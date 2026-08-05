“Made Me So Happy”: 78 Stories Where The Best Revenge Was Simply Letting Karma Do Its Job

Even if you don’t believe in karma, you can’t deny that the world works in mysterious ways sometimes. Most of us probably remember brief moments in our lives when we’ve watched how events quickly move to restore the balance of how things should be. And you can’t help but smile.
We’re featuring the most satisfying instant karma stories from all over the internet to brighten your day and remind you that, even if superheroes don’t exist, you can still get some justice. Check out their stories below.
#1
Here’s a fun story:
When I was around 8 or 9, I went to a petting zoo with some friends and family. The zoo was set up so that you could walk along a path and pet/feed different groups of animals. Anyway, there was another kid there roughly my age with his parents who kept showing up at the same exhibits I was at.
This child was obnoxious. He would often scream at the animals and/or his parents and occasionally would make threats to hit the animals.
So my family and I show up at the llama exhibit, and that kid is there. He’s got a solo cup filled with dry food and is talking/yelling at the llamas. He decides he’d like to feed one of them, so he offers the llama his cup. The llama begins to eat from the cup. This interaction overjoys the kid and he’s shouting to his parents,
“Look, look! I’m feeding the llama! look at him eating! look!”
The llama sees this distraction as an opportunity to stuff its face and begins to cram as much food as it can into its mouth. The child turns back and notices what’s going on and becomes absolutely livid.
“STUPID LLAMA,” he screams, making a fist and waving it around. “You’re so GREEDY. Here, since you’re so HUNGRY, why don’t you eat ALL THE FOOD!!”
The child then empties the remaining content of the cup onto the llama’s head. The llama just stares at the child, chewing its food slowly. This kid is still really pissed, so he begins to swing his fists at the llama. His parents begin to step forward to try and stop him, but the llama acts first.
It tilts its head back, makes an odd guttural noise, then leans forward and spits/vomits all over the kid’s face and torso. He was quite literally covered in pre-chewed brown goo. He cries and throws a tantrum as his parents lead him away to clean him up.
I’ve never forgotten that day and still hold that llama in high regard. It’s an animal hero.
Image source: catalpa, Raspopova Marina
In a nutshell, karma is the belief that divine justice will punish evildoers and reward people who do good things. And yet, there is a twisted, well, twist lying underneath all of this.
According to recent research published by the American Psychological Association, there is a layer of self-serving desire underlying the belief in karma. In short, the belief in karma plays out differently for yourself versus for others.
“People are more likely to believe that they’ve earned good things in their own life through karmic merit, while bad things that happen to other people are due to karmic punishment.”
#2
My friend was mad and punched a hole in my wall. He broke his hand on the stud behind the wall.
Image source: packofthieve5, Curated Lifestyle
#3
In 8th grade gym, I was playing volleyball. Now, i was never very athletic or….anything, so I messed up. A lot.
This somewhat popular kid started yelling at me when I messed up, screaming “This is why nobody likes you and you never do anything right, you suck and always will suck.”
At this time, somewhere around the gym, someone thought it would be funny to kick a volleyball in the gym. This volleyball happened to smack the kid yelling at me in the jaw. The next thing I know, I see two teeth on the ground and blood spewing from his mouth. Despite almost getting in trouble for laughing, this kid lost two of his teeth.
Being said, we got to the same university now, and we saw each other a few times. He’s a really nice guy and it just goes to show that people grow up. However, I still laugh at 8th grade him.
Image source: TryingToSucceed, Pavel Danilyuk
Self-positivity bias, our desire to see ourselves as good, makes us more likely to focus on good karma in our lives. Meanwhile, human beings tend to focus on other individuals’ bad deeds and the need for karmic punishment.
According to Cindel White, PhD, of York University, who studied the psychological motivations behind belief in karma together with her colleagues, people apply supernatural beliefs strategically. Their end goal is to feel good about the experiences in their daily lives, and to make sense of them.
#4
I work at this restaurant in an area where a lot of homeless people hang out. Usually they stay away from the restaurant but there’s a few that we allow use the bathroom and get water and stuff. There’s this one guy who sells roses(I have no idea where he gets them from) but anyways he’s probably a little bit of an alcoholic but otherwise harmless. So we let him come in and sell flowers to people.
One day this 18 year old girl driving her fathers BMW comes up to me and says “There’s a dirty beggar selling flowers to people! You should kick him out!” So I respond with “Um, his name’s Richard, he’s selling flowers. We like it when he comes in here and he’s not harming anyone.” When she was driving out of the parking lot she ran into someone’s car. In her fathers car. Oh, and she stiffed her server.
tl;dr Daddy’s girl gets into car accident after stiffing waitress and being rude in general.
Image source: GoHomeRabbit, Kajetan Sumila
#5
Middle school bully that called me fat for years got rejected from the army for being too fat. Joke’s on her.
