga has to capture the mind of the reader through static drawings. The best-selling manga of all time combines different elements in perfect harmony.
While anime can be turned on and left to run in the background, manga requires much more attention from the reader. A popular manga can charm readers by creating brilliant characters with catchy dialogue and superb action sequences. Since it’s just drawings, there has to be some creative freedom given to the reader. The highest-selling manga is the one that combines the three elements in a perfect harmony of words, style, and movements.
So, if you are wondering about the best-selling manga of all time and want to find out its name — you are in luck. Below, we have compiled some of the most sold mangas in the world. Upvote the mangas that you read and liked. On the other hand, if you have anything to share about the series, be sure to share your opinion in the comments below.
#1 One Piece — 516.6 Million Copies
Almost 26 years ago, Eiichiro Oda published his first chapter in the One Piece manga series. At that moment, he began to lead the readers on a journey of pirates that would last for several decades, with no end in sight. The One Piece series has sold over 516.6 million copies and rests safely as the most-sold manga ever.
Image source: amazon.com, animenewsnetwork.com
#2 Detective Conan — 270 Million Copies
Even the great mind of Sherlock has nothing on Jimmy Kudo, the main character of the Detective Conan manga series. This shonen manga, created by Gosho Aoyama, is still in publication. The Detective Conan manga series has sold about 270 million copies and will likely sell even more in the future.
Image source: amazon.com, chunichi.co.jp
#3 Golgo 13 — 300 Million Copies
Golgo 13, written by Takao Saito, might be one of the oldest and longest-running manga currently being published. The main emphasis of this action comic is Golgo 13, sometimes known as Duke Togo, and his varied exploits rather than any grand narratives. An incredible 300 million copies have been sold already.
Image source: amazon.com, natalie.mu
#4 Dragon Ball — 260 Million Copies
A list of the most popular mangas can not be complete without mentioning Dragon Ball, one of the most popular and best-selling manga series. With 260 million copies sold, the coming-of-age story centers on Son Goku and his journey of becoming a powerful fighter and collecting all the dragon balls.
Image source: amazon.com, corp.toei-anim.co.jp
#5 Doraemon — 250 Million Copies
Two anime series, 40 full-length and shorter films, and other media spawned from the Doraemon manga. The plot centers on the robotic cat Doraemon, who travels across time to assist Nobita Nobi. To further cement its legendary status, a massive number of 250 million copies were sold of the manga.
Image source: amazon.com, sanspo.com
#6 Naruto — 250 Million Copies
One of the most well-known series is Naruto, whose original manga inspired several well-liked anime, manga, and light novel adaptations, spin-offs, and sequels. Masashi Kishimoto began work on the original manga in 1999 and finished it in 2014 after 15 years. 250 million copies were sold of Naruto-related manga creations.
Image source: amazon.com, mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp
#7 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba — 150 Million Copies
One of the latest and shortest manga series ever, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, has been quite successful for its creator Koyoharu Gotouge. Even though Gotouge only released 23 volumes during the manga’s four-year run, it has sold more than 150 million copies since its debut in 2016. The story focuses on Tanjiro Kamado, a young demon slayer.
Image source: amazon.com, natalie.mu
#8 Slam Dunk — 170 Million Copies
Takehiro Inoue’s Slam Dunk only lasted from 1990 to 1996, totaling 31 volumes. But since then, it has sold over 170 million copies and inspired several video games, four motion pictures, an anime series, and a foundation that aids Japanese basketball players in pursuing their ambitions of playing in the NBA.
Image source: amazon.com, sankei.com
#9 Kochikame: Tokyo Beat Cops — 156.5 Million Copies
Since its debut in 1976, Osamu Akimoto’s humorous comic KochiKame: Tokyo Beat Police has sold more than 156.5 million copies. Throughout its 40-year run, Akimoto produced 200 volumes, and the original manga has since spawned several movies, animated and live-action, and even an anime.
Image source: amazon.com, sankei.com
#10 Bleach — 130 Million Copies
From August 2001 until August 2016, Bleach was published in Shueisha’s shonen manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump. Its chapters were compiled in 74 volumes. Created by the mind of Tite Kubo, Bleach has sold over 130 million copies during its run. The manga even has several anime adaptations.
