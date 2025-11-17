Hey Pandas, What Was One Thing That You Learned And It Just Stuck With You? (Closed)

Did you ever learn something random, whether it was from YouTube or a job, and it just kinda got stuck in your head?
#1
Never. Ever. Trust. Someone your pets don’t trust.
#2
People care less about you than you think.
#3
Coworker are not, NOT your friends, remember that!
#4
Put stuff like your keys, wallet, phone, etc, in the same spot(s), always!
#5
“No.” is a complete sentence. You are not required to justify every refusal you make.
#6
Your children are always watching and listening to you. You have a profound effect on their EVERYTHING!!!
You are their guiding hand and teachers of life.
#7
The golden rule: treat others as you want to be treated.
#8
Righty tighty, lefty loosey
#9
From watching other couples:
If you’re in a toxic relationship where you both fight constantly, have all sorts of monetary problems, infidelity issues, and deep-down despise each other, please…for the love of God…do not have a baby together !!!
No, it will not “make things better”.
No, it will not make a dead-beat idiot of a person “step up and take responsibility” all of a sudden.
All it’s going to do is add an impressionable little mind to the mix where they’re stuck between two dumb-f***s making it’s life a living hell all because they were stupid and selfish.
#10
People don’t get to choose their triggers.
Be kind.
#11
Maintain the maintenance on your car. Inexpensive maintenance saves you thousands on repairs.
#12
You don’t have to attend every argument that you’re invited to.
#13
Sometimes great opportunities knock very quietly. I learned this the hard way
#14
Actually, three things – Budget, Budget, Budget.
Even when you earn a “comfortable” living, you really NEED to know where your money goes.
#15
Not all police are corrupt. Not all black people are criminals. Not all white people are racist. Not all corporations are inherently evil. Remember the parable of the Five Blind Men and The Elephant and remind yourself that truth is largely subjective–another person’s experience can still be valid, even if it directly contradicts your own experience.
#16
Never put you keys in the trunk, even just for a second
#17
You can pick your friends….. and you can pick your nose…. but you can’t pick your friends nose.
#18
To never, ever dismiss my gut feeling about something. Gut feeling never fails.
#19
To quote a Beastie Boys song that I really like…
It takes a second to wreck it.
It takes takes time to build.
Or as I’ve had experienced in my life: Trust takes a long time to build, but can be destroyed in just a moment.
#20
Being related to someone does not give you any obligation to them whatsoever. Never excuse someone who manipulate you or hurt you just because they’re family. You don’t owe anything to anyone.
#21
The lyrics to every song imaginable.
Mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell.
Don’t trust people just because they’re your family.
Don’t make too many assumptions.
Always have a savings account.
#22
FAST stroke protocol learn it save a life:
Face- uneven movement, drooping or change in appearance to the left and right side?
Arms – Unable to lift arms the same height when they normally could
Speech- Is speech slurred, jumbled or absent?
Time- if you suspect a stroke call 911/999 immediately the “Golden Hour” is when treatment is most effective.
As a health care professional I can confidently say, we would rather attend a call of a false stroke than it be too late to help. As with any medical emergency ALWAYS call if you’re not sure.
#23
A little does not mean none. Even just a little bit of kindness might go a long way for someone else ❤️.
Also talk to people. Get comfortable with introducing yourself and others to at least a small group. That way, you’ll at least know a few people in any event and will have a base to stand on.
#24
Don’t over-plan trips. I used to freak out not having every day planned with where I’d be staying, what I’d be doing, and where I’d be eating. It’s ok to go by the seat of your pants sometimes. It can actually make you go places you would have never thought of and see some of the most amazing off the path things. Do all things safely of course!
#25
Mom was right… even when I swore she was wrong, she was right.
#26
In elementary school they taught us the symbol in maths class, and the teacher said the crocodile eats the larger number so 3>1 haha
#27
The mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell
#28
Parents, raise your children so that when you are a grandparent, you can spoil your grandchildren. If you spoil your children, you will have to raise your grandchildren.
Also, always pee on company time.
#29
The American Civil War ended in England. Specifically, in Rock Ferry, a subtown of Birkenhead in Merseyside, over the River Mersey from Liverpool (actually it was in Cheshire at the time but that’s not important).
See, in those days it was a very slow process getting messages to ships at sea. So the naval skirmishes continued for some time after the Confederacy’s formal surrender.
The captain of the last Confederate battleship refused to surrender to the Union navy, so instead he sailed to Rock Ferry, where he surrendered to the Royal Navy. Thus the American Civil War ended on a different continent, in a country that was officially neutral in the war.
#30
No matter how much you love your job, it’s never going to love you back. Don’t trust HR or work friends, especially with your personal business. Be friendly to all – but leave it all behind when you go home.