Image source: f*ckingjollyranchers, RDNE Stock project
#6
I worked at this startup company with a horrible manager. I always worked hard and did as I was told but he’d constantly have powertrips and even though the CEO told me personally that I was in a separate department than him, he’d constantly give me pointless busywork just so I’d have to stay late. Anyone who knows me knows I hate confrontation and I’m extremely patient but with this guy it was so bad we’d get into arguing matches. He was a horrible micro manager and would make excuses for me to stay late even when all my work was done. Everyone couldn’t stand him and agreed he had a bloated ego. There was so much BS he pulled but I won’t get into it. I ended up leaving the company because I couldn’t stand working with him. Fast forward 6 months when I ended up going into business for myself. I head to the loan office to take care of final touches on my business loan (where my dad happens to be really good friends with the CEO so I get a bit of special treatment). As I’m taking care of stuff I hear my name and turn around to see my old manager standing there. (Apparently the company we worked for went under soon after I left) Before I can say anything, the VP who was helping me turns to him and says…”oh you know each other? She’s a very big client and VIP here so make sure you bring her coffee and she gets everything she wants.” Best day ever…
Image source: cute_monkey, Mikhail Nilov
“Thinking about karma allows people to take personal credit and feel pride in good things that happen to them even when it isn’t clear exactly what they did to create the good outcome, but it also allows people to see other people’s suffering as justified retribution,” White says.
“This satisfies various personal motives—to see oneself as good and deserving of good fortune, and to see justice in other people’s suffering—and supernatural beliefs like karma might be especially good at satisfying these motives when other, more secular explanations fail.”
#7
I was in a 7-11 when the clerk caught a young boy about 11 years old trying to steal a pokemon magazine or something. It didnt help that his backpack was see thru, like mesh material. She embarrasses him in front of all the customers and kicks him out. He went out the doors and came back in crying “Someone stole my bike!” We all had a good laugh. Hopefully he learned his lesson.
Image source: anon, Serra Nur Kaynak
#8
My ex-cheated on me and spread some pretty awful rumors about me to boot. It fractured our group of friends, but later on we all went to support a mutual friend at a play of theirs. It was awkward, he trash-talked me in close quarters.
He drove off after the play and a huge, I’m talking massive tree branch fell on his Jeep at the stop light outside of the little community theater.
Oh and he did the same thing to the girl he cheated on me with— used her, cheated, talked trash. She was amazed it also happened to her, as she later told me. Will wonders never cease.
Image source: RuyiJade, Mike Bird
#9
Years ago I was working at Blockbuster and I find approximately $80 worth of cash and a lottery ticket receipt. A girl comes in shortly after asking if we have come across said cash, being the lying jerk I was I said no. Days later I play a lottery ticket and win $100 cash (most I’ve ever won.) I cash the ticket and the next day I get an oil change and upon leaving the car shop I realize I left my wallet there. I had approximately $80 leftover, and when I asked if anyone came across my wallet the answer was….no.
Image source: grierju, kaboompics.com
What are some of the most satisfying instant karma moments that you’ve personally witnessed?
What issues in society are you most worried about right now, and why?
From your perspective, what needs to happen for truly toxic people to change their ways?
Tell us what you think. We’ll be waiting in the comments to read your insights.
#10
I knew a dude in college who always made fun of people for having a significant other. If you even casually mentioned your girlfriend/boyfriend in conversation, he’d make “whip” noise and imply that you have zero independence. God forbid you should hang out with your significant other instead of playing beer pong and watching the same movie for the 80th time; you’d be ridiculed by him for weeks.
Sophomore year rolls around and this annoying dude is nowhere to be seen. Turned out he met a girl at a party during the summer, got her pregnant, and her highly religious parents forced him to marry her. He then dropped out of school and took a job working for the girl’s father at a used car dealership a few states away. To this day I want to prank call him and just making “whip noises” over the phone.
Image source: anon, Mert Coşkun
#11
My ex-husband who had anger and control issues, and a money neurosis, couldn’t believe I had the gall (or strength) to leave him and promised to ‘drag me through court’ and make me spend ‘every penny’ I had.
Needless to say it was a terribly long and messy divorce. He was in a management position; I was in a clerical position. He made about 3 times more money than me.
The divorce cost me about a year’s salary, but I did get full custody of our 2 yr old son (although child support was rarely forthcoming). I went through many, many years of financial hardship… but all the while I encouraged my son to have a close relationship with his dad… and they did.
Finally when my son was living away from home and in university, his relationship with his dad became problematic. His dad’s anger and control issues were surfacing between them. My son, to preserve his sanity and on his own volition, cut off all ties with his dad and hasn’t spoken to him for a number of years. He now understands why I left the marriage… and also comprehends how difficult it’s been for me.
THEN… my ex’s father/son’s grandfather passed away recently and left a substantial inheritance. Gramps had anger and control issues too and did not get along with his son (my ex). Gramps left all his money (+$1.5M) to his 3 grandchildren… one of them being my son.
My son is giving me a huge chunk of his inheritance money. My ex doesn’t see a dime.
TLDR; I end up with inheritance money from my deadbeat ex-husband’s family… he gets nothing.
Image source: OoLaLana, Nicola Barts
#12
A girl that used to mess with me really hard in high school (jokes about me being poor, etc) showed up on the Judge Judy show about 5 years later, because she borrowed money for a car and didn’t pay it back and they sued her. Also, by this time, she had 2 kids with 2 different men.