Image source: amazon.com, mantan-web.jp
#11 Oishinbo — 135 Million Copies
Oishinbo had two runs, from 1983 to 2008 and then from 2009 until 2014, and developed quite a sizable fanbase. Sadly, it seems like the manga is on an indefinite pause. Since its publication, this manga series has sold 135 million copies. An anime adaptation of this manga has 136 episodes. It spawned a live-action movie too.
Image source: amazon.com, prtimes.jp
#12 JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure — 120 Million Copies
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, created by Hirohiko Araki, is quite an unusual manga. The conflicts in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure revolve around Stands, psycho-spiritual entities with distinctive supernatural abilities. The series is renowned for its graphic style, stances, and numerous allusions to Western culture. It sold more than 120 million copies.
Image source: amazon.com, times.abema.tv
#13 Attack On Titan — 110 Million Copies
Attack on Titan focuses on a closed fortress, surrounded by three great walls, whose purpose is to protect the remnants of humanity from the monsters in Titan form. Created by Hajime Isayama, this manga series has become one of the most iconic creations ever. At this point, the manga has sold over 110 million copies.
Image source: amazon.com, oricon.co.jp
#14 Hajime No Ippo — 100 Million Copies
Hajime No Ippo, known more in the west as The First Step, created by George Morikawa, explores the life of Ippo Makunouchi, a talented but shy high school student, and his journey of becoming a boxer. While it is still going on, Hajime No Ippo has sold around 100 million copies since its beginning in 1989.
Image source: amazon.com, 48idol.me
#15 Astro Boy — 100 Million Copies
Astro Boy has quite a sad story, so it’s not a wonder why it sold so many copies. The manga centers on Astro Boy, an artificial kid with human feelings that Umataro Tenma built due to his son Tobio’s recent passing. Created by Osamu Tezuka between 1952 and 1968, the manga sold 100 million copies.
Image source: amazon.com, Sorasaku Fujishima
#16 The Kindaichi Case Files — 100 Million Copies
The Kindaichi Case Files follows Hajime Kindaichi, a junior who seems to know his way around some tricky homicide cases. With the help of Detective Kenmochi and Miyuki, Hajime tries to solve the most horrible of crimes. Created by Yōzaburō Kanari, the series sold 100 million copies and will sell many more.
Image source: amazon.com, evening.kodansha.co.jp
#17 Fist Of The North Star — 100 Million Copies
Post-apocalyptic settings are not exclusive to movies and TV shows — manga can do it too. Fist of the North Star shows us an Earth destroyed with nuclear weapons. The main character is a warrior, Kenshiro, who has some fatal fighting skills. Running from 1983 to 1988, it sold 100 million copies.
Image source: amazon.com, book.asahi.com
#18 Touch — 100 Million Copies
From 1981 to 1986, Touch captured the minds of readers, with its anime adaptation capturing the eyes of millions of different watchers. Created by Mitsuru Adachi, the story focuses on basketball and twin brothers. The manga has been so successful that 100 million copies have been sold.
Image source: amazon.com, toho.co.jp
#19 Kingdom — 95 Million Copies
The adventures of a war orphan, Xin, with his allies as he battles to become the best general beneath the skies serve as the main focus of the Kingdom’s romanticized history of the Warring States era. Still being publicized, Kingdom has over 95 million copies in circulation and has several live-action movie adaptations.
Image source: amazon.com, kingdom_yj
#20 Sazae-San — 86 Million Copies
Even everyday activities can become the center of a manga series. Until Hasegawa’s retirement and the series’ conclusion, Sazae-san dealt with common issues and daily living in Tokyo. Over the years, Sazae-San has sold over 86 million copies, and its anime adaptation has a Guinness World Record due to its long run.
