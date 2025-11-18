21 Family Games That’ll Have You Feeling Thankful For The Laughs On Turkey Day

Are you ready to turn your Thanksgiving gathering from a potential political minefield into a laughter-filled extravaganza? but first you need to put down that drumstick as we prepare to gobble up some fun, because we’ve got 21 family games that’ll have you feeling more thankful than ever for your quirky clan.
From hilarious icebreakers that’ll thaw even the frostiest of family relations to competitive challenges that’ll make Grandma unleash her inner beast mode, these games are about to become your secret weapons for holiday harmony. Forget about awkward silences and heated debates about cranberry sauce – we’re talking about activities so engaging, you might just forget about the pumpkin pie (okay, let’s not get crazy, but you get the idea).
#1 Laughter, Tears, And Surreal Situations! This “You Laugh You’re Out” Party Game Will Have Your Family And Friends In Stitches, And Possibly Even Rolling On The Floor Laughing
Review: “I don’t know if I’ve ever laughed as hard at a family game as I have this one. My husband found his inner comedian thanks to this game and we were ROLLING. It’s hilarious. The cards are outrageous and goofy. Love this game so so much.” – Nickole Huffman
Image source: amazon.com, Michael
#2 Meme-Orial Mayhem Is Coming To Thanksgiving! This What Do You Meme? Family Edition Is About To Make Your Aunt’s “Dad Jokes” Legend-Ary
Review: “My family and friends LOVED this game. It’s appropriate for young tweens and adults alike and so much fun. We laughed so hard and are adding our own pictures to the pile for more fun. I would definitely add this to your game night.” – Michele Stancil
Image source: amazon.com, Luke Miller
#3 Relative Revelations Ahead! This “Do You Really Know Your Family?” Card Game Will Uncover Secret Stories, Hidden Talents, And Maybe Even A Few Family Feuds
Review: “We played this game as a family. The youngest was 10 and the oldest was 70. Everyone laughed and had a good time from the youngest to the oldest.
There were eight of us playing, and we all had a good time” – Gigi
Image source: amazon.com, DANYEL’S CORNER
#4 Polite Dinner Conversations, Who? This “Would You Rather?” By Spinmaster Games Will Have Your Relatives Sharing Their Deepest Secrets And Laughs – Or Arguing And Rolling Their Eyes
Review: “This is a fun game to play with friends and even family. So much to laugh about while pondering this or that. I found the game very straightforward and easy to to understand. We play with our adult children and have had many laughable moments with lots of fun filled side line dialog to go along with ‘Would You Rather?’.” – UmFrumBahstin
Image source: amazon.com, Glenn H.
#5 Suspend Wire Balance Game Is A Balancing Act Of Skill And Strategy That Will Have You On Edge
Review: “Our family LOVES playing this game! I love that we spend quality time together playing this game and the kids don’t realize it’s actually an intellectual game. It takes knowledge of physics to place the rods just right to balance. It’s also great for a family with age gaps. My teens enjoy this game as well as my grade school children!” – Sunshine
Image source: amazon.com, geek extraordinaire
#6 The Ultimate Proof Of Who’s The Most Dependable, Most Trustworthy, Most… Messy! This Who’s Most Likely To… Kinda Clean Family Edition Game Will Reveal The Dirty Secrets Of Your Loved Ones
Review: “This is an extremely fun game. Everyone in my family that played it, had a lot of fun, and the ages were varied. Me, my boyfriend, my mom and sister and my 16 and 11 year old nieces were all playing, and having a great time.” – Amazon Customer
Image source: amazon.com, Hillary Farley
#7 This Exploding Kittens Card Game Is About To Unleash A Feline Frenzy On Your Thanksgiving Table
Review: “Hard to get into a first then BOOM you’re all in. Bear with the learning part. I thought the game was just for kids and kind of sensory overload at first. But once you get the hang of it – it’s get tense in the best way and super fun. Love love playing this game with my kids. Perfect family game.” – Meggie – Trend Sleuth
Image source: amazon.com, Julia
#8 Fur-Get About The Drama, And Get Ready For The Laughter! This Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Will Bring Out The Competitive Streak In Your Family And Friends, And Leave You All Cracking Up
Review: “This is such a fun game to play! Laughing will be a definite! Fun for all ages, kids and adults. It’s a fast paced game. Memorization is a strategy used. The cards have an easy to read print. We really enjoy playing this game. We have ordered this several times and gave as gifts.” – jeff sanders
Image source: amazon.com, jeff sanders
#9 Red Seven, Reverse, Skip… Relatives, Beware! This UNO Card Game Is About To Turn Your Thanksgiving Gathering Into A Game Of Strategy And Sabotage
Review: “Uno is one of the few card games I played as a kid, and the fun never stops. It’s a simple, easy to play game that everyone will enjoy. Whether you have free time, family game night, or camp, this classic game is one that practically everyone will enjoy.” – MamaBear
Image source: amazon.com, Cristanna Rose
