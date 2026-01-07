50 Best And Most Relatable Illustrations That Expose Today’s Social Norms

Artist Domien Delforge, better known as Studio Stoutpoep, is celebrated for his sharp, satirical illustrations that effortlessly blend humor with social commentary. By transforming ordinary, everyday moments into thought-provoking visuals, he tackles topics like gender stereotypes, toxic masculinity, feminism, modern dating, social media culture, and more.
Although the artist appears to be on a brief creative pause, we’re hopeful he’ll return with new work soon. In the meantime, we’ve rounded up some of his most impactful illustrations – pieces that resonated strongly with our community and addressed important social issues. Scroll down to rediscover a selection of meaningful works from past features we’ve prepared for you.
More info: Instagram
