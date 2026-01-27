95 Of The Weirdest And Most Unhinged Things Seen On The Streets Of Brussels

If you live in a big city, you’ve probably become desensitized to seeing strange things. There’s nothing abnormal about passing a nun riding a bicycle or a man juggling glass bottles in the middle of the street. And if you commute via public transport, you probably don’t even flinch when you hear someone shouting a few feet away from you.
But every city has its own unique quirks, and apparently, Brussels is no exception. We took a trip to the Weird Things in Brussels Instagram page and gathered their most amusing posts below. If you’ve never been able to visit the capital of Belgium, we hope this list will make you feel like you’ve been transported there! Enjoy scrolling through these images, and be sure to upvote the ones that make absolutely no sense to you.
#1
Potatoes
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#2
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#3
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
Brussels is famous for many things: amazing architecture, delicious chocolate, fluffy waffles, great beer, and being the capital of the European Union. The city is home to about 2.2 million people, and it’s the proud capital of the nation of Belgium. It’s a multicultural city, with about 70% of the population being immigrants, and it’s visited by about 10 million tourists each year.
If you’re interested in traveling to Brussels, you won’t have any trouble finding things to do. Next Level of Travel recommends visiting a variety of museums, including the Royal Museums of Fine Arts, the Magritte Museum, the Comics Art Museum, and more. And if you’re interested in checking out some stunning architecture, be sure to visit the Grand Palace. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a great view, Mont des Arts is definitely worth the hike up there.
#4
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#5
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#6
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
If you’re a foodie, you can absolutely feast in Brussels. It’s necessary to try the chocolate, waffles, and frites. If you love seafood, you won’t have any problem finding fresh fish. And even if you’re vegetarian or vegan, there are plenty of options to keep your tummy full and satisfied.
Plus, if you enjoy partaking in an alcoholic beverage, Brussels is the perfect place to visit. The beer scene there is thriving; it has even earned a spot on the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. And if you want to try a wide variety of beers, you just need to visit Délirium Café. This bar boasts an impressive selection of over 2,000 different beers. And it holds the Guinness World Record for the most beers offered in one location! So drink up, pandas. And if you prefer non-alcoholic beverages, don’t worry, they’ve got plenty of those too.
#7
Rainy day in Brussels
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#8
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#9
Pigeons rule over Brussels
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
Now, we know what makes Brussels so special. But what about what makes it so bizarre? After all, the photos featured on this list probably couldn’t have been taken in most cities around the globe. One thing that I found particularly fascinating when I visited Brussels was the fact that I saw countless souvenirs of what appeared to be a small child urinating. Apparently, this little guy is “Manneken Pis,” and he’s an iconic symbol of the city. He’s so important, in fact, that the statue has over 900 costumes, and he regularly receives gifts from various countries and important visitors.
#10
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#11
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#12
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
Something else that makes Brussels quirky is the city’s impressive collection of comic strip street art. Across the city, visitors can find over 50 comic strip murals embellishing various buildings’ walls. You could spend an entire day roaming around the city trying to spot them all! Plus, there’s plenty of other street art that will catch your attention if you keep an eye out.
#13
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#14
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#15
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
While most people think of Belgium as a French-speaking country, one fun fact about it is that it also has a Flemish region, where Dutch is primarily spoken. This can even be found in parts of Brussels, but many Belgians speak English as a second or third language as well. Meanwhile, over 10% of residents in Brussels are native speakers of Arabic, due to the large immigrant population. Regardless of where you’re from and what language you speak, you’ll probably be able to find someone of the same culture in Brussels!
#16
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#17
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#18
Sunbathing
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
Brussels certainly isn’t the first or only big city to become famous for its quirks. Anyone who has lived in NYC, Paris, London, Los Angeles or a similarly large metropolis knows that it’s quite common to witness strange or bizarre things when you live around so many people. Perhaps this is because in big cities, people just go about their business, and they can’t be bothered to comment on what anyone else is doing. Or maybe it’s because when you’re surrounded by so many strangers, you feel invisible, and therefore free to behave however you want.
#19
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#20
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#21
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
You may not live in Brussels, but no matter where you are, there are probably some strange things happening. We encourage you to keep an eye out for anything bizarre or interesting that you see in the world, pandas. You might not always be able to snap a photo of it, but it might make life more interesting if you manage to find something memorable and unique in every single day.
#22
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#23
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#24
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
Are you enjoying this list full of inexplicable things that have been spotted in Brussels? Whether you’re from the Belgian capital or you live on the other side of the world, we hope you find this list entertaining. Keep upvoting the things that would have stopped you in your tracks on the way to work, and if you’re looking for even more photos featuring some of the quirkiest aspects of Belgium, look no further than right here!
#25
Terrace weather
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#26
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#27
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#28
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#29
Too cold to queue outside
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#30
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#31
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#32
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#33
Public bathroom in Brussels
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#34
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#35
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#36
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#37
What to do with your Christmas tree
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#38
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#39
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#40
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#41
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#42
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#43
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#44
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#45
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#46
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#47
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#48
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#49
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#50
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#51
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#52
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#53
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#54
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#55
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#56
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#57
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#58
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#59
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#60
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#61
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#62
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#63
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#64
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#65
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#66
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#67
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#68
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#69
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#70
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#71
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#72
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#73
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#74
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#75
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#76
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#77
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#78
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#79
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#80
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#81
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#82
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#83
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#84
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#85
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#86
The polar bear seat spotted at Avenue Louise
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#87
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#88
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#89
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#90
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#91
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#92
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#93
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#94
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
#95
Image source: weirdthingsinbrussels
Follow Us