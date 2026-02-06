“I Stole It From His Wife”: Creepy Dad Tries To Lie His Way Out Of Trouble, Lands In Jail Anyway

Engaging in creepy behavior is a surefire way to self-sabotage. You’re immediately ostracized (very much deservedly so), and you may not bounce back from it.
In more severe cases, law enforcement may be involved. This was a harsh lesson a man learned after he was caught stealing clothes from one of his daughter’s teenage friends. Safe to say, he lost everything, enduring hell on Earth as a consequence of his actions.
This story covers sensitive topics that may make it a difficult read. Proceed with caution.
Engaging in creepy behavior only leads to a miserable existence once you’re caught
Image credits: Mint_Images (not the actual photo)
You will see how it plays out in this story, involving a man and one of his daughter’s teenage friends
Image credits: 9_fingers_(not the actual photo)
On top of a few questionable behaviors, the man was caught red-handed
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
Even with the clear evidence, he still tried to weasel his way out
Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)
Eventually, the authorities got involved
The friend who experienced the harassment provided more details
Image credits: anonymous
The damage young people endure from an authority figure violating their boundaries is not always evident
Overstepping a young person’s boundaries in a way that the man did with the author was nothing short of deplorable. Not only did he break trust, but he also caused the teen girl a traumatic episode she would likely be forced to keep to herself.
Trial attorney Robert Tsigler, who dealt with power imbalance cases involving underage clients for years, says “the damage doesn’t look dramatic at first.”
“(Victims) replace trust with constant self-questioning and fear. In the long run, that internal pressure interferes with identity formation and emotional security,” he told Bored Panda.
Tsigler adds that keeping silent also conditions the young person to minimize discomfort, self-blame, and accept their lack of control over others. It then manifests through school problems, anxiety symptoms, and risky relationships in their adult years.
The author will likely feel the effects of the violation of her boundaries later in life. Moving forward, licensed professional counselor and BasePoint VP of Quality and Outcomes Monica Clayborn says that restoring safety, autonomy, and agency should be the priority.
“Getting the support of close, trusted adults and, when necessary, bringing law enforcement into the situation is critical for validation and protection,” she said, adding that trauma-informed therapy aids in dealing with residual fear and shame, while also helping in the reframing process.
Getting law enforcement involved was the right thing to do, and fortunately, they immediately responded. The author may need to consider professional help before she outwardly experiences the manifestations of the traumatic episode she went through.
People in the comments were understandably appalled
The author provided more details
Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)
Her final update included a satisfying conclusion
Follow Us