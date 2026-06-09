Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

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Indian illustrator Akshara Ashok is known for her relatable and humorous comics that capture everyday struggles many women instantly recognize in their own lives. She openly highlights experiences that many of us can relate to, turning ordinary situations into light, funny, and visually engaging stories.

The artist’s work has been featured multiple times on Bored Panda and has received a lot of love from our community, which is why we’ve put together a selection of some of her best illustrations from previous posts.

Scroll down to enjoy the collection and see how Akshara turns “girl problems” into clever and entertaining illustrations.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | ko-fi.com | youtube.com

#1

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

#2

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#3

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#4

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#5

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#6

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#7

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#8

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#9

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#10

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#11

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#12

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#13

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#14

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#15

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#16

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#17

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#18

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#19

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#20

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#21

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#22

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#23

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#24

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#25

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#26

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#27

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#28

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#29

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#30

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#31

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#32

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#33

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#34

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#35

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#36

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#37

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#38

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#39

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#40

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#41

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#42

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#43

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#44

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#45

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#46

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#47

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#48

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#49

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#50

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#51

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#52

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#53

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#54

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#55

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#56

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#57

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

#58

Artist Illustrates All The Struggles She Runs Into In Her Daily Life In Fun And Quirky Comics (58 Best Pics)

Image source: happyfluffcomics

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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