Image source: highlowgirl, CBS Broadcasting Inc
#13
OOooo Karma has been good to me this past year…
My SO and I moved to a new city together… he got a job that consumed his time… which included a girl who connived her way her way into our relationship… ugh she’s such a witch. Anyways, in one week he dropped her, THEN, on her way home from work she got hit by a car (she was riding her bike).. after the driver got out to make sure she was okay and get his insurance, he DROVE AWAY, and she’s too much of an idiot to get his license plate, then to top off her week, she got fired, effective immediately, from her job, which also happens to pay her grad school tuition. . i *so* wish i could say i played a part in this.
Image source: orangewaterbottle, Priyanka Chechi
#14
On the way to lunch today, a jerk drove up beside me while I was trying to merge onto the interstate and laughed as he kept pace with me so I couldn’t merge. He then ran over a piece of metal in the road and blew out one of his tires.
Image source: isocline, RDNE Stock project
#15
My ex husband we were together 7 years and have 2 children together, at the end of our marriage i found out he cheated on me with 5 women. I was heartbroken but i didnt lash out i didnt want revenge we got a divorce and life goes on.
Well he hooks up with this beautiful 21 year old they are dating, he ends up getting her pregnant they had only been together for maybe 2 months. She ends up breaking up with him and she has turned baby mama crazy and his life is crumbling in front of him. I’ve never been happier with the karma he’s getting right now.
Image source: throwbot1430, Ono Kosuki
#16
I am an intern at an ad agency and one day my intern buddy and I where talking and wasting time. I had left my chair in the middle of the walk way on accident when a girl worker walked by. She stopped, looked at the chair, then at us, then at the chair and said “you’re going to be interns forever”. As she stepped away, her shoe got caught under the leg of the chair and she fell face first on the ground spilling coffee everywhere. Cocky I said, “can’t be that long before I’m permanent I’ve never embarrassed myself like that.” I start to walk away when I trip over the chair and fall face first. Freaking chair, I will be an intern forever.
Image source: mustardontoast, Mikhail Nilov
#17
I let 4 girls out of the lift first and none of them said thank you. All 4 of them tripped over a mat and fell over as they walked out. Made my day.
Image source: LionelRichT, Iryna Olar
#18
I was playing ultimate frisbee. In the game, players call their own fouls. People are generally honest and good-spirited about it, but some people try to take advantage of the rules. One time one of these jerks called a really non-existent foul on my throw, even his teammates were telling him it was a bad call. But he wouldn’t let it go, so the rule is that the disc would come back to me. It had gotten pretty heated, we were arguing and he was yelling and kind of hopping around at the point someone tossed the disc back. It was a perfect shot. He stepped right in front of the disc as it was flying back, got his nose broken and had to spend the rest of the day at the hospital. Instant karma literally knocked him right in the face.
Image source: Maedhros333, Jean-Daniel Francoeur
#19
All throughout high school, this one jerk kid bragged that he was going to Georgia Tech for Atomic Physics. No honors or AP classes, laughed at the nerds and advanced kids who were stressed all the time. He was an entitled jerk. Anyway, he ended up not getting accepted anywhere, lives at home as he goes to community college, while everyone else moved on with their lives. I love it.
Image source: anon, Christian Erfurt
#20
A long time ago I was at a small meeting of dax- mopeds, and we were at the local bars when suddenly a bunch of ‘”tough motorcycle guys” notice us and start being real jerks (Doing burnouts, laughing at our little mopeds, even start measuring how loud their bikes were with a db-meter). So they decide to take off, and one of those guys gives a last show and accelerates like a maniac. Then, he lost control of his bike and crashes against a curb and a metal construction where you can lock your bicycles. We go and check if he’s ok, and at the same moment a random guy who was enjoying a beer at one of those bars said to a biker that they should contact the authorities. The biker basically said to [get lost], and at that moment the guy pulls out his badge and says he’s the chief of police of the city. The look on the face of the biker = priceless (ah, and the guy that fell wasn’t really injured after all)
TLDR; tough biker guys makin’ fun of us and being real jerks, eventually one of them crashes his bike and chief of police was their to witness all of [it].
Image source: nyesh, Vantha Thang
#21
Driveing on a icy road, going just 5 miles below the speed limit, a guy start tailgateing me and Flasing his light for me to go faster, this being on a 2 lane road he was stuck behide me or so it would seem He finnaly started to pass me, flicked me off while he floored it. This was an ICEY road….. he not less then 100 foot away lost control. and slamed in to a tree. Me being a good guy greg. Stoped and called 911. He broke an arm i know for sure (or he was very double jointed), but cop told me he would be ok, when i was telling him what i saw.
Image source: AbaddonSF, Erik Schereder
#22
A group of my friends were walking home after school, and this car of high school age kids drove by and they yelled, “HEY GET A CAR!” at my friends. WTH you’re yelling at clearly middle school aged kids. The car said “putt putt putt clunk krsh putt putt” and stopped. So everyone walked past them and laughed.