#31
When I was very young, less than 10 years, I saw the following embroidery on a throw pillow: “The secret of happiness is not doing what you like, but liking what you do.” I’m 78 years old now, and that maxim has served me very well throughout my life. I’ve never had a job I didn’t like. (I now discover that’s a quote from J.M. Barrie, author of “Peter Pan”)
#32
Just because they look good it doesn’t mean they are good
#33
Advice from my father, a retired 25-year New York City Police Officer. NEVER TALK TO COPS!! Be polite and talk to them during a traffic stop, sure. But if your cuffed up and on the your way to the slammer SHUT YOUR PIE HOLE!! “I want a lawyer” is all you say. and no “we would like you to come down to the station to talk”. Don’t do it, if it can’t be avoided show up with a lawyer. KNOW YOUR RIGHTS AND EXERCISE THEM. you are never going to talk your way out of trouble, talking to cops and you are digging your grave. (I have used my fathers advice on a few occasions)
#34
Here are a few.
1. Luck is when you take advantage of the opportunity in front of you.
2. You might think the grass is greener on the other side. Sometimes it’s not even grass.
3. “Treat others as you would want to be treated ” -Jesus
4. ” Focus on the solution, not the problem” -Jim Rohn
#35
When it comes to my job, regardless of occupation or setting, don’t ask about a co-worker’s personal life. If that person wanted you to know, that person would have told you by now. Otherwise, they want their personal life to be COMPLETELY separate from their work life. This advice has served me well for over 20 years.
#36
Be humble. There is always some out there smarter than you, richer than you, braver than you and most of all “more humble than you”
#37
Respect
#38
Walking on our tip toes
We did it in ballet and we never outgrew it. Good for sneaking around the house too.
Also standing with our feet in certain ballet positions as well
#39
Saw on a random fun fact thing, can never forget it; teeth explode like popcorn when popped.
#40
The combination for my bike lock: 0-9-24. This was my elementary school bike in 1981. It’s not useful, but it stuck with me!
Also, “Wo ist der Straßenbahn?” I’ve never needed to ask where the street car is in German, but I remember that random phrase from sophomore year German class.
#41
Consistency is a foundational cornerstone of Quality.
#42
If you have a cast iron pan, oil it after you wash it. That way, you don’t have to clean off rust when you next use it. Yes, I DID have to be shown this
#43
When hearing someone’s name for the first time, always repeat it back to them. It helps you to remember it and ensures you’ve got it exactly right and don’t spend the next few years referring to “Eva” as “Ava”. (I learned this the hard way)
#44
My late mother’s advice on housework.
“Housework never goes away. Just do the minimum you can get away with, and spend the rest of your time doing things you enjoy.”
#45
You can’t control how people act. You can only control how you react to people.
#46
How mean some people can be. I always think now that folks are all bad, come from bad places and are thinking how to be mean to me
#47
I learned all the prepositions in the English language to the tune of the Battle Hymn of the Republic…leave it to my catholic grammar school. I can still sing it at 77 years old. OMG
#48
The paperclip was invented in Norway.
#49
Nondairy coffee creamer is flammable.
#50
I once tried to learn Vietnamese after reading Inside Out And Back Again and still remember how to say “You are a chicken”
It’s “Ban la mot con ga”, although I didn’t get to the grammar lessons so it might be wrong lmao
#51
When you want to remember something like to buy milk always think/say “Remember milk” never “don’t forget milk” because your brain will only hear “forget milk” and you will forget it.
#52
The best thing my mother taught me (about knitting, but I’ve applied it to everything I’ve learned) is that I only need to learn “one stitch at a time”. Rather than fret that I didn’t know how to knit a sweater, she told me that I only need to learn the FIRST stitch, and forget about the 2nd one until I get to it. That helped me RELAX about learning a new skill. I break learning down into tiny steps and focus only on the step I’m on.
#53
When you wash the dishes, make sure you turn the butter knifes upside down in the dish drainer so that the little kids won’t fall on them.
#54
Everyone makes mistakes, we’re human. How you handle those mistakes shows everyone who you are.
#55
Knitting. Taught myself (I’m a guy) and I’ve never regretted it. I’ve made blankets, scarves, capes, plush toys. Yarn is cheap, and now I always have a gift to give at Christmas that can be custom. The reason I learned how to was because a character in a children’s book I like knew how to knit. He was a viking.
#56
When trying to figure out why something is broken, take a look at the last thing you messed with. Usually it is the cause of the malfunction.
My father told me that at 16, when I was working on my car. I had replaced the carb, and was trying to get it started. He found me monkeying with the timing. Of course, he used profanity in place of “messed with”. He rarely used swear words, so it stuck in my brain. Now every time I am troubleshooting something, I hear his voice say “What was the last thing you f***ed with.”