#10 Get Ready To Level Up Your Turkey Day! This Nex Playground Game System Is The Perfect Way To Game Out The Competition
Review: “The entire family loves this! Great way to stay active, great for all ages, super intuitive, great UI, Nintendo style graphics.” – Drew
Image source: amazon.com, Alex Neumann
#11 Word Wars Incoming! This Scrabble Game Is About To Have Your Relatives Fighting Over Words And Hogging The Board (Just Like Grandma Used To Do)
Review: “This is one of my families favorite game night games to play together! I got it for such a great price and it arrived in perfect condition. The instructions were printed well and easy to understand. I definitely recommend this if your family or friends love word games that are easy to learn and addicting!” – Sierra Hoppe
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#12 Get Ready To Twist And Shout (And Possibly Spill Your Wine)! This Twister Ultimate Edition Is About To Turn Your Thanksgiving Gathering Into A Ultimate Expression Of Physical Awkwardness And Mirth
Review: “This is an excellent activity for the family. I love that it is much bigger than the original, allowing bigger bodies and/or more people. This is family fun for sure.” – Rie Rie 00
Image source: amazon.com, Be Kind
#13 Block-Busting Family Fun! This Tetris Puzzle Game Will Have Your Relatives Battling It Out For The Highest Score – And The Title Of Ultimate Tetris Master
Review: “Fast and easy game the whole family can play and enjoy. Up to 4 players. You play just like the video game but more interactive and fun with this version.” – Mindy
Image source: amazon.com, Aihui Li
#14 Be Quiet, Be Still, Don’t Make Any Sudden Moves! This Operation Electronic Board Game Is About To Put Your Teamwork, Strategy, And Surgical Skills To The Test
Review: “Excellent nostalgia! Bought for my man cave/game room and my family jumped right in.
Crazy challenging! Lots of fun!” – Jonesboy
Image source: amazon.com, Buttons
#15 Whodunit? Who’s Hiding Behind That Face? This Guess Who? Board Game Will Have Your Family Detectives Sleuthing Out The Culprit And Solving The Mystery
Review: “I got this for thanksgiving with my new family. I recently got married and struggle with social anxiety. But a great way to help with that is board games! This is such a great game because it is easy to explain and easy to pick up. My 6 year old twins were able to pick it up very quickly. I recommend getting guess who for great easy family fun!” – Fran sara
Image source: amazon.com, tandalion
#16 Bankrupt, Broken, Or Hopeful? This Monopoly Game Will Put Your Family’s Financial Savvy To The Test, And Possibly End In A Heated Battle Over Park Place
Review: “I’ve brought out this board game sporadically over the years, making it a staple at family gatherings. However, this game is also a reliable troublemaker – guaranteed squabbles every time! We swear off playing it, stash it away, but like clockwork, we’re drawn back every few years. A classic you can’t resist. Highly recommend!” – Mr T
Image source: amazon.com, Alex
#17 Classic Jenga Is About To Topple Traditions And Send Your Aunt’s Carefully Balanced Water Glass Tumbling!
Review: “Super fun easy game to learn and play. This game is fun for people who like a challenge. Fun for game nights with friends and or family! It makes a great gift or addition to the game bin/closet” – Nadia
Image source: amazon.com, Amazon Customer
#18 The Pandemic Cooperative Board Game Puts Your Problem-Solving Skills To The Test, And Will Make You Want To Shout “We’re All Doomed!”
Review: “My family loves this game. It’s fun, it’s challenging, and we can play it over and over without feeling bored. The board and cards are aesthetically pleasing. There are no downsides to this game at all.” – Ana
Image source: amazon.com, Pssss
#19 This Deer Pong Game (Features Talking Deer Head And Music) Will Have Your Family Members Bucking Like A Deer And Dancing To The Tune Of The Ultimate Party Game!
Review: “the whole family was laughing playing this. The joke mode is cute and funny. It is challenging enough that older kids/adults will not be able to win immediately like some games. This is a great game for all ages at the same time. The funniest part was watching everyone chase around the balls that didn’t go in.” – keara pecora
Image source: amazon.com, Olivia
#20 Moove Over, Boring Board Games! This Herd Mentality: Udderly Hilarious Board Game Is “Moo-Ving” Laughter To The Foreground, And “Herding” Fun To The Forefront!
Review: “We have family game night once a month, adult siblings 40+ and our parents. Everyone loved this new addition to our game selection. Easy to learn and lots of laughs/celebration when we “won” the round. Definitely a new favorite!” – krl17
Image source: amazon.com, Shikara
#21 Taco vs. Burrito Family Board Games Is A Flavor-Filled Competition That Will Leave You “Hungry” For More
Review: “This addition to our family games shelf has been fun for all, from my ten year old granddaughter to this 76 year old grandmother. It is easy to learn and only takes a short time to play. We are able to play several hands in an evening so giving everyone a chance to win. I would recommend this entertaining game to all.” – Crafting Mama
Image source: amazon.com, rose ellen arcaini