Image source: arvidarvid, Htown Shooter
#23
My little brother got a grass-cutting job for this older, single woman when he was young. He cut it, weeded it, took care of stuff for her, minor repairs, oil changes.. As they grew older he continued cutting her grass and doing things for over 30 years. He never charged her because she was old and female and needy and he was a great guy. When his divorce came, she let him stay in her garage apartment until he could get back on his feet. Long story short, he worked for free for years but she passed away and left him the house he had taken care of for so long. It sold for $350,000 in Nashville and he retired four years early.
Image source: mossgard007, Magic K
#24
At my previous job, the owner heard that morale was down among employees. Employees were finding out the real reasons we couldn’t get raises the last two years was because the owner and his wife decided to treat themselves to a Million dollar home and two 100k+ SUVs. Instead of addressing morale, he held a meeting that was essentially a “deal with it or quit” kind of meeting. He figured the employees were stuck and absolutely needed the job. So he offered employees $4,500 if they wanted to quit and he’d file it so the employee could collect unemployment. Boy was he shocked when half the staff took his offer before the meeting was over.
Image source: bangersnmash13, Anna Shvets
#25
There was this girl in high school who always gave the special ed kids a hard time, making fun of them, just being an all around jerk. She thought she was real funny but it was anything but. Well fast forward to our graduation ceremony in front of thousands of people (we had a huge class, like 800 kids or so), she was accepting her diploma at the podium, as she was walking away she tripped and fell. That was by far the best karma I’ve seen. Couldn’t have happened to a better person.
Image source: 1980pzx, Meruyert Gonullu
#26
A girl in high school was making fun of another girl who broke her leg over the weekend. While making fun of her broken leg, she fell down some stairs and broke her leg.
Image source: anon, Vika Glitter
#27
I watched as someone finished packing their groceries in their car and moved the empty cart about two spots down.
As they returned to their car and got in, the cart slowly turned itself and ran right into their own car.
Image source: cilart101, Paul Seling
#28
Not me, but a friend. She was driving during a snow day, and she was being careful as common sense would dictate. However, the guy behind her was hugging her behind and honking at her. When the opportunity came, he passed her and flipped her off while he was doing it. Then he drove into a ditch immediately after.
Image source: Animeking1108, Yunus Tuğ
#29
The classic. A guy tailgating me on the highway – I could see the cop up ahead, he could not. I let him pass, he zoomed ahead, flipping me off.
Cops got him not 30 seconds later.
For a brief moment we made eye contact after he’d been pulled over. I blew him a kiss.
It remains one of the most satisfying moments of my life.
Image source: thecasualchemist, Luke Miller
#30
Went to a small local Sears in the very early days of the small dish satellite tv, and told them we had 3 tvs. The middle-aged men who worked there insisted I absolutely could NOT have satellite on 3 tvs, and I should make sure that that’s what my husband said we needed. Found a local tv repair guys who was able to give me satellite tv on 3 tvs. The Sears burned down.
Image source: Wayfarers_on, Socrates Bangun
#31
I was at a theme park with my school and threw up (yay…) and a kid laughed at me was a jerk about it told me I smelled even after I changed when I really didn’t.
Someone else threw up on him.
Image source: Mado501, kaboompics.com
#32
My sophomore year of high school this kid had a crush on a girl and I would tease him and somehow I ruined his chances with her. Come the end of junior year and I try to run for class president and I lost by one vote….. His vote.
Image source: MoonMan080, kaboompics.com
#33
Woman at the bank today was talking very loudly on her cell. Outside at the ATM then inside the lobby. Very self involved type. When she turned to go out the door, period leak on her dress.
Image source: ducky189, Vitaly Gariev
#34
Rode with a ”friend” at work to grab food for our bosses. I was visibly upset and she kept adding me what was wrong. After awhile of saying nothing I finally told her a very personal secret, swearing her to keep out to herself. She promised, consoled me and said everything would be okay. She end up telling everyone at our work my business. I’m humiliated, talked about and upset my friend could do that. She came in two days later with an extremely puffy face, hardly could open her eyes and was crying about how out of no where a bunch of bees started to sting her face over and over. No she isn’t allergic just enough be stings to cause mass swelling. It was all the self control I had not to say I bet you shut your mouth then.
Image source: pokerchick86
#35
Step mother growing up. Although, she wasn’t “bad” to me, she was still a [jerk] about me not being her kid.
Years later, she cheats on my father with her own daughter’s boyfriend, a truck driver, and gets caught.. and BAM, divorce.
She now lives in Florida in a mobile home that should be condemned.
EDIT: My father, remarried a feisty Irish Jersey girl, who we all love. He’s retired and lives in Arizona.
Image source: mr_majorly, engin akyurt
#36
I pulled into a busy gas station and there was only one open pump at the time and it was on the wrong side for my car. I drove past it and started to reverse in and as I was reversing in some lady swooped in and stole my pump. I was so mad and luckily once I turned my car around the pump next to her opened up. I parked there and I was ready to give her some passive aggressive comment when I decided not to and just forget about it since it wasn’t worth it. I finished up filling my tank and was about to climb into my car when this lady pulls out the hose but mistakenly does not let go of the handle and proceeds to squirt gas all over herself, the inside of her car, and all over the ground. Made me so happy and a true believer in karma.
