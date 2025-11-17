Hey Pandas, When Was The Last Time Someone Annoyed You? (Closed)

I want to know when was the last time someone annoyed you.
Whenever trolls think all opinions are equal, and that free speech means they are entitled to spew their hateful and incorrect opinions.
my brother when he keeps stealing my phone 😡 🤬
LOL almost the whole time for the last 24 hours. My car was in an accident *at the car repair place* and they have rendered it significantly less repaired than it was when it went in. It was driveable before, now it’s not. They are somehow unable to match me with a suitable hire car despite the fact I can locate a choice of 12 on just one hire website at one location. They cannot give me those because… reasons? but they can offer me a car I am not physically licensed to drive and deemed it suitable. I am not allowed to see or know the list of cars they can see in order to tell them if any cars on that list are suitable, they have prepared a heavily filtered list of what they think I need (which clearly doesn’t match my needs) and they have called me 14 times to ask me about my needs but it’s not resulted in anyone being able to get me a working car. I’m disabled, I cannot get on buses. I have a major work project next week that I have been working on for literally years, there are ambassadors and embassies involved and I’m the only person who can do this, and they want to be able to talk to me about cars whenever it suits them, and if I don’t pick up the phone they might just leave a car in my drive and throw the keys through the letterbox while I am out and I will be deemed to have “accepted” said car. Usually my husband can drive, but this all happened just after he broke his arm so he can’t drive either. The only reason the car needed the repair is someone hit a golf ball at my car in the first place. When I get the car back it will have missed the inspection appointment so I will be unable to drive it anyway until I can book an inspection, which currently has a waiting list of many weeks.
My younger sister was scrolling through photos on my phone and saw one of me a year ago and went “Look at you. You were so chubby!” Then she sees herself (in the same photo) and says “Wow, I look so much older. ”
I was so annoyed that I laughed because that was better than slapping her.
I have never been overweight in my life.
Last year I had depression so I think I have “thinned” a little since then, but I weigh the same amount.
Also, she did not look older. She looked the same.🤣
My MIL showed my husband and I her empty hands. We said where is your jewelry? She said I gave all of my diamonds, my rings, my bracelets to your sister. My husband said, I am your son what are you giving to my wife (we’ve been married for 40 years). She said I am giving her my necklace, but I lost it, so when you are cleaning out my house if you find a necklace, it’s yours
Every day – I read the news and see the vitriol that is spewed from the mouths from politicians…
I would never say it out loud but sometimes the kids at work really annoy me!
Uh this one is hard to explain but I’ll try ;,)
Pretty much yesterday I was on a website and I posted a joke (if your wondering the joke was hot take ur mom), in the next 5 minutes I got reported for that post and also got my humor called broken by a troll , i was pretty annoyed by this, then when I asked why they reported me they said some people dont have moms-. I like completely understand this but how can a ur mom joke trigger someone so badly to report them and than insult them???
This was so stupid it’s funny
A few hours ago when my younger brother decided he needs a theme song and so he was making like different sounds SO LOUDLY.
I don’t know if I would call this annoyed so much as just.. fed up.
This is also a public service announcement.
There’s quite a few chat rooms on depression websites, so that people can talk, help each other, and mingle. On a lot of those sites, you’ll find predators.
By that I mean, someone will send you a private message and ask if they can help you, or want you to listen to them vent, etc. They string you along until springing their trap. They’re mainly sex trolls, looking to take advantage of people who are feeling low. They’ll try an initiate sexy chat, ask for pics, vids, etc. The trouble with these sites is that it’s so easy for them to just come back under another name, etc.
So everyone please be aware, and please don’t let these a******s further ruin your day or your night or deepen your depression. Just block them once you catch on to their ploy. Some can be quite convincing and try to string you along, pretending to be a new “friend”, wanting to chat off site on Skype, Discord, etc. Be cautious. Many are just opportunists but many more are actually incels and it doesn’t take long until their true colors come out.
I won’t lie, sometimes I think it’s a lot of fun to mess with them – which boosts my mood. But otherwise, they’re just flat out annoying.
A homophobic, racist, pro life, mega Christian girl at my school. On three occasions. And I’ll ad my retaliation!
1: Didn’t know she was like this, just knew she was a good art critic, showed her a drawing of a lesbian kiss I was proud of, proceeded to rip it.out.of.my sketchbook and than throw it in the trash. I had to go digging to get it!
2: Called.me and my bi friend a not so nice slur
3: I was talking about the new abortion laws with a close friend, she overheard, sat down and proceeded to yell at me for thirty minutes about how I was wrong.
Retaliation time!!! I ordered a pack of two hundred superrrr gayyy pride stickers and proceeded to recruit my bi friend and a few others to stick them onto her stuff throughout a week. Got away scot free!
This year, (all of this was last year) she proceeded to bug me, and than corner me and tell me that she changed and was a better person. When I asked her to apologize for the slur and the drawing incidents she said, “I didn’t do that!” Told her she did. “Well I don’t remember that! There’s no way that happened!” Stormed off.
I think it’s time for sticker part two. What do you guys think?
Tl:Dr angry homophobe tries to apologize, but claims she never did anything wrong. Should I prank her again?
