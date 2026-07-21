Woman Uncovers Friend’s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

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As unfair as it sounds, sometimes knowing the right person is a pretty big part of getting any job. So asking a friend for a good reference seems like the most normal thing to do. After all, who would actually expect betrayal on such a normal favor?

A woman went online to ask folks for advice after learning that her best friend since childhood had given her a purposefully bad job reference. Later, she shared an update of what happened after she confronted her. In a twist that’s rare for tales like this, the friend also then made a post sharing her position.

Getting a good reference is a big boost when searching for a job

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

Image credits: lookstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Uncovers Friend’s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

But one woman learned her friend was secretly sabotaging her

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

Image credits: Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

Image credits: gstockstudio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

Image credits: ThrowRAstabbedinback

Readers called out Tori

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

Later, she shared an update

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

Image credits: stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

Image credits: katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

Image credits: ThrowRAstabbedinback

She answered a few questions as well

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

However, later Tori came in and shared her side

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

throwra_megantheliar

She clarified some things in the comments

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

Some folks thought the whole thing was too petty

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

The post was so popular that people from other online groups started commenting on it

Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper
Woman Uncovers Friend&#8217;s Lies, Only To Realize The Truth Goes Much Deeper

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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