Image source: Pamela_Handerson
#37
Some loud jerk budged in line at the pizza shop. She dropped her pizza as soon as she got it.
Image source: tricityboy, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#38
This jerk who cut me off in traffic then slammed on his brakes to try and get me to hit him then flipped me off sped away, and not a mile down the road I see a cop had pulled him over. Just felt good.
Image source: anon, Kindel Media
#39
I got sucker punched in a bar a few years ago because this dunk redneck thought having a conversation with him and his girlfriend constituted me hitting on his girlfriend. He didn’t even let me get off my bar stool, and was gone out the back door before I even knew what happened. Cops were called and the caught up with him, mostly because the other 10 people in the bar knew who he was. Turns out he was out on parole and got sent back to prison.
Image source: Mr_Malcontent, Kindel Media
#40
Back when I had braces my orthodontist was a jerk. He would be creepily friendly with all the girls and couldn’t [care] about any of the boys. This was made all the more perverted as the vast majority of his patients were under age – mid-teens and such. He would frequently take calls while working on patients and clearly devote more attention to his buddy on the other end of the phone than whoever’s mouth he was cramming his dental instruments into. Most mechanics I’ve seen have more respect for the vehicles they work on than this guy with his patients.
A couples years after my work was done I found out that there was some investor/whatever who fleeced all his clients and that my orthodontist lost something like half a million dollars to the guy. I normally don’t take pleasure in the misfortune of others, but totally reveled in this one.
Image source: xzez
#41
This guy who filed a claim against his employer and milked it for what it’s worth, decided to have a surgery at its expense. He didn’t need it but wanted to do it to get more compensation. Employer denied, he threatened to sue. Finally he has the surgery. Becomes vegetable from post-surgical complication.
Image source: tegaychik, SHVETS production
#42
Spread a rumor around our small school that I had AIDS. Everyone ostracized me and thought of me as the weird kid. Person who started the rumor ended up dating the wrong guy which led to a falling out with all her friends. She’s now the ostracized girl in school. Suck eeeeeeeet.
Image source: fuzzysockie, cottonbro studio
#43
Kind of an easy one…
42 yo girlfriend dumps me after 7+ years and one of the reasons she gives is “I want to get married and you want to wait until my kids graduate from college.”
Behind the scenes, so I find out later, she is seeing another guy. It’s 5 years later, her eldest has graduated college, her middle one is graduating college in a few months, and she will be down to one kid left to go through college.
She’s still going out with the same guy. They’ve been engaged for almost 3.5 years, and she whines occasionally that he can’t seem to set a date. Five years later, and still not married.
Image source: gjallard
#44
One of my ex-coworkers is graduating from CalArts this summer with a bachelors in some form of animation/film. Back in October, he was stressing out at work and I asked him what was wrong. He procrastinated and had nothing for his final film project. I’ve been working on a series of reoccurring dreams I’ve had my entire life and incorporating it into a film. I offered to help him with his project if we could be co-directors. He agreed.
We met pretty much every day for a couple weeks working out details with myself doing most the work. I typed up scenes, worked out details and we met up to discuss. It’s November now and I asked him if he had shown the scripts to his professor. He told me that his professor thought the entire idea was flawed and that there was no such back story. I asked him if he described it to his professor wrong as I’ve been working on it for years and it *definitely* had a back story. He couldn’t give me an answer.
He stops talking to me, doesn’t return my phone calls and avoids me at work. It’s December now and we have to start casting if we are going to get the project done by May. I ask my boss to tell me when he’s leaving, so I can catch him before he runs out the door. Our conversation:
**Me:** “Hey, did you change your number?”
**Him:** “No…”
**Me:** “Oh… Well, I’ve left you a bunch of messag-“
**Him:** “I’ve been stressing about school! I haven’t called ANYONE back.”
**Me:** “Okay… If you’re busy, you can just tell me. I’d understand. We have winter break. I’m just trying to help you.”
He walked away and never said a word to me after that. From that conversation, pretty positive he either found a new partner to piggyback on or stole my idea. My consensus is the latter.
Few weeks later, he’s fired for being involved in a scam with a customer.
**TL;DR Helped co-worker with film project for CalArts, he stops talking to me after we work out all the details, fired few weeks later**.
Image source: Foogey
#45
A girl who bullied my friends and me mercilessly in middle school didn’t like her new high school too much. Apparently, the boys all made fun of her. So now she’s transferred to our “weird” all girls school, and sat at the “loser table” a few days ago.
Although I hate having her at our school… the mantra “We’re happy now and she hates her life” helps quite a bit.
Image source: singmetosleepcg
#46
I had a friend in high school who was beat on regularly by his alcoholic father. His dad was his sole support system and felt he could take the beatings and decided not to report it and did a great job of hiding the true frequency of the beatings. He only revealed years later it was nearly a nightly occurance, we thought it was a once a month thing.