#57
“In Xanadu did Kublai Khan a pleasure dome decree, where Alph the sacred river ran through caverns measureless to man down to a sunless sea. So twice five miles of fertile ground with walls and towers were girded round..’ and that’s all I remember from a high school English class. In 1975.
#58
Montpelier is the capitol of Vermont (US state, if anyone doesn’t know). Story in comments.
#59
Don’t spit into the wind
#60
When merging get up to speed with the other vehicles as soon as you safely can.
#61
so many things i have learned but then again i am an old fart and life and time allows you to learn if you pay attention to the lessons that come to you. as a parent knowing when to keep your mouth shut because sometimes that is more effective than babbling, scolding, etc. as an employee, value yourself. as a human being, don’t be afraid to be kind to others.
#62
I learned as a child not to leave my trash in nature.
#63
Reverse parking using the side window frames as a guide. It means I can reverse park different sized cars.
#64
A natural predator of the Moose is the Killer Whale.
You are more likely to die of drowning than dehydration in the desert.
#65
I was a sophomore in high school in 1979 when I learned the Pythagorean Theorem with a song my teacher made up…
The square of the hypotenuse is equal to
Is equal to
Is equal to
The square of the hypotenuse is equal to
The sum of the square of the legs.
Image source: source
#66
#67
1. Take every opportunity if you have nothing else on the table. Even if it fails you’ll learn something. Always take better opportunities than stay in worse opportunities just for the sake of loyalty.
2. Practice something every day. Do something useful every day. Even if it’s just dealing with some red tape.
3. Always be kind. Avoid saiyng anything negative because no-one wants to hear it.
4. More important to network and have lots of people who know you, than to be skilled in just one thing. Work comes from networking not skill.
#68
Most of the time, we are afraid of things that are behind us.
We prolong past experiences into the future.
So maybe our actual fear says more about what lies behind us, than about the actual reality now and about what will be.
#69
There’s more than one right way to do something.
#70
So I worked at IKEA for… 6-7yrs… it had thoroughly ruined house ads/ tv shows/movies etc. I’m like oh look that’s the godmorgon vanity with the odensvik top or… oh there’s the laxarby fronts, that got replaced by lerhyttan, I miss Laxarby or… hmm, the IKEA PS 2014 lamp, nice or… see so what they did here they didn’t cut the cover panels to that they could avoid cutting the deco strip which is honestly just lazy and when you’re selling this house for over a million, how hard would it have been to just cut that on a 45?
…I haven’t worked there in over a year… my family thinks I’m speaking in tongue, nah, just swedish lol. It’s impossible to appreciate anything when you’re mentally adding up how much things in a room cost and notice how frequently they deviated from the instructions.
#71
“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming “Wow! What a Ride!”
#72
Do the things you HAVE to do before you do the things you WANT to do. This works on all ages! It really helped me train my children on their homework and chores.
#73
From a mountain biker, never tie your shoes before putting on your knee pads.
#74
The majority of people are a******s .
#75
The entirety of Elinor Wylie’s poem, ‘Now let no charitable hope’. Memorising it wasn’t even a requirement for the class. I have no idea why I can still recite it from memory
#76
In someone’s story, you’re the bad guy.
#77
You don’t have to agree with someone’s views to respect them
#78
That love, self-worth, and true happiness can not be bought, sold, or influenced with a zillion likes.
#79
Watch a few videos on YT on how to perform CPR. You might be in the position to save someone
#80
Just take baby steps. Saw it in a movie called What About Bob when I was young, and I took it literally. Helped me get over my fear of heights and now I’m a rock climber.
#81
The fastest way to kill something special is to compare it to something else.
#82
I learned the alphabet in sign language when I was in Kindergarten and never forgot it. I’m now going to college to be a sign language interpreter.
#83
The lyrics to every song from Descndants
#84
i know the order that all of green day’s studio albums were released in
#85
The names of around 200 Pokemon.
#86
Opportunities don’t come knocking-you need to go and look for them. Sometimes they do, but you’ll find infinitely more opportunities if you actually try to to look for them.
No matter how much you argue with or feel annoyed by your sibling/s, never, ever disrespect or put them down in from of others. Once you insult them in front of others, it gives them a sort of free pass to then disrespect them as well. Leave then scolding for home when there aren’t as many outsiders.
#87
“It’s the encyclopedia…E-N-C-Y-C-L-O-P-E-D-I-A!”
A song sung by Jiminy Cricket on The Mickey Mouse Club in the early ’70’s.
It’s how I learned how to spell a really long word before I even started kindergarten. (I’m 56yrs old so that song has stuck around a LOOOOOONG time!)
#88
trust no one
#89
#90
That your tongue is the strongest muscle
#91
Never buy expensive “speciality themed” presents for new friends. A couple of guys we knew were Pug Dog foster parents to a pack of 9 doggies. Liked them, liked the dogs, liked the sentiment, and bought a nice set of silver plated pug dog figurine salt and pepper shakers for a future gift. Hmmm. Let’s just say, by the time holiday rolled around we had moved on for one reason or another. Ended up “Dirty Santa-ing” the shakers to a party guest who loved them! Karma.