Image source: amazon.com, Isao Shimizu
#21 Rurouni Kenshin — 72 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, ruroken-ten.com
#22 Sailor Moon — 46 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, natalie.mu
#23 Ranma ½ — 55 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, magmix.jp
#24 Inuyasha — 50 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, prtimes.jp
#25 Nana — 50 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, realsound.jp
#26 The Promised Neverland — 41 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, yakuneba_staff
#27 Black Butler — 32 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, prtimes.jp
#28 Fullmetal Alchemist — 80 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, dengekionline.com
#29 Saint Seiya — 50 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, animatetimes.com
#30 Tokyo Ghoul — 47 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, prtimes.jp
#31 That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime — 40 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, animenewsnetwork.com
#32 Death Note — 30 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com
#33 One-Punch Man — 30 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, cinematoday.jp
#34 My Hero Academia — 85 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, crunchyroll.com
#35 Bad Boys — 55 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, mangazenkan.com
#36 Urusei Yatsura — 35 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com
#37 A Certain Magical Index — 31 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, dengekionline.com
#38 Baki The Grappler — 85 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, natalie.mu
#39 Captain Tsubasa — 82 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, vizeurope.com
#40 YuYu Hakusho — 78 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, magmix.jp
#41 Fairy Tail — 72 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, news.livedoor.com
#42 Boys Over Flowers — 61 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, mantan-web.jp
#43 Berserk — 55 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, prtimes.jp
#44 Haikyu!! — 55 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, oricon.co.jp
#45 Black Jack — 50 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com
#46 Glass Mask — 50 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, oricon.co.jp
#47 Crest Of The Royal Family — 40 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, akitashoten.co.jp
#48 Yu-Gi-Oh! — 40 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, mangazenkan.com
#49 Shaman King — 38 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, okmusic.jp
#50 The Seven Deadly Sins — 38 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, famitsu.com
#51 3×3 Eyes — 33.33 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, 3x3eyes.gengaten.com
#52 Kuroko’s Basketball — 31 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, oricon.co.jp
#53 Ushio And Tora — 30 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, animenewsnetwork.com
#54 Hunter × Hunter — 84 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, famitsu.com
#55 Vagabond — 82 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, ritsumei.ac.jp
#56 Sangokushi — 80 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, ascii.jp
#57 Kinnikuman — 77 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, animageplus.jp
#58 Jujutsu Kaisen — 70 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, crunchyroll.com
#59 Tokyo Revengers — 70 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, animenewsnetwork.com
#60 Major — 60.5 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, eiga.com
#61 The Prince Of Tennis — 60 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, oricon.co.jp
#62 Rokudenashi Blues — 60 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, asahi.com
#63 Crayon Shin-Chan — 58 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, v-storage.bnarts.jp
#64 Initial D — 56 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com
#65 Gin Tama — 55.5 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, oricon.co.jp
#66 H2 — 55 Million Copies
Image source: prtimes.jp
#67 Minami No Teiō — 53 Million Copies
Image source: nihonbungeisha.co.jp
#68 Super Radical Gag Family — 51 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com
#69 City Hunter — 50 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, mangazenkan.com
#70 Cobra — 50 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, prtimes.jp
#71 Devilman — 50 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, hobby.dengeki.com
#72 Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai — 50 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, s_manga_net
#73 Fisherman Sanpei — 50 Million Copies
#74 Great Teacher Onizuka — 50 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, book.asahi.com
#75 Shoot! — 50 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, oricon.co.jp
#76 Dokaben — 48 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, mangazenkan.com
#77 Kosaku Shima — 47 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, asahi.com
#78 Crows — 46 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, varietyjapan.com
#79 Shizukanaru Don – Yakuza Side Story — 46 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, shueisha.online
#80 Dear Boys — 45 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com
#81 Shonan Junai Gumi — 45 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, eiga.com
#82 Ace Of Diamond — 40 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, diaace_official
#83 Kyō Kara Ore Wa!! — 40 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, crunchyroll.com
#84 Nodame Cantabile — 38.8 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, oricon.co.jp
#85 20th Century Boys — 36 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, mangazenkan.com
#86 Cooking Papa — 36 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, ebook.itmedia.co.jp
#87 Dr. Slump — 35 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com
#88 Itazura Na Kiss — 35 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, prtimes.jp
#89 Worst — 35 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, navicon.jp
#90 Salary Man Kintaro — 34 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, young_jump
#91 Kimi Ni Todoke — 33 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, news.line.me
#92 Chibi Maruko-Chan — 32.5 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, chibajets.jp
#93 The Silent Service — 32 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com
#94 Space Brothers — 31 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, koyamachuya.com/
#95 Bastard!! — 30 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, comipress.com
#96 Gaki Deka — 30 Million Copies
#97 Jarinko Chie — 30 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, mangazenkan.com
#98 Kaze Densetsu: Bukkomi No Taku — 30 Million
#99 Reborn! — 30 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com
#100 Shura No Mon — 30 Million Copies
#101 Tokimeki Tonight — 30 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, cookieshueisha
#102 Yawara! — 30 Million Copies
Image source: amazon.com, tokyo-sports.co.jp