One night after we were in college, his dad started mouthing off to the wrong person at a bar, started to beat up on the guy, who ended up fracturing his skull and doing permanent brain damage. His dad is now in an adult care facility with a 24 hour nursing staff to feed him, change his diapers and bathe him.
Image source: anon
#47
When I go to school I take the bus and every single day the last kid to be picked would always be late and we would watch as he slowly walked to the bus without a care in the world while all the kids scream to hurry up, we always told him to wake up earlier or just simply run but he didn’t want to listen. So in short we were always late for first period, then one day we stopped at the pick up spot and as usual the kid walked toward the bus and all the kids were yelling to hurry up and the kid put up the middle finger. Then the bus driver had enough and started to drive off and the kid had to run almost a km after the bus like peter parker did in the first movie.
Image source: wilford_industries
#48
I walk to and from school everyday, my home isn’t that far away so I have no trouble getting there. But this one time, I was walking home like I usually do, then a group of three years 7s road pass me on their bike. This has happened a few time, they usually ride pass, and don’t say a thing or do anything to me because I’m in the 9th grade and I’m much bigger then them. But on this particular day (I think it was a Wednesday?), they road passed me on their bikes, but one decided to pull down their pants and moon me. All three of them started to laugh. As the kid pulled up his pants and road off, his shoe lase got stuck on his chain, and he fell off his bike going over the handle bars. I thought it was funny, so I looked away and laughed my way home.
Image source: anon
#49
In chemistry class one time, my best friend had a nose bleed that just wouldn’t stop, I laughed at her sitting with paper towels shoved up her nose. 5 minutes later I’d felt something running down my nose and noticed that my nose started bleeding too! Might I add, mines lasted twice as long.
Image source: ESSCEE
#50
I had a roommate that decided to sleep with the guy that I was dating at the time. She ended up dating him for a few months, only for him to cheat on her at a party at our apartment.
Image source: ahowell219
#51
Broke up with a guy for being controlling. He started telling everyone he knew that I had been cheating on him, that I was a horrible person, and everyone should take his side. For a while, people did. I was new to the area, and spent most of my time either at work or school. Didn’t really fight back, had a new guy in my life who was actually a decent human being.
Then I finished my degree. I got a full time job, had my weekends free. Bought a car. Started going to hang out at the local game store, put together a couple of Magic decks, and did a lot of work for the local anime/gaming convention. Guys started lining up to date me. I took a few of them up on the offer. Generally had an awesome time.
He, meanwhile, is trying to refuse service to me every time I try to play FNM, because he’s still telling everyone I’m a cheating jerk. I take it up with the store owner. Store owner thinks I’m amazing. Guy gets fired. Everyone thinks guy is selfish jerk. Several people voice suspicion that guy had been stealing from the store.
Last I heard, this guy is now married, is sponging off his wife, and can only play MTGO because he can’t find people who will put up with him.
Image source: EradiKate
#52
When I was younger (20?) I was just wandering around my hometown one night, pretty late, bored with nothing to do. I walked by the parking lot of a dive bar as a car was pulling out. The driver had to hit the brakes as i was in front of him, and as he and his buddies slurred “loser” at me I noticed one of them had an open beer. They pull out and a couple of seconds later a cruiser drove by. For some reason the cop looked at me and I pointed my thumb over my shoulder and made a drinking motion with my hand. He hit his lights and took off.
I went by about an hour later out of curiosity. The car was pulled over, the drunk guys’ stuff was all over the road with cops tearing the interior apart and the tough guys were sitting on the curb cuffed.
Image source: anon
#53
I was driving along, on a road with three lanes, all of which where clearly marked. A BMW zooms past me in the right (straight or right turn) lane, pulls in front of me in my lane (center lane, straight only) and stops on a green light, in front of me, after cutting me off, so that she can turn right and avoid the line in that lane that is waiting to turn. I lay on the horn, causing a patrol car that had pulled up in one of the cross-traffic lanes to notice what she is doing. He pulls her over, and I laugh.
Image source: anon
#54
Not me but a friend of mine. A karma story is a karma story right?
She was driving along a busy avenue in Vancouver, saw that the traffic light ahead in the distance was red and took her foot off the gas pedal. Her car is decelerating rather slowly since she is in no particular hurry to stop. In fact she was slowing down MUCH to slowly for the jerk-off driving behind her. When she was stopped, he got out of his car and started pounding on her window, raging at the fact that she had decelerated so slowly. Well the violence demonstrated by his actions caught the attention of the police squad car that had pulled up behind him to stop for the light as well. They didn’t ask any questions but got out of their car and one of the officers pummeled him with his baton and then hand-cuffed him and dragged him back to the squad car for a trip to the station. The other officer then got into the idiots car to drive it out of the way of traffic and called a tow truck for it. Road rage… doesn’t pay!
Image source: propellerhed
#55
One of the guys who use to bully me so hard in highschool that I had to change schools is currently doing 10 years in prison for selling [illegal substances].
Image source: anon
#56
My sixth grade teacher was a jerk that took some kind of enjoyment from getting the boys in class in trouble. She would not grade our assignments, including throwing away an essay that I wrote and in general throwing a fit because she wanted *me and only me* to type it on a computer and would pick on the shyer kids (i.e. me) and also tried to convince my parents to hold me back a year. When I asked one of my friends that was in her class with me some years later I found out that she tried this with all of the boys in that class.