#92
clothing trends come and go but good manners never go out of style.
#93
First thing would be to love yourself and learn your self-worth. Never settle.
Don’t change who you are for a partner as well as don’t think that you are going to make someone else change for the better. Like staying in a toxic relationship for way too long or having an affair and they leave that person to be with you instead, doesn’t mean that they won’t do the same and cheat on you.
Just because someone is family/related to you does not mean that they automatically should have your trust or respect.
I personally do not trust anyone 100% but I usually start off with minimal trust until you either earn more over time or do something to break the trust.
I’ve been hurt the most by my family and this helped me learn that you can’t depend on or trust anyone but yourself and even then I sometimes don’t trust myself completely lol.
Lastly don’t always judge a book by its cover or a person by what others say or think of them. Take it all in with a grain of salt but form your own opinion/thoughts and you never know who you may connect with.
#94
Three pieces of advice my dad gave me:
1) “B******t works fine in prayer meeting, but ain’t worth a damn in bear meeting.” (Translation: you can shuck and jive your way only so far, until you’re on the spot to perform what you bragged about.)
2) “A hard head makes a soft backside.” (Translation: pride goes before a fall, and some people have to learn that the hard way.)
3) The best lesson is a bought one.” No translation needed for this one. Unfortunately, this has applied to my life on more than a few occasions. I’m happy to say that I’ve gotten a little quicker on the uptake.
#95
Dad/Mom is a title that’s earned. I was born with you as my father, but that doesn’t make you my beloved dad until you act like it.
#96
When I was very young, saw the movie “The Day the Earth Stood Still”, scared me to death. Some man in the movie stops the aliens by saying Gort clatu barada nicktu…lm sure that’s not the spelling but I never forgot it…just in case!
#97
Pertaining to our Fuzzy Friends:
When approaching a critter remember watch MEET .
Mouth
Ears
Eyes
Tail.
For rounding: 5 or above go up to the tower , 4 or below go down to the bower.
#98
Maybe I’m the one that really needs to apologize sometimes
#99
My father hated his dad for his father’s hypocrisy, Ironically we share that in common
#100
It’s better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it. as in protection.
#101
Never teach a bear to wallpaper a living room.
#102
My dad always taught us to be very good judges of character and taught us about red flags.
#103
Never assume anything.
#104
#105
If you do everything you say you are going to, I can build an empire around you. If you don’t, you’re just another problem to me.
#106
“Don’t whiz on the electric fence” – advice from a made up board game from an episode of a cartoon called Ren & Stimpy. I have always followed this advice and sing the song in my head regularly.
#107
you cant please every one all the time.
#108
6.02 times 10 to the 23rd. Missed it on a test 50-odd years ago.
#109
Getting married because you have things in common is great, however drinking and sex are not hobbies.
#110
Pick your color combos wisely! Color schemes are great, thanks high school art class!
#111
You are far more in control of your current and future life than you think.
#112
#113
If you learn to view life like a first impression, you’ll make a few mistakes, if any
#114
How to work out the volume of a cylinder (or area of a circle). I have used it – once I think – in my adult life.
#115
Stay close to people who will be the first one to strike a conversation to start a friendship.
#116
Things mostly don’t go as planned. This is not to say one shouldn’t have a goal or an aim. Just don’t go making an elaborate plan of how u hope to achieve it cause life would always happen.
#117
That when you French kiss someone, you form a long, twisty tube from one a.n.u.s. to another.
#118
Terrible jokes and animal facts.
#119
#120
Sometimes, some of the very best things that you’ve experienced are only made possible by something very bad happening first.
#121
Aa and Pahoehoe. Types of lava!
#122
You can call Auburn University and they can help answer any question. I had a lovely conversation about the odds of me marrying my best friend. They’re normally polite and are actually helpful during with my dumb questions. Very helpful for someone who struggles phrasing google searches :)
#123
You get what you inspect, not what you expect.
#124
#125
If you ever think “does my kid need therapy?” The answer is YES
#126
Sunstroke. Salt, sugar, and hydration.
#127
He finally decided to actually get the milk and guess what? YUP, IT TOOK THREE TRIES! BY BÎTCH!
#128
Fifty, nifty, United States, from 13 original colonies. Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas….
#129
Only women can give birth
#130
To not be an a*****e. Of course, I am but…
#131
There is no such thing as a peaceful existence. You are going to encounter various degrees of conflict muliple times a day every day of your life.
#132
You can’t fool a fool, you can’t joke a joker, but you sure as hell can f**k a f**ker.
#133
No dairy coffee creamer is flammable.