I found out in high school that she had lost her teaching licence for being a jerk. Kind of bitter that this is all that happened to her and she didn’t get hit by a truck or something.
Image source: Guarstine
#57
Once I was getting onto the freeway, and some ~~dude~~ punk kid sped past me on the right and then cut me off to make the light to take a left onto the on-ramp. He was already speeding so when the car in front of him had to stop for the light he rear ended the car.
I was at the light behind him so I got to see it all unfold.
Image source: bombld
#58
I was at a theme park and a kid suddenly jumped out in front of me and yelled something, trying to scare me. He then proceeded to run away… running straight into a trash can. I patted him on the head as I walked by.
Image source: KKori
#59
A lady cut me off in traffic and then got t-boned 100 yards down the road. (everyone was ok).
Image source: Him_he_hershey
#60
Used to deliver pizza. On a night when there was a blizzard I was going slow trying not to crash my car. Some jerk in a truck was tailgating me and beeping the entire time, eventually he sped up and went around me on the other side of the road holding his horn down the entire time. Two seconds later see blue lights in my rear view and the same truck gets pulled over for that maneuver. ROAD JUSTICE!
Image source: JRodds
#61
My ex best-friend. [She] was crazy, but only found out just how bad after I moved in with her. Towards the end we had a couple yelling matches because she was disrespecting me, second one gets physical. I broke her lip, she left me with bruises on my body for a month.
I don’t know what’s happened to her since, but within the last few weeks I had to live there, she lost the first Event Management job she’d managed to get after school because she swore at her boss about a lazy coworker, she had quit her job at a flower store (It later went out of business) so she had no income, and her ex fiancee found out she cheated on him and they had a fight. She was so emotionally broken up over these things (And reportedly over losing me as a friend, as shared with me by our other roommate), that at one point she tried to [end her life] with an OD on Robaxacet and white wine. The ambulance took her away and I told all her friends what happened.
My last month there I was starting my life of a government salary and moving in to a nice place to live, while her attitude and bi-polar moodswings ran wild and she destroyed her own. Last I heard anything about her, a friend just said she was “scary”.
Image source: Anna_Draconis
#62
One morning on the way to my jobsite I stopped to grab a coffee at a Tim Hortons. When I left the parking lot there was a car approaching in the direction that I would be going but far enough away that I would be able to pull out and get up to the 60 km/h speed limit without any problem.
This jerk was travelling well over 60 km/h though, so I was not going fast enough and clearly caused him a horrible inconvenience by having to apply his brakes… He swerved into the oncoming lane and then proceeded to cut me off and slam on his brakes. However because of his little stunt the next light had time to turn red and he was stuck with us behind him screaming obscenities for nearly causing a very avoidable accident.
As the light turned he speeds off obviously and I make a comment to my coworker that it would be hilarious if he’s also going to be turning down the county road coming up on the left because it was a pretty common shortcut and we’d be turning there too…
He was indeed turning there and was stuck waiting for a gap in the oncoming traffic when we pulled in behind him with our signal on… He peeled out through a very small gap and we both had a good chuckle since he clearly thought we were following him.
After waiting for another few seconds for our opportunity to turn we continued on our way, just in time to see an flash of police lights and cloud of dust as a cruiser whips around pulling a U-turn.
A little further down the road our friend had just been pulled over as we got to have a good laugh at his expense.
TL:DR; Cut off by a jerk, finally a cop around when you’d actually like to see one.
Image source: En-tro-py
#63
So my neighbor pointed a shotgun in my face (in a hallway at my condo) because he was angry that someone was messing with his laundry. If I had ignored him he would have prob just walked on by, but I was trying to be friendly to him. Anyway, one swat team and a night in jail later he was back on the street as it were. He was charged with a felony (wrongly, but not my fault) and a lesser charge. He got off legal wise, but he had so many lawyer bills that he lost his house, and un-became my neighbor.
Image source: MathewC
#64
My partner was waiting for his order from drive-through at Mcdonald’s when a group of women (who had also paid and were waiting) behind him shouted over asking if they could cut in front to get their food first, he tried to explain why that would not work but they didn’t listen and started shouting at him before driving around him giving him the finger. I would have paid good money to see the looks on their faces when they realised they had gotten his order of one Big Mac while he drove off with their four full meals and drinks that they had paid for :’).
Image source: Llink3483
#65
I took my neighbor to court because she refused to pay 1/2 for the fence between our properties (this is in Australia btw). I ended up winning, and she had to pay half as well as some additional legal costs
NOW she has had to take her neighbor to court for him not wanting to pay 1/2 the cost of a fence between their properties.
When I found this out, I couldn’t believe it.
Image source: Optimal-Talk3663
#66
I let a car pull in front of me in traffic, I got a great parking spot later.
Image source: rexel99
#67
My dad and I were driving up the PA Turnpike going 70ish when these 2 black sports cars came flying up from behind us at what had to be about 120 MPH weaving in and out of traffic. We passed them about 10 minutes later, both pulled over and the driver of one of them with his palms on the hood of his car about to be arrested.
Image source: ScoopiTheDruid
#68
I had a boyfriend who terrorised me after I broke up with him. I even had to involve the police. It was scary. I eventually discovered through social media that he passed away in a car accident. I remember feeling relieved. The fear was over. I finally exhaled. May he Rest In Peace despite everything. But I’m relieved.
Image source: OutsideBox4855
#69
One time a kid for no reason at all had beef with me he hit his head on the door and stubbed his toe at the same time.
Image source: AnxiousBuddy4765
#70
I saw what I thought of as ‘instant karma’ when I was driving through the Canadian Rockies several years ago. There was a jerk in a sports car driving really fast and almost forcing other cars off the road as we were going downhill. About 10 minutes after they passed us we found them at the bottom of the hill, having been pulled over by the police.
Image source: Xylorgos
#71
It’s very petty. Fell in love with a FWB who was really more than just a FWB, she broke my heart because she didn’t want a relationship with me. We mutually liked the band The 1975 and lots of softer artists. While my taste in music is very diverse, I’m really into metal—which she couldn’t stand. Shortly after we stopped talking, I was getting ready to go to work and saw that The 1975 had just released a new song called “People.” This made me really sad because I missed my friend and wanted to listen to it for the first time together. I put it on anyway and was speechless, confused by what the hell I was watching. They’d gone from pop rock to screamed vocals. I slowly began laughing uncontrollably like a maniac at how furious she would be when she heard it. I hadn’t laughed like that in a very long time. It felt as though it was a statement of solidarity from the band to me. Like I said, very petty.
Image source: regnarbensin_
#72
Driver behind me is tailgating me in traffic. There is no where to go but he is just riding my bumper. I keep driving with the flow of traffic and he manages to change lanes. He rolls down his window and just starts yelling at me. I just point to all the cars around and smile. He then uses a parking lane to pass a bunch of cars. Well up ahead there was a cop looking for people just like him. Cop steps out from behind a car and pulls him over. I just waved at him as I passed.
Image source: withoutlebels120
#73
Once, I spit my gum out on the floor in the hallway at school . After that class period, I stepped in it.
Image source: Zezozep
#74
Buddy took a potted plant from the front patio of a corner house and ran across the street. About 2 seconds later he’s face first in the pavement with a huge gash in his arm because he tripped over the median while fleeing, shattering the pot. To top it off he could quickly cried out that karma caught up to him quickly that time.
Image source: Illesac
#75
This guy always pulls up behind the apartment building next to mine and honks for about 30 seconds to get the attention of whoever he is there to pick up. He does this just about everyday, but last week the cops got called on him. Was pretty fun to watch.
Image source: omplatt
#76
Had a manager who was a tyrant and thought everyones lives revolved around the store like hers did.
One of my friends had a personal matter and requested off, this was denied. She worked but looked and found another job. At the same time, I had two specific days every week off so I could schedule my college courses on those days. One day she “needed” me to work while refusing to work the day herself. I told her I had class, she said I could work or look for another way to pay for those classes. Both the way she treated my friend and myself pissed me off to look for new work.
Now, my friend with the personal matter: the matter was sensitive and she really needed that day. Word spread about it, as well as myself, and another coworker whom was also quitting for the way they were spoken to. All of it came down to the manager basically wanting days off while forcing us to cover. Most had just had enough and one by one began quitting.
I had a hard time but finally got an offer for another job. The day I was going to quit, she pulled me into her office in a panic. She told me another employee had quit – this was the beginning of November with black Friday right around the corner. I remember her coming up with a “game plan” for scheduling and reassuring me we would get through this together. I got to respond with “no we won’t because I found another job, this is my two weeks.” She just stared at me, it was like looking at a ghost.
She called me a few days after my last day asking if I could please work black Friday because she couldn’t pull a double shift and was exhausted from working every day without coverage. I got to respond with a simple “No”
Felt good knowing she was forced to work because she forced others.
Image source: DaisyFart
#77
I was in an argument and when it came to a conclusion the person I was arguing with stubbed there toe when walking away.
Image source: Izaak886
#78
Worked my tail off running a help desk as a contractor with no benefits for three years. Working approx. 70hrs a week, granted a lot was telecommute but still. Was told the whole time that I would get the position of manger because the customers loved how the help desk functioned. Got perfect on every performance review, and raises each year.
Time came for them to make the position permanent and they advertised and hired without my knowledge. Never asked me once to apply, and I was not looking for a job so I did not keep an eye out. They hired from outside the company and I found out when they asked me to train my new boss.
Well I obviously did not stay much longer, I gave them thirty days notice and trained the new manager as best I could. I got the entire help desk ready for the transition, even spending countless hours building an idiot proof knowledge base of how the place ran, of every aspect I could put down.
I left and went about my merry way, found out later that the new manager quit after three months, they went through six different managers in two years. Plus they lost half of their customers because they did not like the new help desk.
I on the other hand have been working for the same money, no overtime, full benefits with retirement for the university I grew up rooting for.
Image source: anon
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